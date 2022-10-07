ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moriches, NY

longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal.com

Southampton Town Board approves purchase of two blighted properties in Flanders

The Flanders building that was the meetinghouse of the early Methodist Society on the East End may be restored to its original glory. That was part of the discussion Sept. 27 when the Southampton Town Board held a hearing on the acquisition of the Griffing property in Flanders. It’s going for $2.34 million, and the town will use money from the Community Preservation Fund for the purchase. The CPF is a dedicated fund, originally designed to be used for open space, agricultural and historic protection.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
City
Moriches, NY
City
Montauk, NY
City
Inlet, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $5.9 Million Supportive Housing Development in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of Mercy Gardens, a $5.9 million supportive housing development in Central Islip, in Suffolk County. Supported with $5.2 million in state funding, this project created 19 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals and families. "We are making unprecedented investments in...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
danspapers.com

Brinkmann’s Southold Store Suit Headed for Appeals

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit in which Brinkmann’s Hardware, a Sayville-based chain, sought to block the Town of Southold from condemning land where the company planned to build a new store. The ruling — which the family-run company is...
SOUTHOLD, NY
longisland.com

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Overnight Closure on State Route 106/107 in Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County

The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists of that two northbound lanes on State Route 106/107 (North Broadway) at the interchange of State Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) in the Town of Oyster Bay will be closed on Wednesday, October 12 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to perform maintenance to an overhead sign structure. Additionally, the ramp from northbound Route 106/107 to westbound Route 25 will be closed for roadway maintenance.
OYSTER BAY, NY
danspapers.com

Meet Scott Green: Around the Post Pickleball Founder

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In the mid-1960s, a new sport emerged in Bainbridge Island, WA, as a children’s backyard game. The game, which would soon be dubbed “pickleball,” would grow into a phenomenon to be enjoyed by individuals of all ages. And nearly six decades after its inception, pickleball has landed in the Hamptons, led by Scott Green, a Hampton Bays resident and founder of Around the Post Pickleball.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY

