Kanye West’s Twitter account locked for antisemitic tweet
Twitter locked rapper Kanye West’s Twitter account over an antisemitic tweet posted on the account on Saturday. In the since-removed tweet, West said he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and also that, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” without specifying what group he was addressing, according to Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine records pulled by CNN.
Kanye West’s Instagram account restricted, returns to Twitter
After being suspended by Meta on Friday, Kanye West posted on Twitter for the first time in nearly two years — a move celebrated by Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying the social media network. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, tweeted a...
Beyoncé denies claim she misused ‘I’m Too Sexy’ sample
Someone’s a “Beautiful Liar,” according to Queen Bey. Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” on her newest album. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s seventh album, “Renaissance,” was released to critical acclaim in...
Report reveals details of Bill Murray’s ‘inappropriate’ on-set behavior
New report claims the actor straddled and kissed a younger female colleague on the set of Being Mortal, leading to suspension of production
Eileen Ryan, ‘Magnolia’ actress and Sean Penn’s mother, dead at 94
Eileen Ryan, a veteran actress and matriarch of the Hollywood family that includes actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, according to a statement shared by Penn’s publicist. She was 94. Ryan would have turned 95 on October 16. No details on her cause of death were...
