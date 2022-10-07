Read full article on original website
No. 1 Westfield over No. 10 Cranford - Girls soccer recap
Cat Angel scored one goal and assisted on the other to lead Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over No. 10 Cranford in Cranford. Chiara Cosenza also scored and Ella Cadigan had an assist in the victory. Sutton Factor stopped all four shots she...
Linden over Rahway - Girls soccer recap
Allison Gomez netted a pair of goals to lead Linden to a 3-1 win over Rahway in Linden. Clara Toussaint also scored and Kellyrose McAteer had an assist to help Linden improve to 5-3-1. Amber Maher scored for Rahway (1-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 10
Wall fell to 6-4. Point Pleasant Boro 1, Point Pleasant Beach 0. Anna McCourt knocked in a pass from Molly Liggett to break a scoreless tie in the second overtime period and spark seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro to a thrilling 1-0 win over 26th-seeded Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant.
Monroe over Edison - Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Ward and Jenna Elbaz each had a goal and an assist in Monroe’s 3-1 win over Edison in Edison. Karly Winfough also scored as Monroe won its fifth straight game and improved to 11-2. Isabella Charles scored for Edison (6-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Oct. 11
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep at No. 14 Newark East Side, 4. No. 1 Seton Hall Prep at No. 14 Newark East Side, 4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Woodbridge Magnet over Edison Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Mahir Dhoka’s goal in the 86th minute was the difference for Woodbridge Magnet in a 2-1 victory over Edison Magnet in Edison. Sujal Dhoka, who assisted on the game-winner, gave Woodbridge Magnet (4-9) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when he scored off a feed from Mahir Dhoka. Sahil Khan made eight saves in the win.
Cinnaminson rallies past Palmyra - Boys soccer recap (Photos)
Joshua Pereira scored two second half goals as Cinnaminson rallied to defeat Palmyra, 2-1, in Cinnaminson. It is the second-straight multi-goal game for Pereira, a senior. Brett Casee and Owen Digney added an assist for Cinnaminson (9-1-2) in the win and Luke Rittler made four saves. Palmyra (10-2), which jumped...
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
Times boys soccer notes, MCT edition: eight teams set to contest tournament set
For most of recent history, the boys soccer Mercer County Tournament would be the culmination of the regular season, with teams battling it out the week before the state tournament for local supremacy before turning their glances towards bigger glory. But this year, that Is not the case: the 2022...
Somerset County Tournament boys soccer roundup for first round games, Oct. 10
Brayan Alvarenga made seven saves as 13th-seeded Bound Brook defeated 12th-seeded Manville, 2-1, in the first round of the Somerset County Tournament in Manville. Brandon Rodriguez put Bound Brook (2-10) in front for good with a goal in the sixth minute. Joshua Cazales added a goal in the 36th minute to put the lead to 2-0.
Field Hockey: Colonial Valley Conference stat leaders for Oct. 11
Note: These stats are from information submitted by coaches and school officials. If any stats are incorrect, please ask your coach to log into njschoolsports and fix them.
See the Pascack Hills High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at their school’s football games. Last weekend, Pascack Hills High School’s band performed as the Pascack Hills Broncos took on Cliffside Park. With the season in full...
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Gjekaj’s ‘dream’ goal propels Becton past rival Wood-Ridge at Red Bull Arena
As senior Brandon Gjekaj nailed the game-winning goal in overtime to win the Route 17 Derby rivalry game against Becton, Martin Lipinski reminded him of the prediction that he had made just a few days ago. “I dreamt about this moment just two days ago,” Lipinski said. “I told Brandon...
From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth
Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
Here are 4 Rutgers basketball questions heading into Big Ten Media Days
MINNEAPOLIS — The college basketball season is right around the corner. The latest step on the march towards March takes place this week here at the Target Center, where the Big Ten’s annual Media Days take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rutgers will participate on the first day, with head coach Steve Pikiell and veteran players Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi making the trek to meet the media.
NJ Advance Media videojournalist wins 3 New York Emmys
Video journalists from NJ Advance Media were nominated for 11 New York Emmy Awards and won 3 categories this weekend. Winners were announced Saturday at a black-tie gala at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square. The awards are offered annually by the New York Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and recognize outstanding work by television stations, websites and media outlets in the New York City region. The contest, in its 65th year, covers work between Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.
High-end pizzeria and cocktail lounge to open at N.J. train station
An upscale pizzeria and cocktail bar is set to open at a New Jersey train station. Bernardsville’s own Ristorante MV will soon bring Neapolitan pizza and drinks to Bernardsville Station. The Bernardsville Borough Council recently approved plans to bring Pizzeria Tâton by MV, a concept operated by Ristorante MV,...
Old art deco parking deck remade as apartments with a nod to its original style
Niki Mendez is no student of architecture, but she knows what she likes. And that includes the conversion of a towering parking deck built in the 1920′s into a 250-unit apartment building in the Newark neighborhood where she works for a state agency. “I think it’s actually beautiful,” said...
Greg Schiano fires Sean Gleeson, but there’s no quick fix for this Rutgers offense | Politi
Six games into his third season back at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has mashed the reset button. He looked at his inept offense, by far the biggest reason the Scarlet Knights are riding a three-game losing streak, and fired his hand-picked coordinator. He made the kind of win-now move you might...
