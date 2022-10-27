ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Solar eclipses 2023: When, where & how to see them

By Daisy Dobrijevic
Space.com
Space.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yg7MH_0iPwhRXy00

Earth will experience two solar eclipses in 2023.

The first eclipse of 2023 will be a hybrid solar eclipse on April 20. This rare type of eclipse is a combination of an annular eclipse and a total solar eclipse. "During the event, a "ring of fire" will be visible for a few seconds in the Indian and Pacific oceans, with totality in Exmouth, Western Australia (up to 1 minute), Timor Leste (1 minute 14 seconds) and West Papua (1 minute 9 seconds)." Jamie Carter , science journalist, author and solar eclipse expert told Space.com.

The second eclipse of 2023 will be an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14. The dazzling "ring of fire" will be visible to observers in North, Central and South America.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon is positioned between Earth and the sun and casts a shadow over Earth. They can only occur during the phase of the new moon and make for an interesting skywatching target.

Related: Lunar eclipses 2022: When, where & how to see them

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NguF8_0iPwhRXy00 Daisy Dobrijevic Reference writer

Daisy joined Space.com in Feb. 2022. Before that, she worked as a staff writer for our sister publication All About Space magazine. Daisy has written numerous articles and guides for notable skywatching events including the Perseid meteor shower and the next solar eclipse .

Types of solar eclipse

There are four types of solar eclipses depending on how the sun , moon and Earth are aligned at the time of the event. A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse.

  1. Total solar eclipse: The sun is fully obscured by the moon.
  2. Partial solar eclipse: The moon doesn't fully block the sun so only a portion of the sun is obscured. Here the moon appears to take a "bite" out of the sun.
  3. Annular solar eclipse: The moon is centered in front of the sun but doesn't cover the entirety of the surface (as seen in a total solar eclipse). A "ring of fire" shines around the moon.
  4. Hybrid solar eclipse: The rarest solar eclipse is a combination of a total and annular eclipse (sometimes known as an A-T eclipse) and is produced when the moon's shadow moves across Earth. These begin as one type of eclipse and transition to another.

According to the educational website SpaceEdge Academy , 28% of solar eclipses are total, 35% are partial, 32% are annular and only 5% are hybrid.

April 20: Hybrid solar eclipse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sBAeB_0iPwhRXy00

The hybrid eclipse will be visible across parts of SE Asia and Australia. (Image credit: NASA)

A rare hybrid eclipse will occur on April 20, 2023, and will be visible to observers across SE Asia and Australia. A hybrid eclipse will either look like an annular solar eclipse or a total solar eclipse depending on where the observer is located.

This combination is caused by the curvature of the Earth causing some parts of the eclipse path to move into the moon's umbra — the darkest part of the shadow — resulting in a total solar eclipse, while other areas remain outside the umbra's reach, resulting in an annular solar eclipse, according to timeanddate .

During the hybrid solar eclipse, an annular "ring of fire" eclipse will be visible for just a few seconds in the Indian and Pacific oceans and isn't visible anywhere on land. A total eclipse will only be visible in three locations on land, Exmouth, Western Australia, Timor Leste and West Papua.

If you want to see the path of the eclipse, along with the eclipse timings for each location, check out this eclipse map by Xavier Jubier .

Remember, NEVER look at the sun without adequate protection. Our how to observe the sun safely guide tells you everything you need to know about safe solar observations. The guide also informs you on what solar targets you can look out for and the equipment needed to do so.

October 14: Annular solar eclipse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hKH1_0iPwhRXy00

The annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central and South America. (Image credit: NASA)

An annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central and South America on October 14, 2023. It will begin at

To be able to see all the phases of the annular eclipse including the infamous "ring of fire" you must be located somewhere along the path of annularity.

The annular eclipse will begin in the U.S. and travel from the coast of Oregon to the Texas Gulf coast, passing over Nevada, Utah, New Mexico as well as some parts of California, Idaho, Colorado and Arizona, according to NASA . It will then continue on to Central America, passing over Mexico, Belize, Honduras and Panama. South America will also experience the annular eclipse as it passes over Colombia before ending off the coast of Natal, Brazil.

To see the exact path of annularity check out this interactive map created by Xavier Jubier.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon appears between the sun and Earth at its farthest point from the Earth — known as apogee. As the moon is farther away it appears smaller and does not completely cover the sun, it doesn't produce a total eclipse. Instead, a thin sun band is visible around the moon, creating the infamous "ring of fire" effect in the sky.

For observers located close to, but not in the direct path of annularity, a partial eclipse will be visible. From Alaska to Argentina, skywatchers will see the moon partly obstruct the sun's disk.

If you want to see where the partial and annular eclipse will be visible and if you will be able to see it, timeanddate have an interactive eclipse map detailing the visibility of the eclipse as well as the specific eclipse times for a given location.

Remember, NEVER look at the sun without adequate protection. Our how to observe the sun safely guide tells you everything you need to know about safe solar observations. The guide also informs you on what solar targets you can look out for and the equipment needed to do so.

