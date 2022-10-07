ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The KEY

This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities

I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
TRI-CITIES, WA
KEPR

Wilco store celebrates Grand Re-Opening

Pasco Wash. — Tri-Cities first Wilco store is holding their Grand-Re-Opening this weekend. To celebrate, events are ongoing through the weekend. Today the Benton-Franklin Humane Society held a pet adoption event, free face-painting, and even a hot-dog lunch this afternoon. Wilco is also giving away $8,000 worth of prizes...
PASCO, WA
seattlemet.com

Walla Walla's Big Food Moment

One recent weekend, as Maximillian Petty wrapped up a busy Saturday night service at his new restaurant, Kinglet, in Walla Walla, his mind was already on a brunch dish he was about to serve at the other end of the state. This year, the chef behind Seattle’s elegant Eden Hill...
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Tri-Cities Womxn's March hosts 'Fall of Reckoning'

Tri-Cities, WASH. — Members of PSL marched at the Volunteer Park in Pasco for the National Day of Action for Abortion Rights. Group members were able to speak with people in the community about pressing issues of reproductive justice, voting rights and healthcare. "Some of the importance of why...
TRI-CITIES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Tri-cities, WA
Yakima, WA
Society
Tri-cities, WA
Government
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
Walla Walla, WA
Society
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Government
Walla Walla, WA
Government
Tri-cities, WA
Society
Yakima Herald Republic

Memories of Halloweens past haunt Yakima

Welcome to October and the Halloween season. Our city has celebrated Halloween for over 125 years, although the festivities surrounding the holiday have changed significantly over time. Today our youths generally participate in the sugar-seeking sport of trick-or-treating while others attend costume parties. But a century ago, city citizens were engaging in a much different style of celebrating.
98.3 The KEY

You Could Have Met a Pirates of the Caribbean Actor in Kennewick

If you didn't make it to the 7th Annual Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival at Clover Island Inn this weekend, you truly missed out. On a whim on Saturday morning, my wife asked me if I'd like to go to the pirate festival that day. As a father, I'm always open to taking my kids to an event that will give them happiness and wear them out. So, I agreed, and off we went.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Hundreds gather for a Walk to End Alzheimer's

Kennewick Wash. — In the Tri-Cities, hundreds gathered in Columbia Park this afternoon for A Walk to End Alzheimer's. We're told more than 300 people registered for this weekend's event, raising more than $123,000 to support research for the disease. Organizers say that Alzheimer's disease and dementia is the...
TRI-CITIES, WA
98.3 The KEY

Brand New Food Park Soon To Be a Delicious Reality in Kennewick

We originally posted about a brand-new food park coming to Kennewick back in May of 2022 and now progress is underway to fill the new buildings with tenants. Ashley Moala Real Estate posted progress pictures on the construction that'll soon be a new food park in Kennewick right across the street from the new HUB.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Art#Fall Festival#Desales High School
northeastoregonnow.com

Chinook Retention Now Prohibited on Mainstem Columbia River

Fishery managers have closed Chinook retention in the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery to ensure that non-treaty fisheries remain within the 15 percent allowable harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook. Retention of Chinook is now prohibited in the mainstem from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Highway 395...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

'Clean Sweep' makes huge impact in the community

Tri-Cities, WASH. — Clean Sweep Tri-Cities spent their Saturday helping out a couple who needed extra assistance cleaning up around their home. Clean Sweep is an addiction recovery service that gives back to the community through acts of kindness. One of the goals behind the non-profit is to help...
TRI-CITIES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
nbcrightnow.com

Fire at abandoned home in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 408 S. Gum St in Kennewick Monday morning. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael the home is abandoned. No injuries were reported and the fire is out. Fire crews remain on scene monitoring and extinguishing hot...
KENNEWICK, WA
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
KEPR

Tri-Cities homicide count up for 2022; loved ones still healing

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Authorities say they are seeing an uptick in criminal activity locally and statewide. The total number of homicides in Tri-Cities for 2022 is already at a record high compared to recent years past, according to the Coroner's Office. Melrae Smith, the friend of a recent homicide...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital responds to patient who smoked in room

YAKIMA, Wash. — Hospital staff and first responders were on high alert when one of the patients smoked an unidentified substance in their room, leading Yakima Valley Memorial to ventilate its entire facility on Monday morning. According to a team member at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, staff learned about the patient smoking in their room around 10:00 a.m. on Monday,...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Pet of the Week: Bashful and Happy are up for adoption

YAKIMA— Bashful and Happy are only two of seven other puppies in their litter up for adoption. Since there are seven puppies in their litter, they are named after Snow White’s seven dwarves. They are going to be at the Wilco event this Saturday, Yakima Humane Society says.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy