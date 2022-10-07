Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin’s troops enter Belarus amid nuclear escalation warning
Russian troops are “entering Belarus by the trainload”, according to reports, after Moscow ally Alexander Lukashenko ordered his forces on a joint deployment to Ukraine’s northern border in what Minsk called a defensive measure.Jason Jay Smart, reporter for the Kyiv Post, said a Belarusian source told him hours after Mr Lukashenko’s statement that “Russian soldiers are entering Belarus by the trainload. They’re traveling in cattle cars – just a huge quantity.”Meanwhile, a former Nato commander urged the alliance to prepare for the war in Ukraine to spread further into Europe as well as nuclear escalation. Richard Shirreff, Nato’s former...
Russia unleashes missile barrage on Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin later said the strikes on Ukraine came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack...
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs. Vance said Ryan had supported policies that led to a 10-year-old girl in Ohio being raped. Ryan said Vance had started a “fake nonprofit” to help people overcome addiction issues. The two accused each other of being beholden to their party, with Ryan echoing a comment from former President Donald Trump in...
Biden open to re-evaluating Saudi relationship after Opec+ cuts, says White House – live
‘In light of the Opec decision, I think that’s where he is,’ says John Kirby, spokesman for Biden’s national security council
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0