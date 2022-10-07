Read full article on original website
Kathy Najimy Was Afraid "Hocus Pocus" Would Be Offensive To Real Witches — "They Were Health Care Workers And Midwives"
"I just feel supportive of all groups. You know, wether they're women's groups, or gay groups, or racial groups. And I know there are groups of witches out there."
Don't call it a gym: Trans, Black-led movement groups reframe wellness
People who feel uncomfortable in typical gyms can find trainers aware of unique experiences and needs at spaces dedicated to people, not weight loss.
