mynews4.com
Reward offered after man shot to death along river path in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect or suspects after a man was shot to death near the river path in downtown Reno early Sunday morning. Officers with the Reno...
2news.com
Teen suffers minor injuries in apartment shooting on Mira Loma Dr.
Reno Police say a teenager suffered minor injuries after being shot at an apartment complex Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Mira Loma Drive at around 8:40 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but police say the victim went to a nearby...
KOLO TV Reno
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno; $5,000 reward offered
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was shot and killed early Sunday near downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said. Police responded to the area of Museum Drive and the path along the Truckee River shortly after midnight after a report of shots being fired. Police found a man and determined...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP says 3 people injured in 3-car crash in Susanville Friday
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - CHP says that three people received major injuries after a three-car crash in Susanville on State Route 139, five miles south of Termo Grasshopper Road on Friday at around 8:13 a.m. Brian Madison, 59, of Portland, Oregon, was driving on State Route 139 when he allowed his...
actionnewsnow.com
Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
Lassen County News
Traffic stop leads to Susanville man’s arrest
A midnight traffic stop Friday, Oct. 7 led to the arrest of a Susanville man. Ryan Anthony Bock, 31, of Susanville, was arrested on charges of possession of narcotics/controlled substances for sales; possession of a controlled substance; felon in possession of a stun gun and a felony warrant from Plumas County.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 30-Oct. 4: Increasingly odd behaviors
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 30-Oct. 4, 2022. September 30.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff Investigating Series of BB Gun Shootings at Vehicles, Houses in September
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a series of BB gun shootings to vehicles and houses during the month of September. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Detectives identified several juveniles alleged to have been involved in the bb gun shootings. Interviews were conducted and the BB gun...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP investigating Tuesday’s deadly collision near Las Plumas High as hit-and-run
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:12 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday. The coroner's office identified the man as 47-year-old Chad Henderson from Oroville. The CHP looking for a suspect who they believe hit Henderson...
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead found near rural illegal marijuana grow ruled homicide
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man’s death near a large illegal marijuana grow last week was ruled a homicide, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sept. 30 from a man and a woman in the Chico area who reported that they received a call that their brother was killed in a marijuana garden near the Campbellville area.
Man ejected in single-vehicle crash on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road
NEVADA COUNTY -- A 51-year-old Grass Valley man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.Just after 8 p.m., Grass Valley California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a overturned vehicle on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road, in south Nevada County. When they arrived on scene, officers located an overturned Jeep Cherokee. The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the CHP report.Officers determined the unidentified man was driving north on SR-49 in a reckless manner, passing traffic on the right. He moved to the left towards in the number one lane and swerved back to the right before losing steering control of the Jeep, and overturning several times at high speed, CHP reported.He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.This collision remains under investigation, but it appears alcohol might be a factor in this collision.
“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
mynews4.com
Virginia Street to reopen both ways in downtown Reno as city wraps up pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Street in downtown Reno will soon be back open in both directions as the city wraps up its pilot micromobility project. All of Virginia Street between 1st and 5th streets will be closed until Oct. 21 as crews work to remove the temporary bike lane features and restripe the roadway.
actionnewsnow.com
Man lying on road dies after he was hit by vehicle
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was lying in the road died after he was hit by a vehicle near Las Plumas High School Tuesday morning, according to the CHP. At about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to Las Plumas Avenue, west of Wyandotte Road, for a report of a person laying in the center median, the CHP said.
mynews4.com
Where can you early vote in Washoe County ahead of general election?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — 19 early vote centers will be open across Washoe County starting on Oct. 22 for those who wish to cast their ballot ahead of election day. Early voting runs from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. All vote centers in Washoe County give you the option to vote in person or drop off your mail ballot.
KOLO TV Reno
Downtown Reno shooting victim identified
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MONDAY 3:33 P.M. UPDATE: The victim in this shooting has been identified as 29-year-old Jalawrence Holden of Reno, according to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office. His cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds. MONDAY 4:45 A.M. UPDATE: One man is dead...
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
KOLO TV Reno
Charges: Staged overdose death scene leads to arrest for 12 lbs of meth
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A drug overdose death in Sun Valley led to Wednesday’s arrest of two Reno men on charges of drug trafficking and illegal gun possession, authorities said. The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested William Nunez, 28, and Luis Eduardo Zepeda-Partida, 33, on drug trafficking and illegal gun possession charges. Nunez was also arrested on a charge of offering false evidence.
26 horses die during BLM roundup northwest of Reno
A roundup of 860 wild horses about 110 northwest of Reno is over, and BLM officials report 26 deaths in the herd.
mynews4.com
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada asking for Thanksgiving food donations
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is calling on community members to donate Thanksgiving food for people in need this holiday season. CCNN and the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need in addition to their annual Thanksgiving feast.
