Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Liverpool's myriad of issues laid bare as Premier League title challenge flounders
Liverpool's decline has caught many by surprise, but none more so than Jurgen Klopp and his players. The 'mentality monsters' of Merseyside look a shadow of their former selves and, even eight games into the season, have probably conceded too much ground in the Premier League title race to truly push Manchester City like they have so astutely in recent seasons.
SkySports
Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,498.
SkySports
Kilmarnock 2-2 Hearts: Nathaniel Atkinson seals comeback in stoppage time
Nathaniel Atkinson scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser as Hearts fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock at a rain-lashed Rugby Park. The Tynecastle side looked in trouble after their former striker Kyle Lafferty capitalised on a rare slip from Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon to add to Chris Stokes' opener for the hosts.
SkySports
Steve Bruce: West Brom sack manager with club in Championship bottom three
Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom head coach following a run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches this season. Bruce departs The Hawthorns after just eight months in charge following Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Luton. His only league win this season came...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: Arsenal find new belief to keep on winning
Arsenal have been pegged back by Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa in their last three home games. Each time they've responded to win. Previously they had to come from behind against Fulham at the Emirates, while in their first game here this season, Leicester twice threatened to get back into the match and were twice put back in their place.
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United and Norwich both beaten
Sheffield United remain top of the Sky Bet Championship despite losing 3-1 away to Stoke. The Potters, who earned their first win in four games, went in front through Ben Wilmot before Rhian Brewster levelled for Sheffield United. Former Blade Phil Jagielka fired the Potters back in front just before...
SkySports
Liverpool: Luis Diaz expected to be sidelined until after World Cup after sustaining knee injury against Arsenal
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is expected to be out until after the World Cup following the knee injury he sustained in the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. However, the 25-year-old underwent a scan after the match, which has revealed no surgery will be necessary. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip...
SkySports
Rangers 4-0 St Mirren: Antonio Colak nets double as James Tavernier and Fashion Jr also score in comfortable victory
Antonio Colak netted twice as Rangers cruised to a 4-0 victory over St Mirren to remain two points behind leaders Celtic. Gers had won their last 11 matches against the visitors and always looked like adding another when Colak netted the first in just the fourth minute after Borna Barisic's long-range shot hit a post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Norwich City 2-3 Preston: North End shock the Canaries at Carrow Road
High-flying Norwich were beaten for the first time in 10 games as Preston came away from Carrow Road with a hard-fought 3-2 win. The visitors, who had only scored four goals all season before this fixture, almost doubled their tally in the space of 90 minutes after going behind to a well-taken early goal from Josh Sargent.
SkySports
Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal support after momentous Liverpool win forces Jurgen Klopp to concede title chances are over
Mikel Arteta thanked the Arsenal fans for generating an atmosphere he has never witnessed before after his side claimed a seismic 3-2 win over Liverpool. The Gunners clinched an eighth victory of the season and reclaimed top spot in the Premier League after Bukayo Saka's winner from the penalty spot ended Liverpool's challenge after they fought back from a goal down twice at a feverish Emirates Stadium.
SkySports
Roy Keane dismisses West Brom links after Steve Bruce is sacked
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has distanced himself from the vacant managerial role at West Bromwich Albion, despite admitting he still has an "urge" to get back into coaching. Speculation linking the former Manchester United midfielder with West Brom had surfaced following confirmation of Steve Bruce's departure from The Hawthorns but Keane, speaking on Monday Night Football, said the rumours were "bizarre" and "nonsense".
SkySports
Wigan 1-3 Cardiff City: Managerless Bluebirds win again
The EFL have confirmed to Sky Sports News that Cardiff's 3-1 Sky Bet Championship win away at Wigan on Saturday will stand - despite one of the goals being too big. Wigan will be asked to explain what happened in order to ensure there is no repeat in future. Goals...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Swansea 2-1 Sunderland: Oliver Cooper and Harry Darling seal Swans win
Swansea made it four Championship wins on the bounce as they held on for a nervy 2-1 win against Sunderland at the Swansea.com Stadium. First-half goals from Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling were enough for Russell Martin's men who cemented their sixth place in the table, despite a 51st-minute strike by Black Cats winger Jack Clarke.
SkySports
West Brom 0-0 Luton Town: Goalless at The Hawthorns
Steve Bruce's future as West Brom manager is hanging by a thread as their dreadful start to the season continued with 0-0 draw against Luton on a toxic afternoon at The Hawthorns. Tensions were high heading into a game where Albion created enough to have won - but were again...
SkySports
Borussia Dortmund snatch last-gasp draw against Bayern Munich as Fikayo Tomori scores for AC Milan in Juve win
Borussia Dortmund's Anthony Modeste headed in a last-gasp equaliser to complete a sensational two-goal comeback and snatch a 2-2 draw against visitors Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga's Der Klassiker on Saturday. Modeste, under massive criticism after having scored just once in the league following his arrival this season to replace...
UEFA・
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 club goals: How forward scored his record haul for Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus and Sporting
Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to register his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 against Everton on Sunday - but how did he score his record-breaking haul?. The 37-year-old recorded his latest milestone 20 years and two days after his first ever club...
SkySports
Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City: Auston Trusty double steers Blues to victory
On-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty scored his first goals in English football as dominant Birmingham brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 at St Andrew's. The 24-year-old American scored at the start and end of the first half before on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson added a late third. Birmingham ended their three-match...
SkySports
James Maddison: Newcastle retain interest in signing Leicester playmaker - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Newcastle retain an interest in Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby among others. THE TIMES. Gabriel Martinelli says that he wants to commit to a new long-term contract at Arsenal. Mako Vunipola will need maximum leniency from...
MLS・
SkySports
Derby County 1-2 Port Vale: James Wilson's winner punishes James Collins' red card
Derby suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Port Vale in a controversial match at Pride Park. James Collins put Derby ahead in Paul Warne's first home league game as manager, but was later sent off as Vale hit back through an Ellis Harrison penalty and a James Wilson strike.
SkySports
Plymouth 3-0 Accrington: League One leaders win fourth consecutive game as both sides end with 10 men
Leaders Plymouth made it four League One wins on the spin after beating Accrington 3-0 at Home Park in a game which saw both sides end with 10 men. Niall Ennis had fired Argyle ahead in the 24th minute, the striker exchanging passes with home skipper Joe Edwards before racing into the box to slide in and score.
Comments / 0