Middleburg woman arrested for possession of methamphetamine, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivalsDebra FineClay County, FL
Red carpet event celebrates Pura Vida Spa’s grand opening of second locationZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project in Fleming Island begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Park View Inn garage site Downtown sells for $2.5 million
Dozier Prestige Worldwide LLC, a company working through Contega Business Services LLC, bought the unused parking structure that remains from the demolished Park View Inn on the edge of Springfield. Dozier Prestige Worldwide paid $2.5 million for the almost 1.5-acre block at 901 N. Main St., bordered by Main, State,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Rooker considering JAA property for development
Atlanta-based Rooker is considering a site owned by the Jacksonville Aviation Authority off Duval Road in North Jacksonville for industrial development. JEA received a service availability request for a 288,000-square-foot industrial building along Wheels Road, connecting to Duval Road, at northwest Interstate 95 and I-295. The site is near Jacksonville International Airport.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Gregory West Apartments, 7844 Gregory Drive, contractor is SweetWater Restoration Inc., three permits for window replacements, $130,500. Rissman, 50 N. Laura St., No. 3625, contractor is Adams Interior Contractors Inc., 3,446 square feet, renovation, $252,583. Stores, Mercantile. BJ’s Wholesale Club, 12884 City Center Blvd., contractor is Able Construction Inc., 63,810...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Petsense to open first Jacksonville store in Dunn Village
Petsense, a pet products retailer owned by Tractor Supply Co., plans to open its first store in Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Wisconsin-based Lakeview Construction to build-out 6,220 square feet of space at 6765 Dunn Ave. at a cost of $420,360. The store is next to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Tecovas building-out at St. Johns Town Center
The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Tecovas, the Texas-based handcrafted boots company, to build-out at St. Johns Town Center. Emerald C’s Development Inc. is the contractor for the $750,000 project to renovate 3,057 square feet of space at 4711 River City Drive, No. 128. It appears to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Firehouse Subs in review at Jacksonville International Airport
The city is reviewing a permit application for Auld & White Constructors LLC to build-out the new Firehouse Subs location in Concourse C at Jacksonville International Airport at an estimated cost of $399,000. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority board voted Jan. 24 to award a lease to Host International Inc., which...
Jacksonville Daily Record
First Coast Cookies owner traded diamonds for cookies
Biggest challenge: The job market right now and what happened after COVID. Everything else is a piece of cake. How to meet the challenges: Still figuring it out. Quote: “My vision ideally is to open up at least one (store) every year. I’m not sure if I will franchise it. But I don’t want to lose sight of what First Coast Cookies is.”
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Light Boat Parade details announced by City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday tradition — the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade — is making its return on Thanksgiving weekend!. The City of Jacksonville announced the bright event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 6 p.m. on the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville could become an oyster town again
Oysters were a staple of the diet of the Mocama Timucua who lived on the St. Johns River until the 18th century. Oysters are everywhere in Jacksonville and the First Coast. The slimy filter-feeders have always played a key role in our ecosystem, with each one able to cleanse 50 gallons of water a day of impurities, and for thousands of years they were an abundant food staple for those living in the region. The Mocama Timucua living around the St. Johns River mouth and nearby waterways made heavy use of the mollusks, as the vast shell middens they built up with discarded shells attest. In the 19th and 20th centuries, oysters were a cheap, prolific and comparatively easy-to-harvest food source, and oyster houses and seafood shacks could be found all across the waterfront and throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach candidates sound off against high-density housing on Amelia Island
A quirk of the Fernandina Beach charter is that the Mayor can’t seek re-election as Mayor this year, as he’s instead scheduled to defend his City Commission seat. Mike Lednovich is running for re-election to Seat 4, drawing opposition from Dr. James John Antun, Chelsey Lemire and Chris Nickoloff.
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivals
Family-friendly fall festivals in Clay CountyTown of Orange Park. There are plenty of fun things to do with the family this fall in Clay County. Here’s a list of some of the fall festivals in the county:
Pedestrian killed crossing Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman crossing Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night was struck by a car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Jacksonville police. The victim was crossing in 2500 block when she was struck by a Chrysler 300 that was traveling eastbound, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim's identity has not been released.
News4Jax.com
Car hits pole on Lem Turner Rd at Sunport Industrial Pkwy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was working to clear a crash Monday morning after a car ran into a pole on Lem Turner Road at Sunport Industrial Parkway. News4JAX arrived at the scene to find the pole snapped near the top. Traffic is moving slowly...
Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
Katt Williams announces ‘2023 and Me’ tour; coming to Jax in January 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coming to Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Jan. 14 will be comedy legend Katt Williams. Williams announced his “2023 and Me” tour, which will begin on Jan. 13 in Tampa. The tour will span 21 cities in three months. Most notable were his first...
residentnews.net
Candidate Q and A – City Council District 5 Race
1) What is the number one issue you feel should be addressed by City leaders that you don’t currently see introduced by the current City Council?. Carlucci: Job opportunities. As the former President for San Marco Merchants Association, I helped bring City and business leaders together to support new economic opportunities including Publix at East San Marco – and our local businesses are benefiting. We need to continue leveraging District 5’s unique assets so that we can promote smart economic growth and development for our families and businesses.
floridapolitics.com
Former Jacksonville City Council Presidents endorse LeAnna Cumber for Mayor
William Bishop, Dick Kravitz, Jack Webb and Scott Wilson are backing her bid to succeed Mayor Lenny Curry. Four former Jacksonville City Council Presidents are endorsing Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber in her bid for Jacksonville Mayor. “The mark of a visionary is one who can see past the way...
News4Jax.com
Mast melts after sailboat catches fire at Green Cove Springs Marina
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hurt after a boat caught fire Sunday morning in Clay County. Authorities said no one was onboard the 40-foot sailboat when it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m. at the Green Cove Springs Marina. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from...
News4Jax.com
Man stumbles across apparent inert hand grenade, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who on Monday was collecting scrap metal stumbled across what’s believed to be an inert hand grenade that he discovered near the side of a road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Beltz, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called...
