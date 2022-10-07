'Just A Kid' to 'Home-Grown Talent': The Story Of Rico Lewis

Just one year ago, only a handful of Manchester City fans knew Rico Lewis' name. Now, the 17-year-old is one of the most trending topics among the fanbase, with Pep Guardiola giving the youngster a first-team runabout in recent weeks.

Lewis joined the Manchester City academy at the age of eight, climbing the youth ladder and reaching some incredible landmarks. Despite being most comfortable at the left-back spot, Lewis is more than capable of deploying as a holding midfielder.

At 15 years old, Lewis made the breakthrough to City's U18s squad, making his debut, before being handed the captain's armband for the 2021/22 season.

Having scored three goals and assisting two others in 17 appearances, Lewis was part of a City squad that lifted the U18s league trophy, with his efforts rewarded by being named the U18s Player of the Year .

The young defender is now consistently applying his trade in the U21s squad, with Guardiola beginning to trust him with first-team opportunities.

Lewis has already tallied up 56 minutes across all competitions under Guardiola, the longest cameo coming in City's 5-0 victory over FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League.

As the saying goes, "if you're good enough, you're old enough."

Not only is the 17-year-old ripping up the age rulebook at City, but Lewis has also made his U19s debut with England.

The young Lions took on Montenegro, Georgia and Denmark in their most recent set of fixtures, with the City man starring in all three, completing 231 minutes.

As the season goes on, Cityzens can expect to see the name 'Rico Lewis' on the teamsheet far more often, especially with the injury-hit Kyle Walker recently needing surgery.

Despite City's academy gaining a bad reputation in recent years, the likes of Lewis, alongside Phil Foden , Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Oscar Bobb, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, the list goes on.

Cityzens will be hoping Lewis is another one of those big names that stick around for years to come.

