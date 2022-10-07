ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami New Times

Spain’s Cinco Jotas Brings Its Tapas GastroTour to Miami

A new culinary event is making its way to Miami, and it's putting the spotlight on jamón Ibérico. For the first time, South Florida diners can take part in a culinary adventure celebrating Spanish food and the tradition of tapas at some of the region’s best restaurants.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

New $200 million project underway in Fort Lauderdale to improve drainage systems

MIAMI - Bud Grant lives in the River Oaks neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale. "A couple of times I couldn't get to work because I had so much water here," Grant said.  He shared pictures of how flooded it used to get by his house. He would be stranded because he couldn't drive through the flood water. "I got cut once or twice walking down the street to try to get somebody to pick me up," he said.Once new pipes were laid on his street, the flooding went away. When the rain from Tropical Storm Eta moved through Fort Lauderdale, it highlighted just how bad...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida

Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

South Miami gym owner upset city could shut down business

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – The owner of a South Miami gym, at the center of a years-long saga over noise complaints, said his business could soon be forced to shut down. Gabriel “Stunna” Varona, a retired mixed martial arts fighter, runs Stunna’s FIT on Southwest 62nd Avenue.
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
Person
Julia Tuttle
luxury-houses.net

Fall in Love at First Sight with This $29,999,999 Stunning Waterfront Home in Coral Gables was Made for Both Entertaining and Personal Retreat

9320 Gallardo St, Coral Gables, Florida is stunning waterfront residence in Old Cutler neighborhood was made for both entertaining and personal retreat, epitomizing South Florida living. This Coral Gables home offers 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9320 Gallardo St, please contact Lianne Graubart (Phone: 212-945-8360) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
CORAL GABLES, FL
The Daily Scoop

This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and Decay

The Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne, Florida has been destroyed by graffiti and decay.(Creative Commons/La Shola) The Miami Marine Stadium was the first-ever custom-built stadium for viewing water sports and motorboat races. For decades the stadium thrived, even advancing to hosting events such as concerts and boxing matches. However, in 1992, the Miami Marine Stadium was declared unsafe and forced to close.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
fb101.com

ITALICA OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MIDTOWN MIAMI

Experienced restaurateur Pablo Sartori and Latino Hospitality Group, the minds behind the global Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar concepts, are proud to announce the official opening of Italica Midtown. The expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant is adding a modern and colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar, Mediterranean-inspired pizzas, a special Golden Hour experience and more.
MIAMI, FL
stateoftheu.com

The Best Option for University of Miami’s Own Stadium: Sunset Place

Outside observers of the U are OBSESSED with Miami’s lack of on-campus stadium. And it sure is inconvenient for students to make the 20 mile, 40 minutes without traffic, drive to Hard Rock Stadium. But would a stadium close to the main Coral Gables campus really fill the large swaths of empty seats we see on TV?
CORAL GABLES, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 things to do in Miami for couples

Miami in South Florida is one of the world’s most popular vacation spots. You are reading: Miami activities for couples | 15 things to do in Miami for couples. It attracts romantic couples from all cities in the United States, after New York City. Miami offers excellent beaches, natural...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Feds Agree to Propose Critical Habitat for Imperiled South Florida Bats

Scientists estimate that fewer than 3,000 Florida bonneted bats live in the wild today. Once much more abundant in South Florida, the furry flying mammals have been driven near to extinction by rampant urban development and habitat loss from increasingly frequent and powerful storms. Though the species' outlook at times...
