Wall of Warmth accepting donations now
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Is your closet filled with coats you no longer use? The Wall of Warmth is a great place to donate them. This project is put together in efforts to to keep East Idaho warm this winter by giving thousands of coats to those in need.
Police determine no threat after report of woman with a gun at ISU
POCATELLO — Local police have confirmed there is no threat to a college campus after it was reported that a woman was seen carrying a firearm into a building. According to an Idaho State University alert, there was a report of a woman that was seen carrying a firearm into the Owen-Redfield Complex. The alert was sent out to students at 4:36 p.m. and asked students to avoid the area.
‘Falls’ lit blue to honor local law enforcement
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The falls were lit up in blue Saturday night to honor the men and women who serve in law enforcement. The lighting was part of the third annual Faith and Blue weekend. Executive Director for the Chaplins of Idaho Christa Trinchera said the local event called...
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Idaho Falls has a sweet mountain-town charm, due in part to both its location with the stunning Snake River that runs through it and because of the lovely people who live and work here. It is the heart of eastern Idaho culture and commercial spaces with a healthy number of galleries, museums, activities, and fun places like zoos, parks, and the Melaleuca Field Stadium.
Post Register
Idaho Falls Police expand K-9 unit
The Idaho Falls Police Department has several new K-9 officers in training as its veteran K-9s prepare for retirement. The department said it has expanded it has increased the number of K-9 officers from three to six. Two other K-9 officers are also preparing to retire.
In Total Plot Twist, Lori Vallow Daybell’s Trial Now Vacated
Breaking news this evening from an Idaho courtroom once again has national attention on our state and the case of Lori Vallow Daybell. Where do we even begin with this case that has consumed crime junkies and really broken the hearts of many for so long now? It goes back to the fall of 2019, when children JJ and Tylee went missing. After a welfare check by police in Rexburg, Idaho as requested by the children's grandmother-- it became clear that something was going on. The investigation went on for months as police found various evidence such as a storage locker full of the children's toys and clothes, and more. It did not take long for the general public to become consumed with the case.
Blackfoot man gets plea deals covering 26 charges and two counties
POCATELLO — A man originally facing a total of 40 charges has reached plea agreements in Bannock and Bingham counties. Cody Gene Anson, 30, has agreed to plead guilty to five charges — three felonies and two misdemeanors — in Bannock County, court records show. He has already pleaded guilty to another four felonies in Bingham Couty. In exchange, 13 other felonies and four misdemeanors will be dismissed between the two counties.
Mountain View Middle School opens $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Students at Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot received a special gift on Monday. The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) selected Mountain View as one of three schools in Idaho to receive a new $100,000 Don’t Quit Fitness Center. “Part of...
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
Downtown Pocatello pub now open for lunch
Beginning Monday, Oct. 10, the Taproom will open for lunch 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays. The post Downtown Pocatello pub now open for lunch appeared first on Local News 8.
Aggravated assault charge dismissed against Bonneville man
A felony case against an Idaho Falls man who was accused of making threats with a gun have been dismissed. Court records state the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office requested the court dismiss a case against Justin Haddon, 32, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.
89-year-old grandmother is Broulim's longest-tenured employee
RIGBY — In 1986, following the death of her husband, Leona Jones, a checker at Broulim’s in Rigby, got her first-ever paying job. A job that she never knew she would still be working today. “I had never worked outside my home before my husband died,” Jones said....
Idaho State University celebrates homecoming this week
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University will celebrate Homecoming 2022 Oct. 10-15 with a variety of traditional events, from a Homecoming bonfire to the annual parade and football game. All are welcome to join the festivities with the Bengal community. For a full list of activities for students...
Pocatello man sentenced to federal prison for discharging firearm during robbery
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Pocatello man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for the discharge of a firearm during a robbery that occurred on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on June 23, 2021. According to court records, 41-year-old Jose Acosta, Jr. entered a camping trailer and...
NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on 49-unit complex for low-income senior citizens
POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is set to break ground on a 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens later this month. NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist says the project was made possible after the organization applied for a Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, or LIHTC, in August 2021 and received the award in December 2021. “It’s a well-known story that rent prices and the cost of housing have skyrocketed recently,”...
Popular Idaho restaurant closed due to increased food and wage costs
A popular restaurant that was a favorite among the locals has unfortunately closed its doors, citing increased food and wage costs as the main catalysts for the closure. Read on to learn more.
UPDATE: ISP releases details about crash involving multiple vehicles on I-15
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 1:16 P.M., on Interstate 15 at mile marker 96, in Bingham County. A 1998 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling double semi-trailers was stopped in the lane of travel southbound on I-15. A 2014 Freightliner semi-truck and...
Five injured in wrecks that shut down I-15 southbound near Blackfoot for hours
Crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday afternoon sent five people to local hospitals and shut down the freeway's southbound lanes for several hours. The first crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling double trailers was stopped in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a 2014 Freightliner semi which was then struck from behind by a2005 Chevrolet Silverado, Idaho State Police said. ...
Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks
Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment
BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight early Saturday morning. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in Basalt at about 4:35 a.m. after there was a report of an altercation between friends, according to Lt. Blake Davis with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Unit.
