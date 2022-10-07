Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Miami company buys local industrial property as part statewide deal for 255,500 square feet of space
A Miami real estate firm has bought a 70,000-square-foot industrial property in St. Petersburg and intends to grow it by nearly 10,000 square feet. Basis Industrial paid $7.5 million for the building at 2442 23rd St. N. The company says it plans to build a 9,500-square-foot building on an adjacent piece of property.
Miami New Times
Spain’s Cinco Jotas Brings Its Tapas GastroTour to Miami
A new culinary event is making its way to Miami, and it's putting the spotlight on jamón Ibérico. For the first time, South Florida diners can take part in a culinary adventure celebrating Spanish food and the tradition of tapas at some of the region’s best restaurants.
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
New $200 million project underway in Fort Lauderdale to improve drainage systems
MIAMI - Bud Grant lives in the River Oaks neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale. "A couple of times I couldn't get to work because I had so much water here," Grant said. He shared pictures of how flooded it used to get by his house. He would be stranded because he couldn't drive through the flood water. "I got cut once or twice walking down the street to try to get somebody to pick me up," he said.Once new pipes were laid on his street, the flooding went away. When the rain from Tropical Storm Eta moved through Fort Lauderdale, it highlighted just how bad...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Revelers to Celebrate Annual Miami Carnival Events, Meet Retired Firefighter Behind Iconic ‘Fireman Derek's Bake Shop'
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Revelers Ready to Celebrate Annual Miami Carnival Events. For more than three decades, revelers have flocked to South Florida to experience Miami Carnival. The event spans across Indigenous Peoples Day Weekend with various festivities each...
King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida
Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
communitynewspapers.com
Constellation Group unveils plans for new mixed-use development in Coral Gables
Constellation Group and The Boschetti Group are poised to bring much-needed new high-end residences, retail and office space to the Merrick Park neighborhood of Coral Gables. The Miami-based firms submitted plans to the city for the mixed-use 4241 Aurora at the entrance of Merrick Park. The proposed development is located...
Click10.com
South Miami gym owner upset city could shut down business
SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – The owner of a South Miami gym, at the center of a years-long saga over noise complaints, said his business could soon be forced to shut down. Gabriel “Stunna” Varona, a retired mixed martial arts fighter, runs Stunna’s FIT on Southwest 62nd Avenue.
luxury-houses.net
Fall in Love at First Sight with This $29,999,999 Stunning Waterfront Home in Coral Gables was Made for Both Entertaining and Personal Retreat
9320 Gallardo St, Coral Gables, Florida is stunning waterfront residence in Old Cutler neighborhood was made for both entertaining and personal retreat, epitomizing South Florida living. This Coral Gables home offers 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9320 Gallardo St, please contact Lianne Graubart (Phone: 212-945-8360) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and Decay
The Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne, Florida has been destroyed by graffiti and decay.(Creative Commons/La Shola) The Miami Marine Stadium was the first-ever custom-built stadium for viewing water sports and motorboat races. For decades the stadium thrived, even advancing to hosting events such as concerts and boxing matches. However, in 1992, the Miami Marine Stadium was declared unsafe and forced to close.
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Italica, Bandidos Taqueria, and Talkin' Tacos
Miami's latest round of openings includes a new Italian restaurant in Midtown Miami from the creators of Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar, as well as the launch of new locations for two Mexican-inspired food trucks turned brick-and-mortar locations. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
fb101.com
ITALICA OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MIDTOWN MIAMI
Experienced restaurateur Pablo Sartori and Latino Hospitality Group, the minds behind the global Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar concepts, are proud to announce the official opening of Italica Midtown. The expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant is adding a modern and colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar, Mediterranean-inspired pizzas, a special Golden Hour experience and more.
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Week: Two-Day Chef Collective, Karaoke Wednesday, and the "Spooky Bun"
Food and drink events across Miami this week include Columbus Day brunch, a two-day chef collective, karaoke at Eagle Room by Deep Playa, and the "Spooky Bun." Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. Columbus Day Brunch at Batch Gastropub. Batch Gastropub wants...
stateoftheu.com
The Best Option for University of Miami’s Own Stadium: Sunset Place
Outside observers of the U are OBSESSED with Miami’s lack of on-campus stadium. And it sure is inconvenient for students to make the 20 mile, 40 minutes without traffic, drive to Hard Rock Stadium. But would a stadium close to the main Coral Gables campus really fill the large swaths of empty seats we see on TV?
This Is Florida's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
cohaitungchi.com
15 things to do in Miami for couples
Miami in South Florida is one of the world’s most popular vacation spots. You are reading: Miami activities for couples | 15 things to do in Miami for couples. It attracts romantic couples from all cities in the United States, after New York City. Miami offers excellent beaches, natural...
WSVN-TV
Virgin Orbit 747 refuels at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virgin Orbit 747 made a pit stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to fuel up after taking off from the Mojave Desert en route to the United Kingdom. The aircraft is a mobile launch pad, and the company can send rockets and...
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
Miami New Times
Feds Agree to Propose Critical Habitat for Imperiled South Florida Bats
Scientists estimate that fewer than 3,000 Florida bonneted bats live in the wild today. Once much more abundant in South Florida, the furry flying mammals have been driven near to extinction by rampant urban development and habitat loss from increasingly frequent and powerful storms. Though the species' outlook at times...
Click10.com
Ethics of city’s Publix gift card giveaway questioned amid commissioner’s campaign
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami Dade Commission On Ethics received a report on a controversial North Miami Beach-sponsored Publix gift card giveaway. It exposed a large crowd to political campaign material. The city spent $225,000 to buy $150 Publix gift cards and distributed these over three days...
