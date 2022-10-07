Read full article on original website
This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities
I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
KEPR
Wilco store celebrates Grand Re-Opening
Pasco Wash. — Tri-Cities first Wilco store is holding their Grand-Re-Opening this weekend. To celebrate, events are ongoing through the weekend. Today the Benton-Franklin Humane Society held a pet adoption event, free face-painting, and even a hot-dog lunch this afternoon. Wilco is also giving away $8,000 worth of prizes...
seattlemet.com
Walla Walla's Big Food Moment
One recent weekend, as Maximillian Petty wrapped up a busy Saturday night service at his new restaurant, Kinglet, in Walla Walla, his mind was already on a brunch dish he was about to serve at the other end of the state. This year, the chef behind Seattle’s elegant Eden Hill...
KEPR
Tri-Cities Womxn's March hosts 'Fall of Reckoning'
Tri-Cities, WASH. — Members of PSL marched at the Volunteer Park in Pasco for the National Day of Action for Abortion Rights. Group members were able to speak with people in the community about pressing issues of reproductive justice, voting rights and healthcare. "Some of the importance of why...
Yakima Herald Republic
Memories of Halloweens past haunt Yakima
Welcome to October and the Halloween season. Our city has celebrated Halloween for over 125 years, although the festivities surrounding the holiday have changed significantly over time. Today our youths generally participate in the sugar-seeking sport of trick-or-treating while others attend costume parties. But a century ago, city citizens were engaging in a much different style of celebrating.
You Could Have Met a Pirates of the Caribbean Actor in Kennewick
If you didn't make it to the 7th Annual Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival at Clover Island Inn this weekend, you truly missed out. On a whim on Saturday morning, my wife asked me if I'd like to go to the pirate festival that day. As a father, I'm always open to taking my kids to an event that will give them happiness and wear them out. So, I agreed, and off we went.
KEPR
Hundreds gather for a Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kennewick Wash. — In the Tri-Cities, hundreds gathered in Columbia Park this afternoon for A Walk to End Alzheimer's. We're told more than 300 people registered for this weekend's event, raising more than $123,000 to support research for the disease. Organizers say that Alzheimer's disease and dementia is the...
Brand New Food Park Soon To Be a Delicious Reality in Kennewick
We originally posted about a brand-new food park coming to Kennewick back in May of 2022 and now progress is underway to fill the new buildings with tenants. Ashley Moala Real Estate posted progress pictures on the construction that'll soon be a new food park in Kennewick right across the street from the new HUB.
northeastoregonnow.com
Chinook Retention Now Prohibited on Mainstem Columbia River
Fishery managers have closed Chinook retention in the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery to ensure that non-treaty fisheries remain within the 15 percent allowable harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook. Retention of Chinook is now prohibited in the mainstem from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Highway 395...
KEPR
'Clean Sweep' makes huge impact in the community
Tri-Cities, WASH. — Clean Sweep Tri-Cities spent their Saturday helping out a couple who needed extra assistance cleaning up around their home. Clean Sweep is an addiction recovery service that gives back to the community through acts of kindness. One of the goals behind the non-profit is to help...
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
See Robot Fall On Ice & Stun Crowd In Tri-Cities Hockey Arena
It was supposed to be a proud moment for "Max the Robot" this Saturday night at the Toyota Arena in Kennewick before the Tri-City Americans Hockey game. He was being introduced to all of Tri-Cities and in his big moment he falls flat on his back to the shock of everyone in the crowd. Watch the video below.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire at abandoned home in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 408 S. Gum St in Kennewick Monday morning. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael the home is abandoned. No injuries were reported and the fire is out. Fire crews remain on scene monitoring and extinguishing hot...
More than 150 cats, dogs, guinea pigs displaced by Hurricane Ian flown to Pacific Northwest
EVERETT, Wash. — More than 150 dogs, cats and guinea pigs displaced by Hurricane Ian were flown to the Pacific Northwest on Sunday. Greater Good Charities and the Humane Society of the United States conducted the emergency airlift from animal shelters in Florida to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
Smoke persists over Tri-Cities. Now another threat to air quality is forecast
Cooler temperatures are on the way.
KEPR
Tri-Cities homicide count up for 2022; loved ones still healing
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Authorities say they are seeing an uptick in criminal activity locally and statewide. The total number of homicides in Tri-Cities for 2022 is already at a record high compared to recent years past, according to the Coroner's Office. Melrae Smith, the friend of a recent homicide...
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital responds to patient who smoked in room
YAKIMA, Wash. — Hospital staff and first responders were on high alert when one of the patients smoked an unidentified substance in their room, leading Yakima Valley Memorial to ventilate its entire facility on Monday morning. According to a team member at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, staff learned about the patient smoking in their room around 10:00 a.m. on Monday,...
KIMA TV
Pet of the Week: Bashful and Happy are up for adoption
YAKIMA— Bashful and Happy are only two of seven other puppies in their litter up for adoption. Since there are seven puppies in their litter, they are named after Snow White’s seven dwarves. They are going to be at the Wilco event this Saturday, Yakima Humane Society says.
