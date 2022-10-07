Read full article on original website
Costco opening in University City in two weeks
Costco is just two weeks away from opening doors in University City.
Run to Scooter’s Coffee and help The Pink Agenda with an order of courage cookies
ST. LOUIS – Your next run to Scooter’s Coffee can help The Pink Agenda with an order of courage cookies during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The chain will support the group that donates to research efforts and offers support and fun for cancer warriors. Find a location near...
5 retailers focusing on made-to-order meals
As autumn gets underway and a holiday season mostly free of pandemic-related restrictions beckons, grocers are angling to lure consumers with foodservice offerings designed to transform basic shopping trips into tastier experiences. Schnucks Markets’ recent announcement that it is adding a branch of St. Louis-area barbecue restaurant chain Salt +...
Kingside Diner is coming to Lambert Airport
ST. LOUIS – Kingside Diner is coming to St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The addition of the restaurant to Concourse C was approved by the airport’s commission on Wednesday. Paradies Lagardère’s proposed the addition of Kingside Diner. It operates two Vino Volo wine bars inside STL. One is...
Halloween horse turns heads in Festus
Fred Pringle’s eye-catching Halloween horse display at his home at 327 Andy Habsieger St. in Festus came about as a whim. Pringle said he spent three days building the Halloween decoration, finishing it on Oct. 5. It looks like a horse pulling a cart and is made of hay bales, pumpkins and other items he had around the house.
What Are You Doing About It? Dine to Donate, Shred Day, Light the Night Walk
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. You can help St. Louis Avian Rescue (STAR) rehome parrots who outlive their human family members. Monday, October 10. Noon – 9:00 p.m. CDT. Pizza Head. 3196 S. Grand Blvd. St....
What Are You Doing About It? Career Expo & Happy Hour, International Day of the Girl, Collective STL
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. The Job Seeker’s Garden Club will have a major job fair. The group offers support and networking for job hunters. Transition to Position Career Expo & Happy Hour. Thursday, October 20.
DEA: No connection between rainbow fentanyl and Halloween
Another warning to parents ahead of Halloween.
Telle Tire To Move Headquarters To Former Webster Groves Subaru Location
Telle Tire and Auto Center is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, and hopes to mark the occasion by relocating its headquarters to Webster Groves. The company has applied for a conditional use permit to operate its headquarters and one of its automotive repair and services facilities in the 0.8-acre lot at 7982-7984 Big Bend Blvd. — the former site of the Subaru dealership.
Learn 5 moves to the neck that will immobilize an attacker
ST. LOUIS – Did you know there is a grab you can do that will cause an attacker to faint?. That is just one of a few that were being taught Monday by founder of iKarateclub.com’s Ali Moseia. Ali showed several moves you can make to an attacker’s neck and how to immobilize them quickly for an escape.
St. Louis residents frustrated with broken, rusty dumpsters
As St. Louis struggles to keep up with overflowing trash dumpsters, another issue has surfaced in the city's garbage crisis: dumpsters that are so old and rusty, they are falling apart.
St. Louis Taco Week starts Monday, Oct. 10
Get ready for hard tacos, soft tacos, dessert tacos, and more.
St. Louis forecast: More cool air in the future?
ST. LOUIS – It’s been a beautiful but cool fall weekend, with Sunday’s high temperatures getting back to a little above normal. There is a quick warmup on the way, with temperatures into the 80s on Monday. A cold front will swop in, bringing a chance of rain on Tuesday.
Tim’s Travels: Aerie’s Alpine Coaster
GRAFTON Ill. – Calling all thrill-seekers, there’s a new adventure waiting for you in Grafton. Tim Ezell and Chelsea Haynes were there Tuesday morning, where they were flying down the bluff on the new Alpine Coaster. The two spoke with the Director of Operations J.D. Lorton and Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow about having the new operation in their backyard.
Man on vacation in St. Louis gets Kia stolen, towing company sees 5 Kia/Hyundai cars stolen per day
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Justin Carson drove eight hours to visit St. Louis only to get his car stolen on Miami Street in South City. Now ,he is forced to travel back home to Atlanta without his Kia Optima. “There was just a pile of glass in the spot that...
How has recent dry weather affected crops, fall foliage?
Some may have been worried about the frost over the weekend and the potential impact to our fall crops, but a local expert says not to worry. In fact, our most recent weather is providing some positive influence.
Pulitzer Officially Opens Spring Church on Saturday
The event will include a performance from the symphony youth choir along with garden and history tours
Check out these top fall destinations in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – With Halloween approaching, temperatures dropping, and football season entering its first full month – there are several activities you and your family could get involved in. Here’s a list of some of the best fall destinations to head to in the St. Louis area.
Chick-Fil-A building quickly comes together
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chick-Fil-A will open its first Glen Carbon location within the Orchard Town Center development. The site will cover almost 5,000-square-feet and sport a dual-lane drive-through to hold as many as 50 vehicles at once. As of Oct. 2, the...
