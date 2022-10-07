Twitter locked rapper Kanye West's Twitter account over an antisemitic tweet posted on the account on Saturday. In the since-removed tweet, West said he was "going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE," and also that, "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," without specifying what group he was addressing, according to Internet Archive's Wayback Machine records pulled by CNN.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO