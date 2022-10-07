Read full article on original website
Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx busAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
NYC Mayor has announced that he expects migrant crisis cost will exceed one billion dollars this yearPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Soloviev selling Solow Building in what could be record NYC office deal: sources
The heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire is negotiating to sell what is arguably the most prized address in modern capitalism: 9 West 57th Street. Stefan Soloviev is finalizing an agreement to sell the prestigious office tower, sources with knowledge of the talks told The Real Deal. A...
Some Skyline Tower condo owners say they were deceived
Life in Queens’ tallest condominium has not been what some of its unit owners expected. Ninety buyers, representing fewer than 1 in 5 unit owners, filed a complaint this summer against Chris Jiashu Xu’s Skyline Tower in Long Island City with the attorney general’s office. In a...
Steve Ross’ penthouse tops Manhattan contracts despite big price cut
The Miami Dolphins may have gotten trounced at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but their owner Stephen Ross found some consolation across the Hudson River last week, selling his Columbus Circle penthouse for a reported $40 million. The Related Companies chairman’s 8,500-square-foot condo was by far Manhattan’s priciest listing to find...
Slate acquires Fort Greene development site from Salvation Army
Slate Property Group has added another Brooklyn site to its growing real estate portfolio. Martin Nussbaum and David Schwartz’s real estate development firm acquired an addiction rehabilitation center and shelter at 62 Hanson Place and an adjacent vacant lot at 68 Hanson Place in Fort Greene for $43 million from the Salvation Army, according to property records filed Friday. Crain’s posted a notice of the deal Friday.
Brooklyn office rents rise and tenants dump space on market
Coming off a busy second quarter, Brooklyn’s office landlords asked for higher rents in the third. In response, tenants signed far fewer leases and pushed up the borough’s availability rate. The borough’s office leasing activity dropped by more than 30 percent from the second quarter, according to a...
