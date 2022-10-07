ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

orangecountytribune.com

Woman is fatally hit by truck

An elderly woman walking through a crosswalk in Westminster this morning (Monday) was struck by a truck and fatally injured. According to Sgt. Phuong Pham of the WPD, the incident took place in the area of Hope Street and Bolsa Avenue. Around 9:55 a.m., police were summoned to that location...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Canyon News

Suspect Of Fatal Hit And Run Of Valeriy Saakyan Arrested

GRIFFITH PARK—On October 8, at 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hit-and-run call in Griffith Park. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan, who died after being struck by female driver in his light blue 2006 Lexus sedan. The LAPD reported on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park

10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
BUENA PARK, CA
Westminster, CA
Westminster, CA
KTLA

8 injured after vehicle plows through Rialto Stater Brothers

Eight people were injured when a 74-year-old woman accidentally drove her pickup into a Stater Brothers supermarket in Rialto Monday. The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 100 block of East Baseline Road, Rialto police said. The driver was trying to park in a handicap spot, but did not put her Toyota Tundra […]
RIALTO, CA
HeySoCal

2 arrested for allegedly illegally distributing medicine after search of Huntington Park home

Sheriff’s officials Monday announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification. Yolanda Bahena and Angel Jiminez were taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant about 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at a residence in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit

A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
onscene.tv

Two Women Killed In Horrific Head On Crash | Rialto

10.06.2022 | 2:59 AM | RIALTO – Two Woman are now confirmed Dead after a horrific head on collision in Rialto Early Thursday morning. Just at about 3 Am first responders were dispatched to reports of traffic collision on north riverside ave. just south of locust rd. Upon arriving on scene firefighters found 2 vehicles with major damage and immediately upgraded the incident to traffic collision with extrication. Both Vehicles were unrecognizable making the scene quite graphic. It took fire fighters over 30 minutes to free one of the trapped victims who was in critical condition. The second car at the same time was also being worked on and after about 5 minutes the passenger door was removed but the first responders indicated that the driver was deceased. After lengthy Extrication, firefighters were able to remove the driver of the other vehicle who was in critical condition with life threatening injuries. The Driver later died of her injuries at the hospital. PD flagged off the entire scene and the incident is under investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIALTO, CA
KTLA

Long Beach police respond to multiple home burglaries within hours

Authorities responded to three home burglaries in Long Beach in less than two hours on Friday night. Long Beach police say the burglaries all happened within the same area and the suspects remain at large. The first incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. at the 5500 block of El Jardin Street. The victim told police she […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI

A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Coachella, accused of child endangerment, as well as driving under the influence. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say deputies responded to a crash near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 just after 12:30 a.m.  They say they found a truck that had crashed into a light post and fence.  The post Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA

