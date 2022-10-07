ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
underdogdynasty.com

Indiana State Almost Beat NDSU. Should the Bison be Worried?

So far this October, North Dakota State hasn’t looked quite like themselves. Now, it should be clear that as of right now the Bison are still the top team in the country and their only loss has come at the hands of a Pac-12 opponent. They’re #1 and likely will be when the updated rankings come out in a few days.
FARGO, ND
ndsuspectrum.com

Bison volleyball falls into tie for 1st place after loss to Fighting Hawks

The North Dakota State University volleyball team’s clean 5-0 Summit record came to an end at a full house game against the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse Saturday night. The two teams were neck and neck throughout most of the match with the Bison eventually losing to the Hawks 3-2 by scores of 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, and 11-15.
FARGO, ND
fargoinc.com

Residential & Commercial Fencing: The Currier Family – Joe Currier, John Currier & Amy Mickelson, Dakota Fence

Dakota Fence is North Dakota’s oldest and most respected fence company for residential and commercial fences. Fondly referred to as “the 3 Ds,” Dave, Dan and Dick Currier founded the company in 1972. Today, the company is still owned by the Currier family. They have branch offices in Bismarck, Minot and Williston, North Dakota, and Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, in addition to the headquarters office in Fargo.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Local
Indiana Football
City
Terre Haute, IN
Fargo, ND
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Fargo, ND
College Sports
Fargo, ND
Sports
State
Montana State
Terre Haute, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Terre Haute, IN
College Sports
wdayradionow.com

12-year-old boy sustains life-threatening injury in hunting accident

(Fargo, ND) -- A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized with a life-threatening injury, after investigators say he was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting Sunday morning. Tom Burch, the Sheriff in Cass County, Minnesota says it happened in Moose Lake Township, in rural Motely, Minnesota. The pair was hunting squirrels on public land. The man who shot the child is a 47-year-old resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities. The incident remains under investigation.
CASS COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota

CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
fargoinc.com

Hardware Store: Terri Olson, Fargo Store Manager Logan Tisor, Moorhead Store Manager, MAC’S Hardware

The team at MAC’S Hardware prides themselves on offering an extensive assortment of products while maintaining a first-name-basis relationship with their customers. At MAC’S, customers can find reliable team members who will answer their questions and help them find the perfect tools for their projects. They carry the standard, full line of hardware and supplies one would expect to find, while also offering heavy-duty items for industrial sized projects. From basic to professional tools, MAC’S has the items you need for just about any project.
FARGO, ND
viatravelers.com

23 Best Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota

Visiting Fargo anytime soon? This is a seriously underrated city for foodies, so plan your trip accordingly because you don’t want to miss out on these delicious eateries, many of which are in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. We’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fargo...
FARGO, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Mallory
lakesarearadio.net

Fire Reported at Maplelag Resort

CALLAWAY (KDLM) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, Monday. Fire calls began around 8 a.m. as large plumes of smoke could be seen several miles away. KDLM News spoke to an employee of the resort who indicated the fire may have started in a mechanical room and that the resort was likely a total loss.
CALLAWAY, MN
newsdakota.com

District 24 Democratic Candidate Drops Out Of The Race

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Kaitlyn Huss, a candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives, who was charged with simple assault on Friday, October 7th has dropped out of the race. On Saturday, October 8th, Huss issued this statement, “I want to thank everyone who has stood with...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
VALLEY CITY, ND
CBS News

Fire destroys historic Maplelag Resort

CALLAWAY, Minn. – A well-known family-owned resort in northern Minnesota has been destroyed by fire. Crews from multiple departments were called to the Maplelag Resort in Callaway, about 3.5 hours north of the Twin Cities, just after 8:30 a.m. Monday. Eleven fire departments worked together to save it, but...
CALLAWAY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#American Football#College Football#Bison Head
valleynewslive.com

Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead. Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight. Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out...
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Five people injured in separate crashes in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Five people are injured after two separate crashes near the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. The first crash happened Friday when an SUV ran a red light and struck a pickup, which then collided with a city bus. A bus passenger, the SUV's driver, and the pickup driver all had minor injuries.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

The ‘FedEx Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo family was celebrating their son’s 5th birthday when they got quite the surprise. A note was left under a package from the ‘FedEx Lady’ who left a gift for him. “Those are kinds of things you don’t expect...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
valleynewslive.com

Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Authorities: Harwood House Fire No Accident

HARWOOD, N.D. — The investigation continues into a house fire early Friday in Harwood. Crews responded to the 500 block of Wally Street. The home was fully engulfed when they arrived and it suffered heavy damage. Smoke could be seen from a couple miles away. Based off the investigation,...
HARWOOD, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo City Commissioner Denise Kolpack joins Thursdays with Tony to speak on her new role and city expenditures

(Fargo, ND) -- One of Fargo's leaders is sharing new experiences she's had and answered questions about Fargo's 2023 budget. Fargo City Commissioner Denise Kolpack joined WDAY's Thursday's with Tony to speak about her multiple topics. She began the conversation by speaking about her new role within the city, saying her first three months have been a great experience so far.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy