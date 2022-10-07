Read full article on original website
Multiple reports of armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement responded to multiple calls regarding armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida on Tuesday. The first calls came in around 10 a.m. when police responded to reports about a possible incident at Miami Central Senior High School, according to CBS Miami.
True Crime of Palm Beach County: Killer clown with balloons fatally shoots woman at front door in Wellington
Marlene Warren's killing in 1990 kicks off a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Suspect: Sheila Keen-Warren, age 27 at the time of the slaying. “Oh, how sweet,” Marlene Warren said that Saturday morning in May 1990 when she saw a clown with flowers and balloons at the front door of her Wellington home.
Boca Raton High School cleared after police investigate reports of an armed subject
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The school has been cleared after authorities found nothing suspicious on campus. The Boca Raton Police Department said officers are responding to reports of an armed suspect at Boca Raton High School. The school is on a precautionary code red lockdown, and authorities...
Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night
STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
'Altercation' at the mall leads to one teen shot, another facing charges
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with people calling about someone shot in the abdomen and lying near the sidewalk on SW 8th Street in Boca Raton. Police wrote, “The suspect fled the area.” That was on Sunday, Aug. 28. The time of day was not specified, but likely the late afternoon.
Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 13 in penalty phase is Meadow Pollack
Count 13 of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Meadow Pollack who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Pollack,18, was in the school’s 1200 building, on the third floor, when Cruz shot her...
Martin County mother says hidden cameras caused 'path of destruction' for family
WPTV learned more Friday about how a Martin County family found hidden cameras that sheriff's office investigators said were used to spy on a 12-year-old girl.
Police officer arrested for interfering with crew trying to put out house fire
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach police officer was arrested after he ran over a fire hose, damaging it, and interfering with crews responding to a house fire in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews responded to the home on...
High School Students Save Time and Money with IRSC Dual Enrollment
Fort Pierce - Sunday October 9, 2022: Area high school students can begin work on their college degree for free through Dual Enrollment at Indian River State College (IRSC). Students and parents attending upcoming information sessions at IRSC campuses in Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Stuart, Okeechobee and Vero Beach will discover how the program saves time and thousands of dollars in college tuition.
Man throws drugs out car window, crashes car while evading Florida police
A Florida man was arrested for throwing methamphetamine from a car while being chased by the undercover detectives he tried to sell the methamphetamine to.
Residents Of Delray Beach Senior Community Will Be Helped By FEMA
Dozens of Kings Point residents were left homeless when their units were condemned after trees were blown into buildings. Pres. Biden says they will be eligible to apply for Individual Assistance disaster relief.
Former BSO captain accused in attempted crime cover-ups, including guns found at Parkland school
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Broward Sheriff’s Office captain is accused of keeping secrets by downplaying crimes in his district, including an incident involving guns found at a school in Parkland that raised concerns. On June 2, authorities said, two guns were brought onto the campus of Somerset...
Two hospitalized following shooting in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police say two men were shot on North Tamarind Avenue Friday afternoon. Officials say the men are in their young 20's and were both shot in their lower extremities. Both men were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man found dead with gunshot wound after house fire in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead inside a burned down home in Vero Beach early Monday morning and deputies say the man had a gunshot wound. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies and firefighters arrived at a house on fire near 27th Avenue and Glendale Road at around 4 a.m. Inside, first responders said they found a man dead, with a possible gunshot wound.
Boynton Beach apartment building locked down when an armed man barricaded himself in a unit
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. Officials with the PBSO said the man had an altercation with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone armed with a machete and a firearm. The ARIUM...
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
Three-vehicle crash causes delays in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-vehicle crash in Indian River County is causing significant delays, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the crash occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 510. Drivers are encouraged to take detours...
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — It's possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence. Prosecutors played video last week at Cruz's penalty trial of jailhouse interviews he did this year with two of their mental health experts. In frank and sometimes graphic detail, he answered their questions about his massacre of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 — his planning, his motivation, the shootings.
West Boca Raton Woman Drives Wrong Way on 441, Arrested For DUI
When Asked If Suffering Medical Emergency, Says “I Don’t Know.” Allegedly Admits Coming From “A Bar.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Janet Conrad is facing a DUI charge after police say she was seen driving the wrong way on U.S. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
