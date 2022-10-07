ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alabamanews.net

Wideman Davis Dance Prepares Performances in Selma

A nationally renowned dance troupe is gearing up for two performances this week in Selma. The Wideman Davis Dance Troupe performs at Selma University — at 7:30 Thursday night first. Then — out in front of historic Good Samaritan Hospital — at 7:30 Saturday night. Organizers say...
SELMA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week

Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
OPELIKA, AL
selmasun.com

Coffee Time to feature Selma Schools Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd

The next Coffee Time event will feature Selma City Schools Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd on Oct. 19. Anyone from the public may attend to ask questions and voice opinions. There will be free coffee and doughnuts. The event will be held at the Coffee Shoppe on 308 Broad Street in Selma...
SELMA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB

Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Melvin, AL
Montgomery, AL
Entertainment
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
WSFA

MPD hosting discussion panel on policing Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department will hold what they call “A Crucial Panel Discussion: Policing in the capital city” Monday evening. The event will start at 6 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church. It is open to the public. All attendees must wear a mask.
MONTGOMERY, AL
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders’ son trolls Alabama State on social media

The college football world was taken aback watching the tense scene between Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. after the Tigers’ 26-12 win over the Hornets Saturday. Robinson caused a scene at the end of the game by not wanting to shake...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Jazz#Alabama State University#Asu#Wvas#The Alabama News Network
Shelby Reporter

Wildcats Shut Out at Selma

SELMA – Shelby County was shut out 29-0 at Selma High School’s Memorial Stadium on Friday night in its second game of a four-game road swing. The Wildcats were held to 176 yards. Selma’s offense struggled early also but carried momentum out of the gate with a 70-yard touchdown by freshman Omari Smith on the opening kickoff.
SELMA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Fantasia to perform in Wetumpka

Grammy award-winning artist Fantasia will take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel (WCW) Entertainment Center stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. North Carolina native Fantasia broke onto the scene in 2004 as the season three winner of American Idol. Later that year, she released her platinum-selling debut album Free Yourself and became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at No. 1 with her first single, “I Believe.”
WETUMPKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves

ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Celebrities
districtadministration.com

Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees

In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
panolian.com

Trying new things for the first time

I recently visited Montgomery, AL, and was inspired while having dinner with. my parents. We stayed at the Renaissance downtown and it was magnificent. Beautiful floors,. While having dinner, I ordered one of my favorite appetizers – fried green tomatoes. Yum! Although it was something I have all the time, these had toppings that I had never tried before. Some sort of cheese with a raspberry vinaigrette.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Auburn man arrested on first-degree rape charge

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man is behind bars on a sex crime charge. Police arrested 22-year-old Koby Kevon Clarke Thursday and charged him with first-degree rape. According to police, Clarke’s arrest stems from authorities receiving a report of a sexual assault earlier Thursday morning. Officers said the claimant reported being sexually assaulted at an Auburn residence.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Macon County deputy injured in crash on I-85

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A veteran deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash, according to Macon County Emergency Management Agency director Frank Lee. Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control after an initial crash near...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight double shooting in Montgomery has left one person dead and another injured. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of two subjects shot. There, officers found 23-year-old Reginald Woods and another adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy