Scotch Plains, NJ

Linden over Rahway - Girls soccer recap

Allison Gomez netted a pair of goals to lead Linden to a 3-1 win over Rahway in Linden. Clara Toussaint also scored and Kellyrose McAteer had an assist to help Linden improve to 5-3-1. Amber Maher scored for Rahway (1-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
LINDEN, NJ
Monroe over Edison - Girls soccer recap

Jennifer Ward and Jenna Elbaz each had a goal and an assist in Monroe’s 3-1 win over Edison in Edison. Karly Winfough also scored as Monroe won its fifth straight game and improved to 11-2. Isabella Charles scored for Edison (6-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Scotch Plains, NJ
Sports
City
Scotch Plains, NJ
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Oct. 11

No. 1 Seton Hall Prep at No. 14 Newark East Side, 4. No. 1 Seton Hall Prep at No. 14 Newark East Side, 4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NEWARK, NJ
Woodbridge Magnet over Edison Magnet - Boys soccer recap

Mahir Dhoka’s goal in the 86th minute was the difference for Woodbridge Magnet in a 2-1 victory over Edison Magnet in Edison. Sujal Dhoka, who assisted on the game-winner, gave Woodbridge Magnet (4-9) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when he scored off a feed from Mahir Dhoka. Sahil Khan made eight saves in the win.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cinnaminson rallies past Palmyra - Boys soccer recap (Photos)

Joshua Pereira scored two second half goals as Cinnaminson rallied to defeat Palmyra, 2-1, in Cinnaminson. It is the second-straight multi-goal game for Pereira, a senior. Brett Casee and Owen Digney added an assist for Cinnaminson (9-1-2) in the win and Luke Rittler made four saves. Palmyra (10-2), which jumped...
PALMYRA, NJ
Person
John Vianney
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth

Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
TRENTON, NJ
Here are 4 Rutgers basketball questions heading into Big Ten Media Days

MINNEAPOLIS — The college basketball season is right around the corner. The latest step on the march towards March takes place this week here at the Target Center, where the Big Ten’s annual Media Days take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rutgers will participate on the first day, with head coach Steve Pikiell and veteran players Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi making the trek to meet the media.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Swimming & Surfing
Sports
NJ Advance Media videojournalist wins 3 New York Emmys

Video journalists from NJ Advance Media were nominated for 11 New York Emmy Awards and won 3 categories this weekend. Winners were announced Saturday at a black-tie gala at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square. The awards are offered annually by the New York Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and recognize outstanding work by television stations, websites and media outlets in the New York City region. The contest, in its 65th year, covers work between Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
