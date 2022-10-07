ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Croix County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Star-Observer

Letter: Right thing for veterans

There are over 300,000 veterans in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers is working to ensure they have access to affordable housing, job training and mental health services. Gov. Evers started a Blue Ribbon Commission on veteran opportunity to find ways of supporting the veteran trust fund, affordable health care, post-service education, and more to restore faith in a system that was desperately neglected under Republican watch.
WISCONSIN STATE
themadent.com

Michels Businesses Lack in Diversity

Republican Tim Michels currently campaigning for Governor of Wisconsin against Incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers has a history of being a business owner but not a history of diversity. Michels is a co-owner of the family business, the Michels Corp., a privately-held company based in Brownsville, WI, in Dodge County....
WISCONSIN STATE
Hudson Star-Observer

Letter: Nonnegotiable issue

The Denmark-owned manure digester which is pushing its way into little Roberts, Wisconsin, in St. Croix County is a very bad idea. Although the technology which will turn turkey litter and animal manure (from Barron County and others) into natural gas to heat homes sounds good there are other issues which aren't being addressed.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pierce County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Saint Croix County, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Letter: The education governor

Education is an important issue in every race, every year as extremist candidates energetically attack public schools and teachers. They would rather fight culture wars than offer constructive ideas to improve all schools. Most voters favor school choice, so we need to look at what that means. An expansion of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin

A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.” […] The post Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hudson Star-Observer

Letter: Long 'to do' list

Sarah Yacoub is running to represent Wisconsin’s 30th Assembly District, and she has an impressive “to do” list once elected. She would expand access to health care and lower prescription drug costs by expanding Medicare, including a public option for BadgerCare. Sarah would push to repeal Wisconsin’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Needs Assessment#Community Engagement#Health Care#Medical Services#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#Pierce#Regina Hospital#River Falls Area Hospital
wpr.org

Wisconsin utilities propose more battery storage, but supply chain issues are delaying projects statewide

Wisconsin utilities have proposed a handful of large-scale battery projects, and the Inflation Reduction Act provides new incentives for energy storage. Even so, supply chain constraints and challenges with connecting those projects to the grid may delay their expansion statewide. Madison-based Alliant Energy recently announced it will spend $354 million...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Outsider.com

Minnesota DNR Makes Big Request From Hunters to Help Manage Deer Population

One Department of Natural Resources (DNR) branch is coming up with plans to help utilize a valuable on-the-ground resource when collecting data on the deer population in the area. Officials know well that hunters spend hours upon hours in the woods waiting for their prizes to make themselves known. Sometimes, these hunters even remain in the woods for days as they patiently wait for the animals to emerge.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hudson Star-Observer

Somerset Domino’s partners with Fire and Rescue to promote fire safety

Somerset Domino’s, 830 Rivard St., and the National Fire Protection Association are teaming up with Somerset Fire and Rescue to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15. On Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 4-7 p.m., anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at...
SOMERSET, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin motor wholesale dealer gets license revoked after violating law

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The state of Wisconsin has revoked the motor vehicle retail dealer license for another business located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 in Arlington after failing to properly follow administrative requirements. According to a release, Vince Auto Group LLC is the company that violated state laws...
ARLINGTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy