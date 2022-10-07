"Saturday Night Live" opened its show this week by testing the temperament of contestants being read news headlines on a game show called "So You Think You Won't Snap!" "Have you noticed that everyone around you is angry and crazy? People are flipping out at Target, stabbing is back and the only thing that can cheer us up is watching a sexy show about Jeffrey Dahmer," host Morgan Freegirl, played by Bowen Yang, said, referencing a duo of recent Netflix true crime shows, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes."

