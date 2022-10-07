ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin’s troops enter Belarus amid nuclear escalation warning

Russian troops are “entering Belarus by the trainload”, according to reports, after Moscow ally Alexander Lukashenko ordered his forces on a joint deployment to Ukraine’s northern border in what Minsk called a defensive measure.Jason Jay Smart, reporter for the Kyiv Post, said a Belarusian source told him hours after Mr Lukashenko’s statement that “Russian soldiers are entering Belarus by the trainload. They’re traveling in cattle cars – just a huge quantity.”Meanwhile, a former Nato commander urged the alliance to prepare for the war in Ukraine to spread further into Europe as well as nuclear escalation. Richard Shirreff, Nato’s former...
PennLive.com

Russia unleashes missile barrage on Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin later said the strikes on Ukraine came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack...
The Associated Press

Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs. Vance said Ryan had supported policies that led to a 10-year-old girl in Ohio being raped. Ryan said Vance had started a “fake nonprofit” to help people overcome addiction issues. The two accused each other of being beholden to their party, with Ryan echoing a comment from former President Donald Trump in...
