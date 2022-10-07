Read full article on original website
The 18 Best Non-Scary Things To Stream This Halloween
Halloween is the spookiest time of year, but this list is for people who are looking to avoid scares at all costs.
People Are Screaming Over The End Of "House Of The Dragon" This Week
House of the Dragon should actually be called Too Many Aegons.
William Shatner on traveling to space: 'All I saw was death'
Astronauts have for decades described their trips to space as "breathtaking" and humbling, a reminder of the Earth's fragility and humanity's need to serve as stewards of our home planet. Actor William Shatner, who joined a suborbital space tourism flight last year, experienced the same phenomenon, but he had a...
'Game of Thrones' ended with a thud. But 'House of the Dragon' has caught fire
HBO has created a kingdom of hits, with none as popular as "Game of Thrones." But "Game of Thrones" ended with a thud in 2019 when critics and fans were unhappy with the fantasy epic's ho-hum conclusion (Bran Stark on the Iron Throne? C'mon!). So what was HBO to do?...
Eileen Ryan, 'Magnolia' actress and Sean Penn's mother, dead at 94
Eileen Ryan, a veteran actress and matriarch of the Hollywood family that includes actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, according to a statement shared by Penn's publicist. She was 94. Ryan would have turned 95 on October 16. No details on her cause of death were provided.
Report reveals details of Bill Murray’s ‘inappropriate’ on-set behavior
New report claims the actor straddled and kissed a younger female colleague on the set of Being Mortal, leading to suspension of production
Do your little kids love horror? They're not alone
Some kids cling to security blankets. Others clutch a well-loved stuffed animal or good luck charm to feel safe and confident. Kayla Lopez's kids, meanwhile, just need to pull on their Michael Myers masks to feel invincible. "I don't really know of anybody that likes horror as much as them,...
'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' trailer puts her mental health front and center
Selena Gomez is opening up even more about her health struggles. In the trailer for her Apple TV+ documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," the "Only Murders in the Building" star is seen dealing with various issues, including trying to get a handle on her mental health. "After years...
Fans Are Sharing The Funniest Celeb Encounters They've Ever Had, And It's Ridiculously Wholesome
Every story I read about Adam Sandler makes me love him more.
Kanye West's Twitter account locked for antisemitic tweet
Twitter locked rapper Kanye West's Twitter account over an antisemitic tweet posted on the account on Saturday. In the since-removed tweet, West said he was "going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE," and also that, "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," without specifying what group he was addressing, according to Internet Archive's Wayback Machine records pulled by CNN.
Kathy Najimy Was Afraid "Hocus Pocus" Would Be Offensive To Real Witches — "They Were Health Care Workers And Midwives"
"I just feel supportive of all groups. You know, wether they're women's groups, or gay groups, or racial groups. And I know there are groups of witches out there."
Beyoncé denies claim she misused 'I'm Too Sexy' sample
Someone's a "Beautiful Liar," according to Queen Bey. Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy" on her newest album. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter's seventh album, "Renaissance," was released to critical acclaim in July and samples iconic house and disco...
Eva Mendes says she 'never quit acting'
Eva Mendes may have been off the scene for awhile, but she's disputing the fact that she's out of the game. The "Hitch" star recently posted a video on her verified Instagram account that was a compilation of some headlines about her supposedly quitting acting. "I never quit acting," Mendes...
Kanye West's Instagram account restricted, returns to Twitter
After being suspended by Meta on Friday, Kanye West posted on Twitter for the first time in nearly two years -- a move celebrated by Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying the social media network. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, tweeted a photograph...
Nikki Finke, veteran Hollywood journalist, has died
Nikki Finke, the sharp-tongue Hollywood journalist famous for her seemingly non-stop scoops, has died. She was 68. An announcement of her death was posted Sunday on Deadline, the website she founded in 2006 and transformed it into an essential source for entertainment news. Finke, who remained reclusive for most of her life, died of a prolonged illness in Boca Raton, Florida, the website reported.
14 People Who Had A Pretty Horrendous Week
"Today, whilst out shopping, I tried on a beautiful jacket. It was the jacket of a customer trying on another jacket and now I can never go shopping again."
