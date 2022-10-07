ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPTV

Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night

STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
wqcs.org

High School Students Save Time and Money with IRSC Dual Enrollment

Fort Pierce - Sunday October 9, 2022: Area high school students can begin work on their college degree for free through Dual Enrollment at Indian River State College (IRSC). Students and parents attending upcoming information sessions at IRSC campuses in Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Stuart, Okeechobee and Vero Beach will discover how the program saves time and thousands of dollars in college tuition.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Two hospitalized following shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police say two men were shot on North Tamarind Avenue Friday afternoon. Officials say the men are in their young 20's and were both shot in their lower extremities. Both men were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man found dead with gunshot wound after house fire in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead inside a burned down home in Vero Beach early Monday morning and deputies say the man had a gunshot wound. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies and firefighters arrived at a house on fire near 27th Avenue and Glendale Road at around 4 a.m. Inside, first responders said they found a man dead, with a possible gunshot wound.
VERO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Three-vehicle crash causes delays in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-vehicle crash in Indian River County is causing significant delays, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the crash occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 510. Drivers are encouraged to take detours...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WSB Radio

Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — It's possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence. Prosecutors played video last week at Cruz's penalty trial of jailhouse interviews he did this year with two of their mental health experts. In frank and sometimes graphic detail, he answered their questions about his massacre of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 — his planning, his motivation, the shootings.
PARKLAND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton Woman Drives Wrong Way on 441, Arrested For DUI

When Asked If Suffering Medical Emergency, Says “I Don’t Know.” Allegedly Admits Coming From “A Bar.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Janet Conrad is facing a DUI charge after police say she was seen driving the wrong way on U.S. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

