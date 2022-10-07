ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Seth Adam Creates Album In ​“Fits And Starts And Stops”

By Karen Ponzio
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmZWI_0iPwb4vq00
Casee Marie Photo Seth Adam

Seth Adam recalled the feelings that bubbled up inside of him after the release of his remastered EP East Rock back in 2019: ​“I thought to myself … there’s a lot going on in the world, especially the U.S., and I was like, I have a lot to say, I have a real lot to say.” Three years later, the New Haven-based singer-songwriter is singing those words loud and clear on his latest full-length record, the energetic and emblematic Fits and Starts and Stops. Available on CD since September and released today digitally, the album features 10 songs that not only showcase Adam’s straightforward yet poetic lyrics, but also his hard-hitting and harmonious hooks. Thoughtful and thought-provoking, Adam asks his listeners to ponder what they hear.

“I’ve always wanted to write politically, but I’ve had forces in the past holding me back, saying ​‘you don’t want to alienate yourself; you don’t want to inhibit potential listeners from getting into what you do,’” Adam said. He decided not to hold back with this one.

“I need to say these things. At least I feel a need to say these things.”

The seeds of many of the songs came from ​“ideas floating around on my iPhone” since 2016, Adam said, ​“things I knew I wanted to explore eventually and potentially make into songs.”

One of the first things he wrote was the guitar melody line for ​“Lennon’s Song,” the final song on the album, written for Adam’s oldest child.

“I was just sitting on the couch at two in the morning plucking something out, and I just kind of knew, ​‘this is going to be a song,’” he said. ​“Then I just started snowballing ideas to call it ​‘Lennon’s Song.’ ”

Five years later, it ended up being the last song he completed for the record, with Adam noting he was ​“afraid to speed up the writing process.”

“It was almost like a self-blocking enterprise. I wanted perfection so bad it inhibited me from getting anything done because I was afraid to write the wrong thing, so it took five years to either write the song or get over that, because I knew I wanted to finish the song to get it on there.”

Adam was able to get the song exactly the way he wanted it. It even moved him (and yes, this reporter) to tears.

“I was listening to it one time, and I was daydreaming, kind of looking at scenes of my daughter … like old ​’70s movies like you would see in the beginning credits of The Wonder Years … and thinking of those different areas of the beginning of her life and that kind of movie-vignette frame, and I started crying. I was also really proud that I wrote the song. It’s different from everything else because everything else is very serious and addresses a lot of issues.”

Adam has previously delved into serious issues on his East Rock EP and with the two singles that followed: 2018’s ​“Anytown,” which was a response to the attack on counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va. in 2017, and 2020’s ​“At Different Ends,” which, according to its liner notes, ​“reflects the division and loss of wonder in American society from the perspective of one lonely observer.” With this album he feels the first two songs sets the tone for the rest.

“I think the first song, ​“Fraud,” is pretty pointed.… I want to have commentary and say what I feel, but I also don’t want to come across as a finger pointer, because even people that I have disagreements with, they still have the rights and the freedom to think and vote and whatever the way they do, and I have to respect that. I think that’s an innate part of who I am and my belief system, but at the same time, there are some kind of like finger point-ish moments.”

A similarly pointed song is the second one, ​“Where Is Your Heart,” written in response to commentary on a news station’s Facebook page after the story of immigrant kids being kept in cages broke.

“I saw so much ugly commentary, people saying things like ​‘they don’t belong here,’ or ​‘their parents are stupid for trying to bring their kids here,’ or ​‘go back to your own country, there’s not enough room here,’” said Adam. It ​“hurt my heart to see that, and I literally sat there and said, ​‘where are these people’s hearts?’ They claim to be Christian or lovers of Jesus, but this is anything but.” And thusly, a title and a song (with the chorus ​“oh my God man, where is your heart?”) were born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243L2Q_0iPwb4vq00
Charles Maring Photo Adam performing at cafe nine

And while Adam did not write any Covid songs per se, the time in lockdown did have its influence on at least one song — ​“Out of Touch (Please Listen)” — generated right after the 2016 presidential election from a voice memo recording laid down during a performance at a bar in Darien.

“I always knew I wanted to do something with it,” Adam said ​“And then one day I was thinking back at the times I drove through I ‑90 and I‑80, the northernmost corner through the Rust Belt, and you see these old factory buildings that are massive but they’re just fields of rust, everything has grown in, nothing is happening. Just the way that little chord progression hit me, I had those thoughts come back to my head when the pandemic hit. I kind of compared what life must have been like back when there’s a thriving factory business and people could make a solid living and all of a sudden jobs are gone, and then having to experience that in our own time.

“When the pandemic hit, all of a sudden life just came to a standstill and we were all like, ​‘what are we going to do for money now?’ So it’s kind of a marriage of those two different concepts and kind of from the perspective of the person experiencing that. The ​‘please listen’ is almost a cry for help, like this was my life. Everything was so vibrant before. This is what it’s like now. I just want to get back to work. There’s a line in there: ​‘I just wanna work providing for my family and I wonder if I ever will again.’ Both my wife and I had our entire lives shut down. The silver lining from it is we got to spend a lot more time with Lennon that we had ever anticipated.”

Adam also used that time to build a home studio in his basement that was completed by the end of 2020. He started recording the album in April 2021 and found himself able to experiment more musically as well as stretch himself vocally.

“It’s a reflection of having my own space to work in,” said Adam. ​“With the exception of getting children to bed, there’s no time constraints that you would typically have in a regular studio. I had time to explore everything, like song arrangements, guitar parts, different vocal melodies, and different vocal ideas. A lot of the harmony things that I did, especially in the song ​‘Pages,’ were totally experimental, and one day I’m like, ​‘oh, I should add a harmony to this,’ and I was like, ​‘oh, I kind of hear another part,’ and the next thing you know, I’m really into it in the weeds creating this thing I can’t replicate solo by myself, but I wasn’t worried about it. I was just having so much fun. It was literally just like painting a picture, and you just go nuts, like ​‘wow,’ but I’m doing it sonically.”

Adams refers to his new studio as a ​“creative space” akin to a painting studio.

“It’s not necessarily about having the songs together or just capturing them on tape, but it’s a place to experiment,” he said. ​“I was able to push myself in different directions — again, song structures, vocal melodies, guitar parts, sounds — there’s a lot of experimentation of things I never did before.”

Recording that began in April 2021 ended up being finished in May 2022, ​“and that’s part of the reason the album is called Fits and Starts and Stops,” said Adam with a laugh. But there are other reasons too.

“It’s almost applicable to our democracy,” he added. ​“It comes in fits and starts and stops. It’s an ever-growing process, and even at times when things seem they’re at a standstill, maybe it just means that things are gearing up behind the scenes to change again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oqCB_0iPwb4vq00
Cover art for "Fits and Starts and Stops"

One more reason for that title is also the story about where the cover art for the album originated. Adam and his oldest daughter were painting while the album Waving From Across An Empty Room, by Rob Nelson, was playing in the background. Adam was inspired.

“It was really avant garde,” he said, and thought, ​“Wow, this album is really in fits and starts and stops, the way the music had flowed or didn’t flow depending on how you looked at it. The painting my daughter and I were doing was kind of in line with that. It was just this amalgam of different concepts on this big piece of white paper and I was like, ​‘this is perfect. I’m going to call the new album Fits and Starts and Stops and this painting is going to be the cover.’”

Adam ended up using that painting as well as some of his own old drawings. And as much as he loves to discuss the roots of where his creations come from, he also hopes listeners find their own meaning in the music.

“I really wanted for a change to kind of let the songs do the talking,” he said. ​“Every song I ever write has a point, but I always like it when people come up with their own interpretation of what the song means.

“If I want anybody to take anything away from this or get something out of it, I just want them to be inspired to think. Again, it’s a very social commentary type of album, and you may disagree with some of the concepts, but I hope it comes across where it might challenge that thinking a little bit. Or, if you agree with some of the messages, I hope it still makes people think or take it to a degree of action, like volunteer or donate money or time to a worthy cause, or to just reevaluate your own system of beliefs. Again, everybody’s free to do their own thing. I don’t want to tell anyone what to do. That’s not my intent. This is just my commentary on the state of the world … or the state of my own world, I should say.”

Adam’s hopefulness shines through in all of his music, and this album is no exception.

“I’m very hopeful,” he said. ​“I remember being accused in the past of being angry, but I’m not angry. I’m concerned. I have some proverbial bones to pick with things, but I’m not angry. If anything, I like things that provoke to action, positive action. I hope these songs make people take action in a positive way.”

