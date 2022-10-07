ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

William Shatner on traveling to space: 'All I saw was death'

Astronauts have for decades described their trips to space as "breathtaking" and humbling, a reminder of the Earth's fragility and humanity's need to serve as stewards of our home planet. Actor William Shatner, who joined a suborbital space tourism flight last year, experienced the same phenomenon, but he had a...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Langenkamp
Person
Brian Lowry
Person
Iman Benson
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Eileen Ryan, 'Magnolia' actress and Sean Penn's mother, dead at 94

Eileen Ryan, a veteran actress and matriarch of the Hollywood family that includes actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, according to a statement shared by Penn's publicist. She was 94. Ryan would have turned 95 on October 16. No details on her cause of death were provided.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Do your little kids love horror? They're not alone

Some kids cling to security blankets. Others clutch a well-loved stuffed animal or good luck charm to feel safe and confident. Kayla Lopez's kids, meanwhile, just need to pull on their Michael Myers masks to feel invincible. "I don't really know of anybody that likes horror as much as them,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Midnight Club#Stranger Things#The Midnight#The Breakfast Club#Cnn
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kanye West's Twitter account locked for antisemitic tweet

Twitter locked rapper Kanye West's Twitter account over an antisemitic tweet posted on the account on Saturday. In the since-removed tweet, West said he was "going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE," and also that, "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," without specifying what group he was addressing, according to Internet Archive's Wayback Machine records pulled by CNN.
INTERNET
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Beyoncé denies claim she misused 'I'm Too Sexy' sample

Someone's a "Beautiful Liar," according to Queen Bey. Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy" on her newest album. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter's seventh album, "Renaissance," was released to critical acclaim in July and samples iconic house and disco...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Eva Mendes says she 'never quit acting'

Eva Mendes may have been off the scene for awhile, but she's disputing the fact that she's out of the game. The "Hitch" star recently posted a video on her verified Instagram account that was a compilation of some headlines about her supposedly quitting acting. "I never quit acting," Mendes...
CELEBRITIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kanye West's Instagram account restricted, returns to Twitter

After being suspended by Meta on Friday, Kanye West posted on Twitter for the first time in nearly two years -- a move celebrated by Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying the social media network. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, tweeted a photograph...
INTERNET
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Nikki Finke, veteran Hollywood journalist, has died

Nikki Finke, the sharp-tongue Hollywood journalist famous for her seemingly non-stop scoops, has died. She was 68. An announcement of her death was posted Sunday on Deadline, the website she founded in 2006 and transformed it into an essential source for entertainment news. Finke, who remained reclusive for most of her life, died of a prolonged illness in Boca Raton, Florida, the website reported.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy