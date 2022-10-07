Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Opens Additional On-Site Employee Health & Wellness Clinics in New York and California

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022--

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol— recently celebrated the grand openings of on-site employee Health & Wellness Clinics in its Syosset, New York (Metro NY) and its Santa Fe Springs, Southern California distribution centers.

The Health & Wellness Clinics provide employees with immediate access to on-site medical care and a wide range of health services, all in the convenience of the workplace. Offerings include primary and urgent care services, treatment of work-related injuries, DOT physical exams, vaccinations, blood draws, and drug and alcohol testing.

“The wellbeing of our employees is at the center of all that we do,” said Kay Yoder, Vice President, Environmental, Health and Safety, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “While open to all employees in the area, we co-located the clinics in distribution facilities to let our frontline warehouse and driver team members know how important their safety is to us. The Health & Wellness Clinics help assure that our employees always have immediate access to the care they need.”

Southern Glazer’s opened the first clinic of this kind in its network in 2019 at its Lakeland, Florida facility – the largest wine and spirits distribution center in the world – and is excited to expand this valuable resource to benefit more of its employees.

“It’s very convenient to have a clinic on site,” said Greg Peña, warehouse team member, Santa Fe Springs. “It’s great knowing that I can access immediate care while at work and don’t have to wait for an appointment.”

“I have a back issue, came in here with a pain, and walked out with no pain,” added Barry Finkelstein, Dayshift Operations Manager, Metro NY. “I will definitely be here as needed with my family.”

National clinic provider, Concentra, services the clinics with an on-site physician assistant, medical assistant, and certified athletic trainer, giving employees access to specialized professional care when needed.

“Concentra is excited to be a part of Southern Glazer’s on-site program and the opportunity to advance the health and wellness of their employees,” said Dr. Richard Amegadzie, Vice President of Medicine, Concentra. “By working together as advocates of personal health, Concentra and Southern Glazer’s can create an environment that provides employees with resources and an opportunity to take an active role in achieving their personal wellness goals.”

For most employees based in the Metro New York and Santa Fe Springs distribution centers, there is no cost to utilize the benefits of the on-site Health & Wellness Clinics. Spouses and dependents over the age of two can also utilize the clinics, which are open from Monday to Friday.

