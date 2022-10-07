ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunion delights ‘Back to the Future’ fans

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted “Back to the Future” fans when they were reunited at the weekend, 37 years after the release of the sci-fi comedy. The pair, who respectively starred as time-traveling high school student Marty McFly and eccentric “Doc” Emmett Brown in the 1985 blockbuster and its two sequels, appeared together at New York Comic Con on Saturday to speak on a panel about the modern classic’s legacy.
Kanye West’s Instagram account restricted, returns to Twitter

After being suspended by Meta on Friday, Kanye West posted on Twitter for the first time in nearly two years — a move celebrated by Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying the social media network. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, tweeted a...
Beyoncé denies claim she misused ‘I’m Too Sexy’ sample

Someone’s a “Beautiful Liar,” according to Queen Bey. Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” on her newest album. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s seventh album, “Renaissance,” was released to critical acclaim in...
T.J. Miller says he wasn’t asked to return for ‘Deadpool 3’

T.J. Miller’s time in the “Deadpool” franchise has come to an end. Miller, who appeared in “Deadpool” alongside Reynolds as his friend Weasel, said on the “Adam Corolla Show” podcast that he doesn’t envision working on another project with the actor. “Would...
Do your little kids love horror? They’re not alone

Some kids cling to security blankets. Others clutch a well-loved stuffed animal or good luck charm to feel safe and confident. Kayla Lopez’s kids, meanwhile, just need to pull on their Michael Myers masks to feel invincible. “I don’t really know of anybody that likes horror as much as...