And after what the world has gone through in the past three years, he is also grateful, and that shines through as well. He referenced a line in ​“Out of Touch (Please Listen)”:

“No, I’ll never take so much for granted I promise / no I’ll never take so much for granted again.”

“Even though that’s the perspective of the character of the song, there is a bit of truth to that in my own life,” Adam said. ​“I think everybody, including myself, took it for granted that life was going to be hunky dory. No one saw a pandemic coming. I’m not going to take these opportunities, this life, for granted ever again.”

Fits and Starts and Stops is available for purchase via Seth Adam’s website and Bandcamp, and is also available for streaming at all the usual places. A release show for the album is happening on Nov. 13 at Cafe Nine; visit the club’s website for tickets and more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Lary Bloom Takes New Haven

Lary Bloom’s parents retired to a gated community in Florida that didn’t allow anyone under 55 inside. When it came his time to retire, Bloom decided he wanted to remain in the real world, among all kinds of people. He wanted to do that in … New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

City Gallery Opens Up For ​“Open Source”

Rita Hannafin​’s quilt, front and center on the back wall of City Gallery, is at first glance a piece immersed in a folk tradition. But look closer and Hannafin’s more playful nature comes out. The first of the nine boxes in the center is full of patterns and colors — among the more abstract shapes are prints of cars, glasses, leaves, and helicopters. In the next box over, one of the sections of the box is replaced by a white box with a square peephole in it, from which a small pattern peeks out. In the next large box over, another white box appears. This plan repeats all the way through the piece; there’s a sense of those peepholes taking over, each iteration making it more geometric and more abstract. And in veering away from old patterns of quilting but establishing a new one, Hannafin is stretching the form without breaking it. She’s showing what else can be done.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Donna Marie Smith

Donna Marie Smith, age 68 of Shelton, died peacefully on October 9, 2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving children. Born in Bridgeport on November 26, 1953, she was the daughter of the late John Peter and M. Reletta Petretti Hellrigel. Ms. Smith was raised in Bridgeport and graduated from Notre Dame High School. She worked as a bookkeeper at Fairfield Lumber for 20 years, Kaufman Fuel of Bridgeport for over 20 years and lastly, the J.L. Lucas Machinery Company of Waterbury, until her retirement.
SHELTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Art & Politics Mingle At Lamont-Artspace Meetup

A Ninth Square art gallery transformed into a networking arena for local creatives and a political podium for the state’s governor — as Democratic incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont visited Artspace to promise support for Black and brown artists and small business owners. That took place Friday evening at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
Darien, CT
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
New Haven Independent

Madame Thalia Returns to Cafe Nine

In preparing for the latest production from Madame Thalia — the Prohibition-era vaudeville show that music and theater mastermind Zohra Rawling is bringing back to Cafe Nine on Oct. 9 — Rawling thought of the last time she got to stage it in the club on State and Crown, in 2019. She ended a particular segment on a complete cliffhanger. ​“Tune in next time,” she recalled intoning to the crowd, only to have a member of the audience interrupt, yelling back ​“you monster!”; the cliffhanger was apparently too much anticipation for them to take. ​“I’ve done my job,” Rawling recalled thinking. ​“That was the best compliment I’ve ever received on stage.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Historical Society Offers Lantern Tours Of Historic Cemetery

The Seymour Historical Society will conduct guided tours of the historic and scenic Trinity Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 23. The cemetery dates from the early 19th century and is the final resting place of many wealthy industrialists and members of prominent Seymour and Naugatuck Valley families. Many of the burial sites feature unique, ornate gravestones and monuments. Lantern-carrying volunteers will lead the tours and share interesting stories about Trinity Cemetery and those buried there.
SEYMOUR, CT
New Haven Independent

Carol J. (Matusovich) Breen

Carol J. (Matusovich) Breen, age 72, a lifelong resident of Ansonia, entered into peaceful rest on October 6, 2022, at Griffin Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth P. Breen. Carol was born in Derby on January 11, 1950, daughter of the late Charles P. and Genevieve Borkowski Matusovich....
ANSONIA, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lennon
Person
Jesus
New Haven Independent

Rhythm Exchange Makes Music To Move On The Green

Amanda Duvall, of the New Haven-based dance studio Baila Con Gusto, danced a solo salsa on the stage of the New Haven Green Thursday afternoon with a heady mixture of strength and grace. As the music churned out its unstoppable rhythm, a sense of joy and play surged through her, a smile never leaving her face even as the moves became more athletic. Her enthusiasm, it turned out, was contagious. Five minutes later dozens of people, adults and high schoolers alike, would join her and Baila Con Gusto co-instructor Jason Ramos in a dance and history lesson that deepened understanding as it taught steps.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

