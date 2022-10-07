Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFYR-TV
Dakota Marker Week: NDSU vs. SDSU
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The number one and number two ranked teams in F.C.S. have never played in the Fargodome. Based on the Stats Perform poll, it’s happening this weekend. The Bison are the top-ranked team in both of the major ratings. The Jackrabbits are 3rd in the coaches poll. NDSU beat Indiana State on Saturday, but it was a come-from-behind five-point victory.
247Sports
Escape from Terredise: Bison win 31-26
The Bison continued an undefeated run through the Missouri Valley Football Conference, but it wasn't always (ever?) pretty. NDSU lost multiple fumbles and muffed a punt, but held off a very game Indiana State team 31-26. Despite constant frustration, North Dakota State was very efficient on the offensive side of...
KFYR-TV
Bison come from behind to stay perfect in MVFC play
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a slow start for North Dakota State, the Bison used a controlling second half to beat Indiana State on the road 31-26. One minute into the second quarter, the Sycamores took a 7-0 lead - their first lead over NDSU in a decade. At the half, Indiana State led 13-10.
fargoinc.com
Residential & Commercial Fencing: The Currier Family – Joe Currier, John Currier & Amy Mickelson, Dakota Fence
Dakota Fence is North Dakota’s oldest and most respected fence company for residential and commercial fences. Fondly referred to as “the 3 Ds,” Dave, Dan and Dick Currier founded the company in 1972. Today, the company is still owned by the Currier family. They have branch offices in Bismarck, Minot and Williston, North Dakota, and Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, in addition to the headquarters office in Fargo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Gate City Bank Board Chairman Steve Swiontek aims for "civil discourse" if elected to North Dakota State Senate
(Fargo, ND) -- The republican candidate running for state senate in Fargo's new District 10 says he'll work to ensure "civil discourse" in state government if elected. "You and I may disagree on some things, but I think it is important that we can walk away from the table and still be able to work on another issue down the road, and I think that is so important to have that in the legislature," said Steve Swiontek.
viatravelers.com
23 Best Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota
Visiting Fargo anytime soon? This is a seriously underrated city for foodies, so plan your trip accordingly because you don’t want to miss out on these delicious eateries, many of which are in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. We’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fargo...
valleynewslive.com
The ‘FedEx Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo family was celebrating their son’s 5th birthday when they got quite the surprise. A note was left under a package from the ‘FedEx Lady’ who left a gift for him. “Those are kinds of things you don’t expect...
valleynewslive.com
District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fargoinc.com
Hardware Store: Terri Olson, Fargo Store Manager Logan Tisor, Moorhead Store Manager, MAC’S Hardware
The team at MAC’S Hardware prides themselves on offering an extensive assortment of products while maintaining a first-name-basis relationship with their customers. At MAC’S, customers can find reliable team members who will answer their questions and help them find the perfect tools for their projects. They carry the standard, full line of hardware and supplies one would expect to find, while also offering heavy-duty items for industrial sized projects. From basic to professional tools, MAC’S has the items you need for just about any project.
valleynewslive.com
Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead. Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight. Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out...
valleynewslive.com
Major fire rips through Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
CALLAWAY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A beloved resort and retreat in Becker County has been ruled a total loss after a devastating blaze ripped through the property’s main lodge Monday morning. Fire crews from 11 different departments across Becker and Mahnomen counties responded shortly after 8:30 Monday morning...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo City Commissioner Denise Kolpack joins Thursdays with Tony to speak on her new role and city expenditures
(Fargo, ND) -- One of Fargo's leaders is sharing new experiences she's had and answered questions about Fargo's 2023 budget. Fargo City Commissioner Denise Kolpack joined WDAY's Thursday's with Tony to speak about her multiple topics. She began the conversation by speaking about her new role within the city, saying her first three months have been a great experience so far.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdayradionow.com
Five people injured in separate crashes in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Five people are injured after two separate crashes near the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. The first crash happened Friday when an SUV ran a red light and struck a pickup, which then collided with a city bus. A bus passenger, the SUV's driver, and the pickup driver all had minor injuries.
wdayradionow.com
Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Youngren: "Over half of my career has been spent prosecuting violent crime"
(Cass County, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County State's Attorney is says he will be tougher on violent crime if elected to the position this November. Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Younggren joined WDAY Midday to speak on his campaign. He spoke about his increased prosecution of violent crime as an Assistant State's Attorney, his thoughts on a measure that is looking to legalize recreational marijuana across the state, and more. He says the State's Attorney's office needs to do more when it comes to keep violent crime down.
bulletin-news.com
N.D. man pleads guilty to murder charges in deliberate Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
Two third-degree murder charges were brought against a Grand Forks, North Dakota, man in connection with the passing of two teens in a head-on collision that happened in northern Minnesota last year. 21-year-old Valentin Mendoza IV entered a guilty plea to two charges of murder in the third degree, including...
valleynewslive.com
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
valleynewslive.com
Local restaurant raising money for woman who had brain tumor removed
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Tavern Grill in Fargo is raising money on October 13 for a woman who recently had a brain tumor removed. Tracy Uggerud, who also has had lung cancer for the past three years, will get 20% of the proceeds that are brought in from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.
kvrr.com
Authorities: Harwood House Fire No Accident
HARWOOD, N.D. — The investigation continues into a house fire early Friday in Harwood. Crews responded to the 500 block of Wally Street. The home was fully engulfed when they arrived and it suffered heavy damage. Smoke could be seen from a couple miles away. Based off the investigation,...
wdayradionow.com
Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
wdayradionow.com
Cass County Sheriff candidate Mathew King says he's not connected to anonymous "Code 4 Media"
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff's candidate Mathew King says he has nothing to do with an entity known only as "Code 4 Media". Through an open records request, the entity asked the sheriff's department to release details of an internal investigation having to do with a lieutenant who shared a nude photo of himself with a colleague. Sheriff Jahner released the records to local media earlier this week.
Comments / 0