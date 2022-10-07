ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Opt Outside’: REI to close on Black Friday in 2022 and the future

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
REI has decided to go against the tradition of shopping for Black Friday deals forever.

The outdoor retailer has pledged to stay closed on the Friday after Thanksgiving once again this year and into the future, CNN reported.

The Seattle-based company made the announcement Thursday, 50 days before Black Friday.

Instead, REI will pay its 16,000 employees who are based in stores, distribution sites, call centers and headquarters, to spend time to “Opt Outside.”

REI said that “Over the years, Opt Outside has evolved from a response against consumerism to a movement that has advocated for causes important to the co-op, including environmental welfare, inclusivity in the outdoor industry and responsible recreation.”

Shoppers still will be able to buy stuff online but orders won’t be processed and shipping won’t happen until Saturday.

REI has closed every year since 2015, but had not made it permanent until now, CNN reported.

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