At CSMH, Indie Rockers Japanese Breakfast & Yo La Tengo Meet In The Middle

At one point during the first hour of the evening, a concertgoer turned to this reporter and asked, half rhetorically, ​“are you here for Yo La Tengo or Japanese Breakfast?” ​“Both” was a valid answer, as the bill at College Street Music Hall Wednesday night, uniting indie rock veterans with a recent indie favorite, brought together multiple generations of New Haven music fans and showed how two groups can arrive in the same expansive musical territory by different routes.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Fair Haven Health Expansion Plan Detailed

Fair Haven Community Health Care’s upcoming Grand Avenue expansion came into sharper focus — as a health center representative described plans to knock down an existing corner building that currently houses a pharmacy, a pizzeria, and a handful of apartments, and to construct in its stead a new neighborhood clinic and community space.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
New Haven Independent

Cleanup Perks Up Quinnipiac River Park

An under-appreciated Fair Haven riverine jewel is looking shinier than ever thanks to an invigorated ​“friends” group and an increasingly effective partnership with the city and Yale University’s Urban Resource Initiative. That public greenspace is Quinnipiac River Park, located just off of Front Street between Grand...
New Haven Independent

Witch Bitch Thrift Creates New Haunt In New Haven

Something new is brewing behind the paper-covered windows of 105 Whitney Ave., and business owners Virginia Semeghini and Eva Ray are hoping you’ll want to come down and be a part of it. Witch Bitch Thrift, the online thrift shopping site that became a cherished Bridgeport storefront has now moved its headquarters to New Haven in the former home of Take 5 Audio. The plan is to continue to foster a community that has its roots in one person’s dream of making a space where she could not only sell thrift clothing and other treasures, but also build a treasured group of supportive friends.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Chai Takes Campaign To The Skies

A third-party Congressional candidate reached to the clouds with a lot to say about public school reading levels — and about New Haven’s 16-term Democratic incumbent. That was the scene on Thursday at a noon press conference hosted both on the ground and in the blue skies above downtown by Amy Chai, an Independent Party congressional candidate looking to unseat U.S. Rep. and 16-term Democratic incumbent Rosa DeLauro.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Harm Reduction Vending Machines Pitched

A Yale harm reduction-focused healthcare team has its sights set on installing a trio of vending machines around town that would dispense not candy bars and soda, but clean syringes, safe injection kits, and overdose reversal medication. Rick Altice, the director of the mobile Yale Community Health Care Van, pitched...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Rust
New Haven Independent

29-Yr-Old Stabbed To Death On Whalley

Someone stabbed a 29-year-old New Haven man to death on Whalley Avenue Monday night. That’s according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway, who sent out an email press release about the homicide Tuesday morning. Shumway wrote that, at around 9:31 p.m. on Monday, city police received a 911...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

City Eyes Hill Factory Sale For $350K

The city plans to sell the publicly owned portion of a vacant Grant Street factory building to a local developer who is looking to build up to 140 new apartments, mostly for renters over the age of 50. Local land-use commissioners heard those plans last Thursday night during a special...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Amid Shortage, Teachers Cite Disrespect

As the city’s public school district struggles to fill classrooms with permanent teachers, veteran local educators spoke out about feeling disrespected and underappreciated six weeks into a school year increasingly defined by a teacher shortage. Those two New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) educators are Kirsten Hopes-McFadden, an eighth-grade social...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

City Is Overdue For A Gun-Violence Action Plan

(Opinion) Let’s take a deeper look at gun violence in New Haven. A look beyond the retroactive approach of throwing resources to violence-plagued communities after the fact. New Haven, like most of the urban police agencies, has been suffering from a smaller than usual pool of police applicants. Nationwide distrust of police, and the approach taken with aggressive police reform, have turned away many prospective applicants. Meanwhile, what must not be ignored are the events since Ferguson (2014) that sparked the Black Lives Matter Movement, and brought to light several aspects of racial disparities that exist between the police and the Black and Brown communities they serve. Fast forward to the George Floyd incident in May 2020 that sparked worldwide demand for police reform. Many elected officials panicked and cut police budgets as a political ​“downpayment” for the upcoming phase of police reform.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy