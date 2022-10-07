Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridorDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal PalaceDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver 2023 homeless budget: Quarter of a billion dollarsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Did your favorite brewery win at Great American Beer Festival?Brittany AnasColorado State
Related
Tai Tuivasa To Face Sergei Pavlovich In Co-Main Event Of UFC Orlando On December 3
Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich has been added to UFC Orlando. A knockout is imminent given the proven KO power of both heavyweights. Despite falling short against Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris a month ago, fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa will get another shot at a fellow top contender in Sergei Pavlovich. The two will take on each other in the co-main event of UFC Orlando on December 3.
Hasbulla To Corner Islam Makhachev In Title Fight Against Charles Oliveira At UFC 280
Hasbulla will be joining Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280. The internet star is expected to appear in more UFC events. It’s safe to say Islam Makhachev is not lacking the support he needed heading into his first title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Apart from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov will also be in his corner during the biggest fight of his MMA career.
(Video) UFC, NFL Veteran Greg Hardy Wins Boxing Debut By Knockout
Greg Hardy was able to accomplish the task this weekend. He won his first professional boxing match by knockout in the second round. And no, it wasn’t in MMA. The former UFC fighter would snap his three-fight skid inside the boxing ring. Hardy would make his professional boxing debut on Saturday at Delray Fight Night IV. There, he would knock out his much smaller opponent Michael Cook in devastating fashion.
Julianna Pena Calls For Amanda Nunes Trilogy Bout: ‘I’m Getting My Belt Back That’s What’s Next!’
Julianna Pena issues a call-out for a trilogy bout with Amana Nunes. “The Venezuelan Vixen” is confident she would get the job done in the third fight. Julianna Pena’s reign as the UFC women’s bantamweight champion was cut short following a unanimous decision loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 in July. Contrary to what the build-up suggested, the pair’s five-round battle was a lopsided one with Pena on the wrong end.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chael Sonnen Believes Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Will Be ‘Battle Between Jiu-Jitsu and Sambo’
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira meets No. 4 ranked Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 to crown a new king of the lightweight division. ‘Do Bronx’ was stripped of the title following his failure to make the 155-pound weight limit for his UFC 274 bout with Justin Gaethje. After putting away ‘The Highlight’ with a first-round rear-naked choke, Oliveira will get the opportunity to reclaim the title he never technically lost. Standing in his way will be Islam Makhachev, the protege of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev is currently riding a 10-fight win streak with six finishes among them and earned his shot at the title with a first-round knockout of Bobby Green in February.
Paddy Pimblett Reveals When He Plans On Making UFC Octagon Return
Paddy Pimblett knows exactly when he wants to fight in the UFC again. Pimblett is one of the UFC’s fastest rising stars at the moment and fans are itching to see him back in action. Speaking as a guest commentator at Cage Warriors 144, Pimblett was interviewed about his...
Islam Makhachev To Match Charles Oliveira’s Jiu-jitsu With ‘Sambo And Grappling’, Vows To ‘Give Him A Hard Time In Striking’
Islam Makhachev weighed in on Charles Oliveira’s game ahead of UFC 280. The Russian explains why he thinks he could beat “do Bronx” on the ground. With less than two weeks to go before UFC 280, Charles Oliveira has been intensely working on his ground game. The Brazilian is arguably the most dangerous jiu-jitsu fighter in the lightweight division and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he utilizes it against Islam Makhachev come fight night.
Rener Gracie Tells Funny Story About UFC 1 And Missing Out On Being An ‘Original Blood Boy’
Rener Gracie shared a funny story from his youth with Paddy Pimblett on his YouTube channel. The UFC has been going strong since 1993. In the early days, the events were a no-rules mess of all different kinds of fighters and different kinds of disciplines. The events were crazy and the UFC began to catch a bad rap as some people referred to it as “human cock fighting.” People either loved it or hated it and despite the haters, the promotion quickly grew a cult following. The very first UFC event is now looked back on by avid fans with awe due to the raw setup and crazy outcomes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Frank Mir Wants Retirement Fight at Event Headlined by Daughter Bella Mir
Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to hang up his gloves after more than 20 years in combat sports. The submission specialist has had a storied career over the last two decades, but in recent years, Mir’s focus has shifted to guiding his daughter Bella Mir as she navigates her own career in combat sports. During that time, Mir has also worked to heal some lingering injuries and feels that he is now ready for one more fight before calling it quits.
Sean O’Malley Thinks He Can Rocket To Conor McGregor Stardom With A Win Over Petr Yan
Sean O’Malley is ready to step up and be the superstar the UFC fans want. The UFC is filled with the best fighters from all around the world. The best men and women are signed to this promotion and they have the opportunity to make themselves stars in the world of MMA. Why is it though that some do not make the level of stardom that others do? Some have just a few fights and get released, and some are in the UFC for years but are never really well-known in the mainstream. There could be many reasons for this, lack of skills, lack of personality, or consciously not wanting to step into the limelight. None of these can be said about Sean O’Malley.
Watch: Hungarian MMA Fighter Taps Opponent Via Vicious Neck Crank Submission
Hungary’s Istvan Vereb finished his opponent via a first-round neck crank. Vereb fought Ben Askren in a 2008 Olympics wrestling match. Middleweight fighter Istvan Vereb is making waves on the internet recently after pulling off one of the most painful submissions as of late. The Hungarian needed only one round to submit his opponent, Zarko Golubovic via neck crank at RFA 4 in Kosice, Slovakia.
Exclusive: Coach Tim Welch Knows Petr Yan Can’t Figure Out Sean O’Malley’s Style In Fifteen Minutes
Sean O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch knows that it takes opponents a long time to figure out his pupal in the cage. UFC rising bantamweight Sean O’Malley is getting ready to step into the biggest fight of his career. He will be taking on former champion Petr Yan on the main card of the UFC 280 pay-per-view event. Much has been said about O’Malley over the course of his career, many times he has been criticized for not fighting tough opposition and not facing ranked fighters. That can no longer be said as he is about to face off with the number one-ranked man in the division.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leon Edwards: Kamaru Usman Won’t Be Any Better In Trilogy
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards isn’t expecting much more from Kamaru Usman in a potential rematch. Edwards shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world when he knocked out Usman at UFC 278 back in August to capture the 170-pound throne. It marked Usman’s first loss in the UFC, and...
Exclusive – Sean O’Malley Coach Tim Welch Predicts Sterling vs. Dillashaw; ‘TJ Has More Tricks on The Feet’
Sean O’Malley returns to the Octagon at UFC 280 on October 22nd to face his toughest test yet. The UFC fan favorite will see a big jump in competition when he meets No. 1 ranked bantamweight contender and former bantamweight champion Petr Yan. The meeting will have significant title implications as a win for Yan would once again establish himself as the top contender in the division. For O’Malley, a victory would likely catapult him toward the top of the rankings, resulting in an undeniable world title opportunity.
Sean Strickland Issues Cryptic Message After Guesting On Brendan Schaub Podcast: ‘I’m Not Stable Enough To Speak’
Sean Strickland made a shocking revelation about his state of mind. “Tarzan” said he might not do any talk shows or interviews at the moment. Despite the upset first-round KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276, Sean Strickland remains a relevant fighter in the middleweight division. The 31-year-old would try to get back to the win column when he faces former title contender Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night 216 in December.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0