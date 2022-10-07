Read full article on original website
Eileen Ryan, 'Magnolia' actress and Sean Penn's mother, dead at 94
Eileen Ryan, a veteran actress and matriarch of the Hollywood family that includes actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, according to a statement shared by Penn's publicist. She was 94. Ryan would have turned 95 on October 16. No details on her cause of death were provided.
William Shatner on traveling to space: 'All I saw was death'
Astronauts have for decades described their trips to space as "breathtaking" and humbling, a reminder of the Earth's fragility and humanity's need to serve as stewards of our home planet. Actor William Shatner, who joined a suborbital space tourism flight last year, experienced the same phenomenon, but he had a...
T.J. Miller says he wasn't asked to return for 'Deadpool 3'
T.J. Miller's time in the "Deadpool" franchise has come to an end. Miller, who appeared in "Deadpool" alongside Reynolds as his friend Weasel, said on the "Adam Corolla Show" podcast that he doesn't envision working on another project with the actor. "Would I work with him again? No, I would...
Fans Are Sharing The Funniest Celeb Encounters They've Ever Had, And It's Ridiculously Wholesome
Every story I read about Adam Sandler makes me love him more.
Eva Mendes says she 'never quit acting'
Eva Mendes may have been off the scene for awhile, but she's disputing the fact that she's out of the game. The "Hitch" star recently posted a video on her verified Instagram account that was a compilation of some headlines about her supposedly quitting acting. "I never quit acting," Mendes...
Kathy Najimy Was Afraid "Hocus Pocus" Would Be Offensive To Real Witches — "They Were Health Care Workers And Midwives"
"I just feel supportive of all groups. You know, wether they're women's groups, or gay groups, or racial groups. And I know there are groups of witches out there."
Beyoncé denies claim she misused 'I'm Too Sexy' sample
Someone's a "Beautiful Liar," according to Queen Bey. Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy" on her newest album. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter's seventh album, "Renaissance," was released to critical acclaim in July and samples iconic house and disco...
Nikki Finke, veteran Hollywood journalist, has died
Nikki Finke, the sharp-tongue Hollywood journalist famous for her seemingly non-stop scoops, has died. She was 68. An announcement of her death was posted Sunday on Deadline, the website she founded in 2006 and transformed it into an essential source for entertainment news. Finke, who remained reclusive for most of her life, died of a prolonged illness in Boca Raton, Florida, the website reported.
Do your little kids love horror? They're not alone
Some kids cling to security blankets. Others clutch a well-loved stuffed animal or good luck charm to feel safe and confident. Kayla Lopez's kids, meanwhile, just need to pull on their Michael Myers masks to feel invincible. "I don't really know of anybody that likes horror as much as them,...
Kanye West's Instagram account restricted, returns to Twitter
After being suspended by Meta on Friday, Kanye West posted on Twitter for the first time in nearly two years -- a move celebrated by Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying the social media network. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, tweeted a photograph...
'SNL' sends contestants over the edge with 'So You Think You Won't Snap!'
"Saturday Night Live" opened its show this week by testing the temperament of contestants being read news headlines on a game show called "So You Think You Won't Snap!" "Have you noticed that everyone around you is angry and crazy? People are flipping out at Target, stabbing is back and the only thing that can cheer us up is watching a sexy show about Jeffrey Dahmer," host Morgan Freegirl, played by Bowen Yang, said, referencing a duo of recent Netflix true crime shows, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes."
Here's your chance to rewrite the ending to 'Game of Thrones'
Satellite TV network USDish will pay a sci-fi buff $2,000 to binge-watch popular fantasy shows and rewrite the end to "Game of Thrones." The company is seeking "one lucky hobbit, or elf, or whatever you're into" to watch 40 hours of "Game of Thrones," "The Witcher," "House of Dragon" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
14 People Who Had A Pretty Horrendous Week
"Today, whilst out shopping, I tried on a beautiful jacket. It was the jacket of a customer trying on another jacket and now I can never go shopping again."
