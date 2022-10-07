ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Park View Inn garage site Downtown sells for $2.5 million

Dozier Prestige Worldwide LLC, a company working through Contega Business Services LLC, bought the unused parking structure that remains from the demolished Park View Inn on the edge of Springfield. Dozier Prestige Worldwide paid $2.5 million for the almost 1.5-acre block at 901 N. Main St., bordered by Main, State,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Rooker considering JAA property for development

Atlanta-based Rooker is considering a site owned by the Jacksonville Aviation Authority off Duval Road in North Jacksonville for industrial development. JEA received a service availability request for a 288,000-square-foot industrial building along Wheels Road, connecting to Duval Road, at northwest Interstate 95 and I-295. The site is near Jacksonville International Airport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Gregory West Apartments, 7844 Gregory Drive, contractor is SweetWater Restoration Inc., three permits for window replacements, $130,500. Rissman, 50 N. Laura St., No. 3625, contractor is Adams Interior Contractors Inc., 3,446 square feet, renovation, $252,583. Stores, Mercantile. BJ’s Wholesale Club, 12884 City Center Blvd., contractor is Able Construction Inc., 63,810...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Petsense to open first Jacksonville store in Dunn Village

Petsense, a pet products retailer owned by Tractor Supply Co., plans to open its first store in Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Wisconsin-based Lakeview Construction to build-out 6,220 square feet of space at 6765 Dunn Ave. at a cost of $420,360. The store is next to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Tecovas building-out at St. Johns Town Center

The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Tecovas, the Texas-based handcrafted boots company, to build-out at St. Johns Town Center. Emerald C’s Development Inc. is the contractor for the $750,000 project to renovate 3,057 square feet of space at 4711 River City Drive, No. 128. It appears to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Firehouse Subs in review at Jacksonville International Airport

The city is reviewing a permit application for Auld & White Constructors LLC to build-out the new Firehouse Subs location in Concourse C at Jacksonville International Airport at an estimated cost of $399,000. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority board voted Jan. 24 to award a lease to Host International Inc., which...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

First Coast Cookies owner traded diamonds for cookies

Biggest challenge: The job market right now and what happened after COVID. Everything else is a piece of cake. How to meet the challenges: Still figuring it out. Quote: “My vision ideally is to open up at least one (store) every year. I’m not sure if I will franchise it. But I don’t want to lose sight of what First Coast Cookies is.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix

Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Jacksonville could become an oyster town again

Oysters were a staple of the diet of the Mocama Timucua who lived on the St. Johns River until the 18th century. Oysters are everywhere in Jacksonville and the First Coast. The slimy filter-feeders have always played a key role in our ecosystem, with each one able to cleanse 50 gallons of water a day of impurities, and for thousands of years they were an abundant food staple for those living in the region. The Mocama Timucua living around the St. Johns River mouth and nearby waterways made heavy use of the mollusks, as the vast shell middens they built up with discarded shells attest. In the 19th and 20th centuries, oysters were a cheap, prolific and comparatively easy-to-harvest food source, and oyster houses and seafood shacks could be found all across the waterfront and throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News Break
Politics
First Coast News

Pedestrian killed crossing Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman crossing Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night was struck by a car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Jacksonville police. The victim was crossing in 2500 block when she was struck by a Chrysler 300 that was traveling eastbound, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim's identity has not been released.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Car hits pole on Lem Turner Rd at Sunport Industrial Pkwy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was working to clear a crash Monday morning after a car ran into a pole on Lem Turner Road at Sunport Industrial Parkway. News4JAX arrived at the scene to find the pole snapped near the top. Traffic is moving slowly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Candidate Q and A – City Council District 5 Race

1) What is the number one issue you feel should be addressed by City leaders that you don’t currently see introduced by the current City Council?. Carlucci: Job opportunities. As the former President for San Marco Merchants Association, I helped bring City and business leaders together to support new economic opportunities including Publix at East San Marco – and our local businesses are benefiting. We need to continue leveraging District 5’s unique assets so that we can promote smart economic growth and development for our families and businesses.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

