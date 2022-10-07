ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Billings Shrine auditorium purchased by NADC

The Shrine building on Broadwater Avenue in Billings, Montana, was recently purchased by the Native American Development Corporation (NADC). According to the press release, the 2.2 million dollar purchase of the property was funded through a loan from the Native American Bank, located in Denver, Colorado. The 50,000-square-foot property includes...
Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!

Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.
5 must-see places in Montana

Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
Moose on the loose in Billings

"I came over that hill coming towards the Zoo Drive exit, and I saw this big black thing in the field," Porter recalls. "I thought this has got to be either a cow or a bear, but it was so big."
First RallyCross Sunday in Billings

The Yellowstone Region SCCA is bringing fast action to the Yellowstone Drag Strip Sunday, October 9. It’s the first RallyCross of the season and it all starts at 9am at the Drag Strip. The Yellowstone Region Sports Car Club of America is the world’s largest motorsports organization and is...
Put those boots on for an awesome, autumn day hike!

There are so many great walking and hiking trials in Billings and surrounding areas. This autumn weather is perfect for a beautiful day hike. If you need a some suggestions, here are a few of the most popular day hikes:. Mystic Lake, Silver Falls and Lost Lake, The Pryor Mountains,...
Is it Legal to Take Fall Photos on a Railroad Track in Montana?

Fall is here. That means there's a lot of demand for excellent photo shoots. Earlier this week, Michael wrote about some amazing places in Billings to take photos in the Fall. However, one place you may want to reconsider taking photos is the railroad track. While it may seem absolutely gorgeous if the photos work out, going out to take photos there may cost your wallet or your life.
Your Big Sky Weather: Cold front Tuesday; Light rain and mountain snow

Our recent warm fall temps are giving way to a cold front moving through Tuesday. The cold front is expected to bring some light rain in the Billings area and surrounding areas and mountain snow. There will also be strong northwest winds in eastern Montana on Wednesday so get ready for some autumn weather changes; Get out those rain coats, hats and gloves.
Billings’ Tumbleweed Tour, SD2 Serious Situation, and Phone Call Skits

A couple of really good things happened this week. First, we were able to meet with and tour the Tumbleweed facility for kids. It was a real eye-opener. It's a beautiful facility but because of fire suppression deficiencies, they have to kick the kids out at 5 pm. So sad what these kids have to endure. The results of the programs available make a better investment into it well worth it. Stay tuned as we will need your help with some new ventures.
THIS is the Thrift Store Billings Needed, and It’s Finally Here

Jennifer is her name and selling gently-used vintage clothing is her game. I was walking down Montana Ave this passed August upon my arrival to Billings, MT and saw vintage bell-bottoms hanging on a rack outside a shop. I had to walk over, that's how great the clothes looked. We all know how used clothes can seem... dingy. But not these clothes.
Beartooth Pass Closes today

The scenic Beartooth Highway is closing for the winter today. The highway between Cooke City and Red Lodge is one of the state’s sightseeing favorites but snow will make it impossible to drive. However, Yellowstone and Federal Highway Administration released updated post-flood information for the Old Gardiner Road between...
