The Flanders building that was the meetinghouse of the early Methodist Society on the East End may be restored to its original glory. That was part of the discussion Sept. 27 when the Southampton Town Board held a hearing on the acquisition of the Griffing property in Flanders. It’s going for $2.34 million, and the town will use money from the Community Preservation Fund for the purchase. The CPF is a dedicated fund, originally designed to be used for open space, agricultural and historic protection.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO