ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Teen suffers minor injuries in apartment shooting on Mira Loma Dr.

Reno Police say a teenager suffered minor injuries after being shot at an apartment complex Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Mira Loma Drive at around 8:40 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but police say the victim went to a nearby...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man shot and killed in downtown Reno; $5,000 reward offered

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was shot and killed early Sunday near downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said. Police responded to the area of Museum Drive and the path along the Truckee River shortly after midnight after a report of shots being fired. Police found a man and determined...
RENO, NV
actionnewsnow.com

CHP says 3 people injured in 3-car crash in Susanville Friday

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - CHP says that three people received major injuries after a three-car crash in Susanville on State Route 139, five miles south of Termo Grasshopper Road on Friday at around 8:13 a.m. Brian Madison, 59, of Portland, Oregon, was driving on State Route 139 when he allowed his...
SUSANVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
City
Portola, CA
State
California State
City
Cromberg, CA
Portola, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Plumas County, CA
Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
OROVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Traffic stop leads to Susanville man’s arrest

A midnight traffic stop Friday, Oct. 7 led to the arrest of a Susanville man. Ryan Anthony Bock, 31, of Susanville, was arrested on charges of possession of narcotics/controlled substances for sales; possession of a controlled substance; felon in possession of a stun gun and a felony warrant from Plumas County.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 30-Oct. 4: Increasingly odd behaviors

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 30-Oct. 4, 2022. September 30.
QUINCY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person
actionnewsnow.com

Man found dead found near rural illegal marijuana grow ruled homicide

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man’s death near a large illegal marijuana grow last week was ruled a homicide, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sept. 30 from a man and a woman in the Chico area who reported that they received a call that their brother was killed in a marijuana garden near the Campbellville area.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man ejected in single-vehicle crash on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road

NEVADA COUNTY -- A 51-year-old Grass Valley man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.Just after 8 p.m., Grass Valley California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a overturned vehicle on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road, in south Nevada County. When they arrived on scene, officers located an overturned Jeep Cherokee. The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the CHP report.Officers determined the unidentified man was driving north on SR-49 in a reckless manner, passing traffic on the right. He moved to the left towards in the number one lane and swerved back to the right before losing steering control of the Jeep, and overturning several times at high speed, CHP reported.He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.This collision remains under investigation, but it appears alcohol might be a factor in this collision.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Man lying on road dies after he was hit by vehicle

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was lying in the road died after he was hit by a vehicle near Las Plumas High School Tuesday morning, according to the CHP. At about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to Las Plumas Avenue, west of Wyandotte Road, for a report of a person laying in the center median, the CHP said.
mynews4.com

Where can you early vote in Washoe County ahead of general election?

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — 19 early vote centers will be open across Washoe County starting on Oct. 22 for those who wish to cast their ballot ahead of election day. Early voting runs from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. All vote centers in Washoe County give you the option to vote in person or drop off your mail ballot.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Downtown Reno shooting victim identified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MONDAY 3:33 P.M. UPDATE: The victim in this shooting has been identified as 29-year-old Jalawrence Holden of Reno, according to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office. His cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds. MONDAY 4:45 A.M. UPDATE: One man is dead...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Charges: Staged overdose death scene leads to arrest for 12 lbs of meth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A drug overdose death in Sun Valley led to Wednesday’s arrest of two Reno men on charges of drug trafficking and illegal gun possession, authorities said. The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested William Nunez, 28, and Luis Eduardo Zepeda-Partida, 33, on drug trafficking and illegal gun possession charges. Nunez was also arrested on a charge of offering false evidence.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada asking for Thanksgiving food donations

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is calling on community members to donate Thanksgiving food for people in need this holiday season. CCNN and the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need in addition to their annual Thanksgiving feast.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy