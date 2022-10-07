Read full article on original website
Related
orangecountytribune.com
Woman is fatally hit by truck
An elderly woman walking through a crosswalk in Westminster this morning (Monday) was struck by a truck and fatally injured. According to Sgt. Phuong Pham of the WPD, the incident took place in the area of Hope Street and Bolsa Avenue. Around 9:55 a.m., police were summoned to that location...
Canyon News
Suspect Of Fatal Hit And Run Of Valeriy Saakyan Arrested
GRIFFITH PARK—On October 8, at 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hit-and-run call in Griffith Park. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan, who died after being struck by female driver in his light blue 2006 Lexus sedan. The LAPD reported on...
onscene.tv
DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park
10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
newsantaana.com
Repeat DUI driver who killed a retired Register editor while street racing facing up to live in prison
Louie Robert Villa, 31, Santa Ana, a repeat DUI driver who killed 67-year-old Gene Harbrecht, a retired O.C. Register editor and Santa Ana resident, while street racing in 2020 has been found guilty and faces up to life in prison. Villa previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8 injured after vehicle plows through Rialto Stater Brothers
Eight people were injured when a 74-year-old woman accidentally drove her pickup into a Stater Brothers supermarket in Rialto Monday. The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 100 block of East Baseline Road, Rialto police said. The driver was trying to park in a handicap spot, but did not put her Toyota Tundra […]
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
Man strikes co-worker with cleaver at Chino Hills grocery store after ongoing dispute: Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County […]
7 injured after truck crashes into Stater Bros. store in Rialto
Seven people were injured after a truck crashed into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Killed in Traffic Collision in Westminster
A 72-year-old woman pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck today in Westminster.
2 arrested for allegedly illegally distributing medicine after search of Huntington Park home
Sheriff’s officials Monday announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification. Yolanda Bahena and Angel Jiminez were taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant about 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at a residence in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Pacific Eye Care Center
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 1500 hrs., the pictured suspect entered Pacific Eye Care Center and stole cash and a pair of eyeglasses before fleeing the scene. Suspect 1: Male, thin build, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes, carrying a black backpack with red straps. Clothes appeared to be dirty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
17-year-old Fullerton girl dies from accidental fentanyl overdose, mother says
Chrisa Cornejo is mourning the death of her 17-year-old daughter, Trinity. The Fullerton mother believes her daughter died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
onscene.tv
Two Women Killed In Horrific Head On Crash | Rialto
10.06.2022 | 2:59 AM | RIALTO – Two Woman are now confirmed Dead after a horrific head on collision in Rialto Early Thursday morning. Just at about 3 Am first responders were dispatched to reports of traffic collision on north riverside ave. just south of locust rd. Upon arriving on scene firefighters found 2 vehicles with major damage and immediately upgraded the incident to traffic collision with extrication. Both Vehicles were unrecognizable making the scene quite graphic. It took fire fighters over 30 minutes to free one of the trapped victims who was in critical condition. The second car at the same time was also being worked on and after about 5 minutes the passenger door was removed but the first responders indicated that the driver was deceased. After lengthy Extrication, firefighters were able to remove the driver of the other vehicle who was in critical condition with life threatening injuries. The Driver later died of her injuries at the hospital. PD flagged off the entire scene and the incident is under investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Teen in Tesla Intentionally Rams Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A teen in a Tesla intentionally rammed a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle at Canyon High School and was quickly apprehended by another patrol unit in Canyon Country after a short pursuit, according to authorities. The incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
foxla.com
Woman arrested for Griffith Park hit-and-run to be charged with murder
A woman was arrested for allegedly intentionally hitting and killing a man with her car in Griffith Park. LAPD confirms to FOX 11 that she's facing a murder charge.
Long Beach police respond to multiple home burglaries within hours
Authorities responded to three home burglaries in Long Beach in less than two hours on Friday night. Long Beach police say the burglaries all happened within the same area and the suspects remain at large. The first incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. at the 5500 block of El Jardin Street. The victim told police she […]
Police trying to identify boy found in Torrance
A boy who police say “appears nonverbal” was found in Torrance today, and authorities sought the public’s help to identify him. The boy, who may have autism, was found about 5:50 a.m. near Madrona Avenue and Torrance Boulevard.
Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI
A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Coachella, accused of child endangerment, as well as driving under the influence. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say deputies responded to a crash near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 just after 12:30 a.m. They say they found a truck that had crashed into a light post and fence. The post Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0