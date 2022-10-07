Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
riverheadlocal.com
Southampton Town Board approves purchase of two blighted properties in Flanders
The Flanders building that was the meetinghouse of the early Methodist Society on the East End may be restored to its original glory. That was part of the discussion Sept. 27 when the Southampton Town Board held a hearing on the acquisition of the Griffing property in Flanders. It’s going for $2.34 million, and the town will use money from the Community Preservation Fund for the purchase. The CPF is a dedicated fund, originally designed to be used for open space, agricultural and historic protection.
longisland.com
Chateau Briand Closing After 50 Years on Long Island
According to a State filing, Chateau Briand will be closing at the end of the year and laying-off 112 employees. The Scotto Brothers who own the iconic Chateau Briand in Carle Place cited the economy as the reason for closing.
'Unfortunate Circumstances' Prompt Closure Of Seafood Restaurant/Chophouse In Commack
A Long Island seafood restaurant and chophouse has abruptly closed its doors. Hooks & Chops, located at 6330 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, is closed, the restaurant announced on Friday, Oct. 7. The restaurant initially announced a temporary closure due to flooding on Tuesday, Oct. 4, before making the announcement on...
Suffolk Police to hold property auction Oct. 19
The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the department’s property section, located at 30 Yaphank Avenue in Yaphank. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of the jewelry and...
Riverhead approves deal for domed ice rink facility at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton
The Town Board this week authorized an agreement with Peconic Hockey Foundation that allows the organization to build and operate an inflatable bubble dome ice rink at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton. Under the terms of the 15-year agreement, unanimously approved by the board Tuesday evening, Peconic Hockey Foundation will...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $5.9 Million Supportive Housing Development in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of Mercy Gardens, a $5.9 million supportive housing development in Central Islip, in Suffolk County. Supported with $5.2 million in state funding, this project created 19 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals and families. "We are making unprecedented investments in...
danspapers.com
Brinkmann’s Southold Store Suit Headed for Appeals
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit in which Brinkmann’s Hardware, a Sayville-based chain, sought to block the Town of Southold from condemning land where the company planned to build a new store. The ruling — which the family-run company is...
longisland.com
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Overnight Closure on State Route 106/107 in Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County
The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists of that two northbound lanes on State Route 106/107 (North Broadway) at the interchange of State Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) in the Town of Oyster Bay will be closed on Wednesday, October 12 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to perform maintenance to an overhead sign structure. Additionally, the ramp from northbound Route 106/107 to westbound Route 25 will be closed for roadway maintenance.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield farm seeks to turn gas station that’s been empty for 50 years into country store
RIDGEFIELD — Big changes are coming to the former Hilltop Service Station on Route 33 in town — preliminary plans are underway to turn the property into a country store. The old gas station, a 2,000-square-foot freestanding building at 60 Wilton Road West, has stood empty for 50 years. It's owned by Contes Country Farms LLC.
The 46th Annual Riverhead Country Fair draws crowd to downtown Riverhead: photos
Blue skies and sunshine prevailed yesterday and crowds returned to downtown Riverhead for the 46th Annual Riverhead Country Fair. After a near-washout last year and cancellation in 2020, the fair this year drew fewer vendors than usual, but visitors returned in force to the popular fall event, hosted by Riverhead Townscape since 1976.
Concerned residents want changes to make Flanders Road safer
They say they are seeing a recent increase in car crashes and DWIs on Flanders Road.
'An Out-Of-Body Experience': East Northport Woman Claims $3M Lottery Prize
A Long Island woman discussed the shock she experienced when she realized she won a $3 million lottery prize. Josephine Julich, of East Northport, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s "X Series 50X" scratch-off game, NY Lottery just announced. "Winning this jackpot felt like an out-of-body...
danspapers.com
Meet Scott Green: Around the Post Pickleball Founder
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In the mid-1960s, a new sport emerged in Bainbridge Island, WA, as a children’s backyard game. The game, which would soon be dubbed “pickleball,” would grow into a phenomenon to be enjoyed by individuals of all ages. And nearly six decades after its inception, pickleball has landed in the Hamptons, led by Scott Green, a Hampton Bays resident and founder of Around the Post Pickleball.
Suffolk County Police To Auction Jewelry, Tools, Electronics
Police on Long Island announced plans to hold a property auction next week. The Suffolk County Police Department said the auction will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank. SCPD said the auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will...
Power & Politics Full Show: Replacing Zeldin – LaLota, Fleming speak on the issues facing Suffolk, US
It covers a massive swath of the Suffolk. The 1st Congressional District includes all five East End towns and the entire North Shore of Suffolk County.
Fountaingate Gardens independent living community in Commack officially opens
Certificate of occupancy for The Parkview marks milestone. Gurwin Healthcare System has officially opened The Parkview, the largest residential building of the new Fountaingate Gardens independent living complex on Gurwin’s 36-acre Commack campus, with the delivery of the certificate of occupancy in August. The $115 million,129-luxury apartment Life Plan...
ALERT CENTER: Woman wanted for stealing handbag, money from Commack yard sale
According to police, the woman stole a handbag and more than $900 from a yard sale on Cross Bow Lane on Sept. 17.
longisland.com
NYU Langone Health Expands Access to High-Quality Outpatient Care in Suffolk County
As part of its mission to enhance access to quality healthcare where people live and work, NYU Langone Health continues to grow its outpatient network in Suffolk County on Long Island with new locations and specialty services. “Our new locations ensure patients have convenient access to care as we continue...
2 teens shot outside of gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's Long Island home
Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s twin daughters called the police Sunday after two people were shot outside of Zeldin’s Long Island home.