Future solar eclipses

Related stories:

How to photograph a solar eclipse

Four ways to enjoy a solar eclipse

How to photograph a lunar eclipse

The next total solar eclipse will occur on Apr. 8, 2024, and has been dubbed "The Great North American Eclipse" as it will be visible throughout North and Central America. It will start in Mexico, cross into Texas then heads northeast into the Ohio River Valley, upstate New York, Quebec, Canada and New England, finally exiting the continent through the Canadian Maritimes.

The maximum duration of totality will last as long as 4 minutes and 26 seconds (over southwest Texas). That's 135 seconds longer than the US average and 40 percent longer than the maximum duration of the 2017 eclipse .

The "Great North American Eclipse" isn't the only solar eclipse to look forward to, here is a list of upcoming solar eclipses according to NASA.

Future solar eclipses
Year Date Type of solar eclipse Visible locations
2023 Apr. 20 Hybrid SE Asia, E. Indies, Australia, Philippines. New Zealand. Hybrid: Indonesia, Australia, Papua New Guinea
2023 Oct. 14 Annular N America, C. America, S. America
2024 Apr. 8 Total N. America and C. America
2024 Oct. 02 Annular Pacific, S. America
2025 Mar. 29 Partial NW Africa, Europe, N Russia
2025 Sept. 21 Partial S. Pacific, New Zealand, Antarctica
2026 Feb. 17 Annular S. Argentina, Chile, S. Africa, Antarctica
2026 Aug. 12 Total N. America, W. Africa, Europe

How to view the sun safely

NEVER look at the sun with binoculars, a telescope or your unaided eye without special protection. Astrophotographers and astronomers use special filters to safely observe the sun during solar eclipses or other sun phenomena. Here's our guide on how to observe the sun safely .

Solar eclipse viewing tips:

Turn your cereal box into an eclipse projector

Make a safe sun projector with binoculars

To safely observe the sun or watch an eclipse, you need special protective eyewear or eclipse glasses. Basic sunglasses, even those with UV protection, will not sufficiently protect your eyes. If you're planning to document the eclipse with any photo equipment, there are special solar filters you can add to make sure the remaining ring of sunlight doesn't take a toll on your vision.

The safest way to observe an eclipse is indirectly by using a pinhole camera that you can make easily at home.

If you must document one of these events, a simple, wide-angle snap should capture the moment, even if you're using your smartphone camera.

Editor's Note: If you snap an amazing solar eclipse photo and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com .

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Additional resources

Want to look further ahead? You can find a concise summary of solar eclipses through to 2030 on NASA’s eclipse website . Read more about solar and lunar eclipses on Eclipse Wise — a website dedicated to predictions of eclipses. Learn about eclipses on other planets with this short article from Cornell University’s astronomy department .

Bibliography

April 20 hybrid eclipse. Timeanddate. Retrieved October 27 from https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/solar/2023-april-20

October 14 annular eclipse. Timeanddate. Retrieved October 27 from https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/solar/2023-october-14

October 14 annular eclipse. NASA. Retrieved October 27 from https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/eclipses/2023/oct-14-annular/overview/

Fred Espenak. Solar eclipses 2021-2030. NASA. Retrieved October 27 from https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SEdecade/SEdecade2021.html

Konstantin Bikos. What is a hybrid solar eclipse? Timeanddate. Retrieved October 27 from https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/hybrid-solar-eclipse.html

Comments / 4

Related
msn.com

31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe

Slide 1 of 32: On July 11, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which shows the universe as it has never been seen before. President Joe Biden released the first photo in a live event streamed on NASA TV. Prior to the reveal, the image and four others captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were only shared with a small group of scientists from around the world who were astounded and almost moved to tears. These groundbreaking images are only the start of the Webb Telescope pioneering the next era in space photography and digital exploration. NASA officially began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, as the primary organization for U.S. civil aerospace research and development. Just 11 years later, NASA landed the first human on the moon in 1969. In the 1970s, the focus shifted to developing a space station. Skylab was launched, unmanned, in May 1973. Three crewed missions followed during the next seven months to repair the station and conduct experiments. The first international space station partnership was the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, which brought American and Soviet crews together. The space shuttle program became fully realized in April 1981 with the manned launch of the Columbia. In 135 missions flown with five shuttles, there were two catastrophic accidents—Challenger and Columbia. Discovery delivered the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. The 30-year shuttle program was significant in setting the foundation for future Earth-to-orbit transportation and sustained space stays. Shuttle technology led to the construction of the International Space Station, the largest structure humans have put into space. As of May 2022, 258 astronauts from 20 countries have lived there, conducting experiments and documenting life in space since 2000. In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind.
ohmymag.co.uk

A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'

Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?

Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
FLORIDA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old

And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Ingram Atkinson

Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days

Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
dailygalaxy.com

Signals From an Extraterrestrial Civilization Could Be Older Than 90,000 Years (Weekend Feature)

“For all we know, if galactic radiation-emitting civilizations exist, they could be located anywhere in the Milky Way. A signal reaching Earth could thus be as old as about 90,000 years, that is the time it takes for electromagnetic waves to cover the distance between us and the opposite edge of our galaxy, and this time span becomes even larger if we take into account signals from other galaxies. It is thus not unreasonable to think that, at the time we receive a signal, the emitting civilization no longer exist,” wrote Claudio Grimaldi, guest scientist at the Laboratory of Statistical Biophysics (LBS), Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland in an email to The Daily Galaxy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Space.com

Space.com

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy