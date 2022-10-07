Read full article on original website
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunion delights ‘Back to the Future’ fans
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted “Back to the Future” fans when they were reunited at the weekend, 37 years after the release of the sci-fi comedy. The pair, who respectively starred as time-traveling high school student Marty McFly and eccentric “Doc” Emmett Brown in the 1985 blockbuster and its two sequels, appeared together at New York Comic Con on Saturday to speak on a panel about the modern classic’s legacy.
Eileen Ryan, ‘Magnolia’ actress and Sean Penn’s mother, dead at 94
Eileen Ryan, a veteran actress and matriarch of the Hollywood family that includes actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, according to a statement shared by Penn’s publicist. She was 94. Ryan would have turned 95 on October 16. No details on her cause of death were...
Jaime Camil Wasn’t Afraid to Play Vicente Fernandez on Netflix’s ‘El Rey’
Jaime Camil did not hesitate to play the ranchera legend Vicente Fernández in Netflix’s bio-series El Rey, Vicente Fernández. The Mexican actor and singer, best known for his comedic roles in shows like Jane the Virgin and Qué pobres tan ricos, tackled the portrayal of the late cultural icon the same way he would do with any other project. “If you let the weight and magnitude of Vicente Fernández sit on your shoulders — we who live from our emotions and from connect with the public with our emotions — imagine if the first emotion I register for a role...
Kanye West’s Twitter account locked for antisemitic tweet
Twitter locked rapper Kanye West’s Twitter account over an antisemitic tweet posted on the account on Saturday. In the since-removed tweet, West said he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and also that, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” without specifying what group he was addressing, according to Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine records pulled by CNN.
Beyoncé denies claim she misused ‘I’m Too Sexy’ sample
Someone’s a “Beautiful Liar,” according to Queen Bey. Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” on her newest album. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s seventh album, “Renaissance,” was released to critical acclaim in...
T.J. Miller says he wasn’t asked to return for ‘Deadpool 3’
T.J. Miller’s time in the “Deadpool” franchise has come to an end. Miller, who appeared in “Deadpool” alongside Reynolds as his friend Weasel, said on the “Adam Corolla Show” podcast that he doesn’t envision working on another project with the actor. “Would...
