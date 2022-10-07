ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KESQ

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunion delights ‘Back to the Future’ fans

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted “Back to the Future” fans when they were reunited at the weekend, 37 years after the release of the sci-fi comedy. The pair, who respectively starred as time-traveling high school student Marty McFly and eccentric “Doc” Emmett Brown in the 1985 blockbuster and its two sequels, appeared together at New York Comic Con on Saturday to speak on a panel about the modern classic’s legacy.
Billboard

Jaime Camil Wasn’t Afraid to Play Vicente Fernandez on Netflix’s ‘El Rey’

Jaime Camil did not hesitate to play the ranchera legend Vicente Fernández in Netflix’s bio-series El Rey, Vicente Fernández. The Mexican actor and singer, best known for his comedic roles in shows like Jane the Virgin and Qué pobres tan ricos, tackled the portrayal of the late cultural icon the same way he would do with any other project. “If you let the weight and magnitude of Vicente Fernández sit on your shoulders — we who live from our emotions and from connect with the public with our emotions — imagine if the first emotion I register for a role...
KESQ

T.J. Miller says he wasn’t asked to return for ‘Deadpool 3’

T.J. Miller’s time in the “Deadpool” franchise has come to an end. Miller, who appeared in “Deadpool” alongside Reynolds as his friend Weasel, said on the “Adam Corolla Show” podcast that he doesn’t envision working on another project with the actor. “Would...
KESQ

Beyoncé denies claim she misused ‘I’m Too Sexy’ sample

Someone’s a “Beautiful Liar,” according to Queen Bey. Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” on her newest album. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s seventh album, “Renaissance,” was released to critical acclaim in...
HollywoodLife

Geena Davis Reveals Susan Sarandon Inspired Her To Speak Out: ‘She Says What She Thinks’

Geena Davis admitted that she learned a lot from Susan Sarandon when the two actresses were making their iconic 1991 film Thelma and Louise. Geena, 66, revealed that she’d never encountered a woman quite like Susan, 76, during an interview on The View on Tuesday, October 11. She said that working on the film together was a great experience for her to learn.
