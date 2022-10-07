ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Liverpool's myriad of issues laid bare as Premier League title challenge flounders

Liverpool's decline has caught many by surprise, but none more so than Jurgen Klopp and his players. The 'mentality monsters' of Merseyside look a shadow of their former selves and, even eight games into the season, have probably conceded too much ground in the Premier League title race to truly push Manchester City like they have so astutely in recent seasons.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,498.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Kilmarnock 2-2 Hearts: Nathaniel Atkinson seals comeback in stoppage time

Nathaniel Atkinson scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser as Hearts fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock at a rain-lashed Rugby Park. The Tynecastle side looked in trouble after their former striker Kyle Lafferty capitalised on a rare slip from Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon to add to Chris Stokes' opener for the hosts.
SOCCER
SkySports

Steve Bruce: West Brom sack manager with club in Championship bottom three

Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom head coach following a run of just one win in their opening 13 Championship matches this season. Bruce departs The Hawthorns after just eight months in charge following Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Luton. His only league win this season came...
SOCCER
SkySports

Premier League hits & misses: Arsenal find new belief to keep on winning

Arsenal have been pegged back by Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa in their last three home games. Each time they've responded to win. Previously they had to come from behind against Fulham at the Emirates, while in their first game here this season, Leicester twice threatened to get back into the match and were twice put back in their place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United and Norwich both beaten

Sheffield United remain top of the Sky Bet Championship despite losing 3-1 away to Stoke. The Potters, who earned their first win in four games, went in front through Ben Wilmot before Rhian Brewster levelled for Sheffield United. Former Blade Phil Jagielka fired the Potters back in front just before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Norwich City 2-3 Preston: North End shock the Canaries at Carrow Road

High-flying Norwich were beaten for the first time in 10 games as Preston came away from Carrow Road with a hard-fought 3-2 win. The visitors, who had only scored four goals all season before this fixture, almost doubled their tally in the space of 90 minutes after going behind to a well-taken early goal from Josh Sargent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal support after momentous Liverpool win forces Jurgen Klopp to concede title chances are over

Mikel Arteta thanked the Arsenal fans for generating an atmosphere he has never witnessed before after his side claimed a seismic 3-2 win over Liverpool. The Gunners clinched an eighth victory of the season and reclaimed top spot in the Premier League after Bukayo Saka's winner from the penalty spot ended Liverpool's challenge after they fought back from a goal down twice at a feverish Emirates Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Roy Keane dismisses West Brom links after Steve Bruce is sacked

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has distanced himself from the vacant managerial role at West Bromwich Albion, despite admitting he still has an "urge" to get back into coaching. Speculation linking the former Manchester United midfielder with West Brom had surfaced following confirmation of Steve Bruce's departure from The Hawthorns but Keane, speaking on Monday Night Football, said the rumours were "bizarre" and "nonsense".
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wigan 1-3 Cardiff City: Managerless Bluebirds win again

The EFL have confirmed to Sky Sports News that Cardiff's 3-1 Sky Bet Championship win away at Wigan on Saturday will stand - despite one of the goals being too big. Wigan will be asked to explain what happened in order to ensure there is no repeat in future. Goals...
SOCCER
SkySports

Swansea 2-1 Sunderland: Oliver Cooper and Harry Darling seal Swans win

Swansea made it four Championship wins on the bounce as they held on for a nervy 2-1 win against Sunderland at the Swansea.com Stadium. First-half goals from Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling were enough for Russell Martin's men who cemented their sixth place in the table, despite a 51st-minute strike by Black Cats winger Jack Clarke.
SOCCER
SkySports

West Brom 0-0 Luton Town: Goalless at The Hawthorns

Steve Bruce's future as West Brom manager is hanging by a thread as their dreadful start to the season continued with 0-0 draw against Luton on a toxic afternoon at The Hawthorns. Tensions were high heading into a game where Albion created enough to have won - but were again...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City: Auston Trusty double steers Blues to victory

On-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty scored his first goals in English football as dominant Birmingham brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 at St Andrew's. The 24-year-old American scored at the start and end of the first half before on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson added a late third. Birmingham ended their three-match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

James Maddison: Newcastle retain interest in signing Leicester playmaker - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Newcastle retain an interest in Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby among others. THE TIMES. Gabriel Martinelli says that he wants to commit to a new long-term contract at Arsenal. Mako Vunipola will need maximum leniency from...
MLS

