Hudson Star-Observer
Letter: Right thing for veterans
There are over 300,000 veterans in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers is working to ensure they have access to affordable housing, job training and mental health services. Gov. Evers started a Blue Ribbon Commission on veteran opportunity to find ways of supporting the veteran trust fund, affordable health care, post-service education, and more to restore faith in a system that was desperately neglected under Republican watch.
themadent.com
Michels Businesses Lack in Diversity
Republican Tim Michels currently campaigning for Governor of Wisconsin against Incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers has a history of being a business owner but not a history of diversity. Michels is a co-owner of the family business, the Michels Corp., a privately-held company based in Brownsville, WI, in Dodge County....
Hudson Star-Observer
Letter: Nonnegotiable issue
The Denmark-owned manure digester which is pushing its way into little Roberts, Wisconsin, in St. Croix County is a very bad idea. Although the technology which will turn turkey litter and animal manure (from Barron County and others) into natural gas to heat homes sounds good there are other issues which aren't being addressed.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warning hunters of spreading invasive species
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters to help slow the spread of invasive species while out in the field during hunting season. According to a release, hunters are encouraged to check for unwanted hitchhikers such as seeds from invasive plants. Officials say...
Hudson Star-Observer
Letter: The education governor
Education is an important issue in every race, every year as extremist candidates energetically attack public schools and teachers. They would rather fight culture wars than offer constructive ideas to improve all schools. Most voters favor school choice, so we need to look at what that means. An expansion of...
Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin
A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.” […] The post Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
Hudson Star-Observer
Letter: Long 'to do' list
Sarah Yacoub is running to represent Wisconsin’s 30th Assembly District, and she has an impressive “to do” list once elected. She would expand access to health care and lower prescription drug costs by expanding Medicare, including a public option for BadgerCare. Sarah would push to repeal Wisconsin’s...
Department of Revenue filed tax warrant against State Rep. Jill Billings
According to online court records, the assembly representative owes the state more than $10,000 in unpaid income taxes, interest, and penalties.
Hudson Star-Observer
Celebrate 50 years of the St. Croix River's Wild and Scenic River dedication
The Lower St. Croix River from Taylors Falls, Minnesota and St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, to Hastings, Minnesota and Prescott, Wisconsin was added as a Wild and Scenic River in October of 1972. Join Wild Rivers Conservancy of the St. Croix and Namekagon and partners on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6:30-...
wpr.org
Wisconsin, Midwest could be more resilient to climate change than other regions, futurist says
As scientists say climate change will make extreme weather become more severe or frequent, some futurists predict that could also drive more migration to Wisconsin and other Midwest states. The recent devastation brought about by Hurricane Ian displaced tens of thousands, marking just one example of how climate change could...
wpr.org
Wisconsin utilities propose more battery storage, but supply chain issues are delaying projects statewide
Wisconsin utilities have proposed a handful of large-scale battery projects, and the Inflation Reduction Act provides new incentives for energy storage. Even so, supply chain constraints and challenges with connecting those projects to the grid may delay their expansion statewide. Madison-based Alliant Energy recently announced it will spend $354 million...
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
Minnesota DNR Makes Big Request From Hunters to Help Manage Deer Population
One Department of Natural Resources (DNR) branch is coming up with plans to help utilize a valuable on-the-ground resource when collecting data on the deer population in the area. Officials know well that hunters spend hours upon hours in the woods waiting for their prizes to make themselves known. Sometimes, these hunters even remain in the woods for days as they patiently wait for the animals to emerge.
Hudson Star-Observer
Somerset Domino’s partners with Fire and Rescue to promote fire safety
Somerset Domino’s, 830 Rivard St., and the National Fire Protection Association are teaming up with Somerset Fire and Rescue to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15. On Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 4-7 p.m., anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WEAU-TV 13
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this weekend. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Eau Claire County Oct. 15 and 16. The State Patrol will be focusing...
Workers lost ground on wages in wake of Wisconsin’s anti-labor laws
Since it took aim at public sector unions in 2011, Wisconsin’s Republican-run Legislature passed a series of laws designed to undercut private sector unions and keep local governments from raising minimum pay and working conditions on municipal and county contracts. Lawmakers also eliminated the requirement that the “prevailing wage”...
A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities
An arial view of the Park I-35 Industrial Park location as depicted in the Final Alternative Urban Areawide Review Update, 2022. Courtesy of City of Elko New Market. A 425,000-square-foot bottling plant is proposed to kick-off development of a massive industrial park south of the Twin Cities. The City of...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin motor wholesale dealer gets license revoked after violating law
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The state of Wisconsin has revoked the motor vehicle retail dealer license for another business located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 in Arlington after failing to properly follow administrative requirements. According to a release, Vince Auto Group LLC is the company that violated state laws...
