FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunion delights 'Back to the Future' fans
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted "Back to the Future" fans when they were reunited at the weekend, 37 years after the release of the sci-fi comedy. The pair, who respectively starred as time-traveling high school student Marty McFly and eccentric "Doc" Emmett Brown in the 1985 blockbuster and its two sequels, appeared together at New York Comic Con on Saturday to speak on a panel about the modern classic's legacy.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
William Shatner on traveling to space: 'All I saw was death'
Astronauts have for decades described their trips to space as "breathtaking" and humbling, a reminder of the Earth's fragility and humanity's need to serve as stewards of our home planet. Actor William Shatner, who joined a suborbital space tourism flight last year, experienced the same phenomenon, but he had a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Beyoncé denies claim she misused 'I'm Too Sexy' sample
Someone's a "Beautiful Liar," according to Queen Bey. Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy" on her newest album. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter's seventh album, "Renaissance," was released to critical acclaim in July and samples iconic house and disco...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Eileen Ryan, 'Magnolia' actress and Sean Penn's mother, dead at 94
Eileen Ryan, a veteran actress and matriarch of the Hollywood family that includes actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, according to a statement shared by Penn's publicist. She was 94. Ryan would have turned 95 on October 16. No details on her cause of death were provided.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Game of Thrones' ended with a thud. But 'House of the Dragon' has caught fire
HBO has created a kingdom of hits, with none as popular as "Game of Thrones." But "Game of Thrones" ended with a thud in 2019 when critics and fans were unhappy with the fantasy epic's ho-hum conclusion (Bran Stark on the Iron Throne? C'mon!). So what was HBO to do?...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Eva Mendes says she 'never quit acting'
Eva Mendes may have been off the scene for awhile, but she's disputing the fact that she's out of the game. The "Hitch" star recently posted a video on her verified Instagram account that was a compilation of some headlines about her supposedly quitting acting. "I never quit acting," Mendes...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nikki Finke, veteran Hollywood journalist, has died
Nikki Finke, the sharp-tongue Hollywood journalist famous for her seemingly non-stop scoops, has died. She was 68. An announcement of her death was posted Sunday on Deadline, the website she founded in 2006 and transformed it into an essential source for entertainment news. Finke, who remained reclusive for most of her life, died of a prolonged illness in Boca Raton, Florida, the website reported.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Here's your chance to rewrite the ending to 'Game of Thrones'
Satellite TV network USDish will pay a sci-fi buff $2,000 to binge-watch popular fantasy shows and rewrite the end to "Game of Thrones." The company is seeking "one lucky hobbit, or elf, or whatever you're into" to watch 40 hours of "Game of Thrones," "The Witcher," "House of Dragon" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'SNL' sends contestants over the edge with 'So You Think You Won't Snap!'
"Saturday Night Live" opened its show this week by testing the temperament of contestants being read news headlines on a game show called "So You Think You Won't Snap!" "Have you noticed that everyone around you is angry and crazy? People are flipping out at Target, stabbing is back and the only thing that can cheer us up is watching a sexy show about Jeffrey Dahmer," host Morgan Freegirl, played by Bowen Yang, said, referencing a duo of recent Netflix true crime shows, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Do your little kids love horror? They're not alone
Some kids cling to security blankets. Others clutch a well-loved stuffed animal or good luck charm to feel safe and confident. Kayla Lopez's kids, meanwhile, just need to pull on their Michael Myers masks to feel invincible. "I don't really know of anybody that likes horror as much as them,...
