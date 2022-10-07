Read full article on original website
Israel announces sea deal with Lebanon, but doubts remain
Israel's prime minister says the country has reached a "historic agreement" with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations
‘Don’t expect a free pass’: CFTC chair Rostin Behnam defends agency’s crypto oversight
Speaking at DC Fintech Week, Behnam spoke to the regulatory uncertainty swirling around the crypto industry.
OPEC+ nations are falling way behind on production targets despite a small boost in output in September
The OPEC+ alliance fell short of its production quota by 3.6 million barrels a day in September, according to S&P Global.
Most Americans want government to ensure products are free of harmful chemicals
A new survey shows the majority of Americans want government to make sure the products they buy are free of harmful chemicals, and they are willing to pay more to get that assurance of safety.
UN rejects Russia's request for secret vote on Ukraine referendum
The UN General Assembly has voted to reject Russia's request for a secret ballot vote on whether to condemn Russia for its "attempted illegal annexation" of four Ukrainian territories. Russia originally asked for the resolution's vote to be secret in hopes that it would garner more support through anonymity, reports The Associated Press. The General Assembly decided with 107 votes that the ballot will be public. They will vote on the resolution on either Wednesday or Thursday, Reuters reports. Only 13 countries opposed a public vote while 39 others abstained; the remaining countries, including China and Russia, did not vote. India voted in favor of a...
Fetterman, Oz vie for Black voters in close Pa. Senate race
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder. Later, he gave a hug to Armstrong, who has been an employee of Oz’s campaign for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, and said, “How do you cope?” Two days later, on a stage 4 miles away, Oz’s Democratic rival, John Fetterman, stood with Lee and Dennis Horton and spoke of his efforts as lieutenant governor to free the two Black men from life sentences. “Almost 30 years in prison, condemned to die in prison as innocent men, and I fought to make sure they come out to their families,” Fetterman told the crowd.
