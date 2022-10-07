Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Liverpool's myriad of issues laid bare as Premier League title challenge flounders
Liverpool's decline has caught many by surprise, but none more so than Jurgen Klopp and his players. The 'mentality monsters' of Merseyside look a shadow of their former selves and, even eight games into the season, have probably conceded too much ground in the Premier League title race to truly push Manchester City like they have so astutely in recent seasons.
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United and Norwich both beaten
Sheffield United remain top of the Sky Bet Championship despite losing 3-1 away to Stoke. The Potters, who earned their first win in four games, went in front through Ben Wilmot before Rhian Brewster levelled for Sheffield United. Former Blade Phil Jagielka fired the Potters back in front just before...
SkySports
Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,498.
SkySports
Wigan 1-3 Cardiff City: Managerless Bluebirds win again
The EFL have confirmed to Sky Sports News that Cardiff's 3-1 Sky Bet Championship win away at Wigan on Saturday will stand - despite one of the goals being too big. Wigan will be asked to explain what happened in order to ensure there is no repeat in future. Goals...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Blackpool 3-1 Watford: Late Jerry Yates double seals win for Tangerines
Jerry Yates' late double sealed a welcome 3-1 victory for Blackpool against stuttering Watford. Gary Madine put the home side in front before Imran Louza restored parity before the break. A draw then looked to be on the cards before Yates two superbly taken goals in the final 10 minutes...
SkySports
Steve Bruce: West Brom sack manager with club in Championship bottom three
Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom head coach following a run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches this season. Bruce departs The Hawthorns after just eight months in charge following Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Luton. His only league win this season came...
SkySports
Swansea 2-1 Sunderland: Oliver Cooper and Harry Darling seal Swans win
Swansea made it four Championship wins on the bounce as they held on for a nervy 2-1 win against Sunderland at the Swansea.com Stadium. First-half goals from Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling were enough for Russell Martin's men who cemented their sixth place in the table, despite a 51st-minute strike by Black Cats winger Jack Clarke.
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: Arsenal find new belief to keep on winning
Arsenal have been pegged back by Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa in their last three home games. Each time they've responded to win. Previously they had to come from behind against Fulham at the Emirates, while in their first game here this season, Leicester twice threatened to get back into the match and were twice put back in their place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal support after momentous Liverpool win forces Jurgen Klopp to concede title chances are over
Mikel Arteta thanked the Arsenal fans for generating an atmosphere he has never witnessed before after his side claimed a seismic 3-2 win over Liverpool. The Gunners clinched an eighth victory of the season and reclaimed top spot in the Premier League after Bukayo Saka's winner from the penalty spot ended Liverpool's challenge after they fought back from a goal down twice at a feverish Emirates Stadium.
SkySports
Coventry 0-1 Burnley: Nathan Tella seals win for Clarets
Nathan Tella's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley within two points of the Championship promotion places after a 1-0 win against Coventry City. The Southampton loanee struck in the first half to give the Clarets just their second win in six games, but maintained their record of losing just once this season.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori head to Yarmouth for Listed contest
Monday’s highlight action comes from Yarmouth this afternoon, with Ryan Moore, Frankie Dettori and Tom Marquand all taking rides in the Listed Beckford Stakes. 4.00 Yarmouth - Dettori, Moore and Marquand in Listed heat. There's no shortage of star riders at Yarmouth on Monday, with the likes of Ryan...
SkySports
West Brom 0-0 Luton Town: Goalless at The Hawthorns
Steve Bruce's future as West Brom manager is hanging by a thread as their dreadful start to the season continued with 0-0 draw against Luton on a toxic afternoon at The Hawthorns. Tensions were high heading into a game where Albion created enough to have won - but were again...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Norwich City 2-3 Preston: North End shock the Canaries at Carrow Road
High-flying Norwich were beaten for the first time in 10 games as Preston came away from Carrow Road with a hard-fought 3-2 win. The visitors, who had only scored four goals all season before this fixture, almost doubled their tally in the space of 90 minutes after going behind to a well-taken early goal from Josh Sargent.
SkySports
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Ashley Young scores stunner but Steve Cooper's side off bottom with a point
Steven Gerrard has demanded more from his "big hitters" after Aston Villa's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Emmanuel Dennis' early header had given Steve Cooper's side the lead but Ashley Young's stunning strike soon levelled things up. Villa had the better of a game short on quality but could not find their first away win of the season as Forest ended a run of five defeats.
SkySports
Ref Watch: Was Arsenal's winning penalty against Liverpool soft and what is the handball law?
With an incident-packed Super Sunday clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium - plus handball and offside uncertainty across the weekend - Sky Sports' referee expert Dermot Gallagher gives his verdict on the contentious calls. Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool. INCIDENT: Granit Xhaka crosses the ball into the Liverpool box...
SkySports
Arsenal: Are Mikel Arteta's side Premier League title contenders?
Arsenal were "outstanding" against Liverpool and just need to keep pace with Manchester City in order to mount an unlikely title challenge, according to Paul Merson. Gabriel Martinelli scored an early opener for Arsenal before two Bukayo Saka goals sealed Arsenal's return to the Premier League's summit with a statement 3-2 win against Jurgen Klopp's side.
SkySports
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: FA looking into incident between Gabriel and Jordan Henderson
The Football Association has started gathering information from Arsenal defender Gabriel and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson following their angry confrontation at the Emirates on Sunday, Sky Sports Newshas been told. The referee's report from Michael Oliver is also being reviewed following the altercation, which took place during Arsenal's 3-2 win.
SkySports
Birmingham: Blues 4 All sponsor Brandon Khela ahead of Raise Your Game Rovers event as Sai Sachdev debuts for Sheffield United
Birmingham City supporters' group Blues 4 All are taking the rare step of sponsoring first-team squad member Brandon Khela. Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Khela penned senior terms at St Andrew's earlier this summer, becoming the first British South Asian ever to sign a professional deal with Birmingham City. Speaking exclusively to Sky...
SkySports
Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester: Ryan Christie completes second-half turnaround to stun Foxes
Bournemouth scored two second-half goals in the space of four minutes through Philip Billing and Ryan Christie to complete a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Leicester City. The recalled Patson Daka fired the Foxes into a 10th minute lead at Vitality Stadium, sweeping home a first-time finish after Harvey Barnes' initial effort was blocked.
SkySports
Kilmarnock 2-2 Hearts: Nathaniel Atkinson seals comeback in stoppage time
Nathaniel Atkinson scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser as Hearts fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock at a rain-lashed Rugby Park. The Tynecastle side looked in trouble after their former striker Kyle Lafferty capitalised on a rare slip from Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon to add to Chris Stokes' opener for the hosts.
Comments / 0