Real Estate

Regions Bank Builds on Affordable Housing Commitment with Addition of Industry Veteran Sean Creedon

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022--

Regions Bank on Friday announced Sean Creedon has joined the company’s Affordable Housing Division and will serve as senior vice president and relationship manager for Regions’ Real Estate Banking group.

Sean Creedon has joined the company’s Affordable Housing Division and will serve as senior vice president and relationship manager for Regions’ Real Estate Banking group. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Creedon will lead the sourcing and origination of affordable housing transactions in several key Western markets, including across California, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona.

With over 17 years of experience in the affordable housing industry, Creedon will leverage his skills and insights to support financial transactions that enable more people to have access to modern, safe affordable housing. He will report to Victor Sostar, co-head of Originations for Regions Affordable Housing.

“There is an urgent need for more affordable housing in cities across the country, particularly along the West Coast, and Sean’s depth of experience will lead to beneficial results for our clients and for many people and families who are in need of more affordable options,” Sostar said. “Sean’s background will also help Regions expand its geographic coverage along the West Coast. We look forward to introducing Regions’ brand of superior service to more clients as we fulfill our mission to make life better for the people and communities we serve.”

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Creedon has held positions at Berkadia, AEGON, and Capmark. His diversified experience includes affordable housing finance, tax credit equity investing, originations and business development, renewable energy, and underwriting.

Creedon earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame. He also founded and is an active member of a nonprofit charitable foundation that raises funds for child-oriented community organizations.

Regions Affordable Housing LLC is a national LIHTC investor, syndication firm, and leader in affordable housing. Regions Bank is one of the nation’s largest participants in affordable housing finance through the LIHTC program, providing comprehensive real estate banking and capital markets services to meet the debt and equity capital needs of developers and investors. Regions Bank is also a Fannie Mae DUS MAH Lender, HUD/FHA Affordable Lender, and Freddie Mac Optigo TAH lender.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $161 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

