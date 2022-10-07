Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Console Revenue Revealed In Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Legal Documents
Xbox Game Pass revenue has always been a mystery, and Microsoft's been quiet on how its subscription service performs. But in a series of legal documents related to the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger, first uncovered by Tweaktown, we have a number for the first time: Xbox Game Pass for consoles generated $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021.
Gamespot
Xbox Lunar Shift Controller Out Now For $70
Microsoft has revealed a new special edition Xbox controller, and it looks pretty nice. The Lunar Shift controller is themed around outer space and worlds beyond. Microsoft's official wording is that the controller is "inspired by fantastical gaming worlds" that bring players to "new heights beyond Earth's orbit." The controller's...
Gamespot
Dead Space Remake Is Not Coming To PS4, Contrary To Rumors
The upcoming Dead Space remake is not coming to PS4, even though the game's PlayStation Latin America trailer lists it as coming to both PS4 and PS5. This news comes from Eurogamer, and the publication states that the info in Dead Space's regional trailer is a mistake. Players have long wondered whether the remake of the popular horror game would arrive on consoles from the previous generation, but it looks like PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC are the only platform options so far.
Gamespot
Brutal Overwatch 2 Bug Apparently Buys Skins From Shop, Now Fixed
Overwatch 2 might be one of the biggest games in the world, but its launch has been anything but seamless. Now, some fans are reporting a nasty glitch that can cause the game to randomly buy skins in the in-game shop for premium currency. Ouch. While this issue appears to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Could Bring Soccer Pros To Call Of Duty, Leak Suggests
Another potential leak surfaces for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ahead of the October 28 release date, as a notable leaker claims to reveal the next major operator collaboration coming to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. The Ghost of Hope, who is a notable Call of Duty...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Require Phone Number Verification
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes out later this month, but there's a surprise that many potential players didn't see coming. According to a page on Battle.net, Modern Warfare 2 players will be required to provide a phone number connected to a valid data plan. Additionally, VOIP and prepaid numbers won't work.
Gamespot
Best Nintendo Switch Prime Early Access Deals Available Now (October 11)
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. After a few weeks of waiting, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has arrived. The event is basically Prime Day round two, and it has brought huge discounts on gaming products, including plenty of Nintendo Switch deals. Whether you're in the market for a new game or accessory, you have so much to choose from. That's why we're keeping a running list of the best Prime Day Switch deals we find at Amazon and other major retailers.
Gamespot
Razer Controllers For PS5, Xbox, Switch Get Steep Prime Day Discounts
Whether you're on last- or current-gen hardware with your gaming, the controllers included with PlayStation and Xbox consoles are already great. But they can be better! Razer's particular lineup of high-performance controllers is worth the premium price that you'll pay for added features and a slick finish, but right now, you can grab those amazing peripherals for a discounted price.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Bug Locks A Portion Of Owned Heroes For Some Players
Overwatch 2's launch continues to be bumpy, and this time--Blizzard has taken Bastion and Torbjorn offline in order to fix bugs in their kits. Bastion will completely be unavailable in any modes, but players can still select Torbjorn in Quick Play. Blizzard didn't state what exact character bugs it's fixing,...
Gamespot
Evercore Heroes Injects Roguelike Dungeon Runs Into A MOBA-Like Set-Up
Vela Games' Project V has been officially revealed. Called Evercore Heroes, the upcoming game combines inspirations from several different genres. It looks and controls a lot like a MOBA, even featuring a roster of colorful science fiction- and fantasy-inspired hero characters. But there are elements of a roguelike as well, given how each player delves into every match with the aim of optimizing their build for the current run. Evercore Heroes dips a bit of PvP competition into its primarily PvE gameplay loop as well.
Gamespot
Scorn Preorders Are Discounted Ahead Of Its Friday Release
We're just a few days away from the launch of Scorn, a new first-person survival horror game that's exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you're interested in picking up the slice of unnerving horror for PC, you can get a great preorder discount on Fanatical. With promo code FANATICAL667, you'll snag a Steam key for Scorn for just $33.59, down from its $40 retail price. You can also save big on the Deluxe edition by using the same promo code.
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers X Monster Hunter Free DLC Lets Sonic Cook Meat While Wearing Rathalos Armor
Sonic the Hedgehog's next adventure is just around the corner, but Sega isn't waiting for launch to cook up some big surprises. Today the company announced a partnership with Capcom that will inject some Monster Hunter flavor into Sonic Frontiers' main course. The free Monster Hunter Collaboration DLC pack will...
Gamespot
Crash Bandicoot News Teased For The Game Awards Via Bizarre Pizza Stunt
We've heard rumors about new Crash Bandicoot games for a while now, and a new promotional campaign from Activision would seem to confirm it. A pizza box sent to influencers like YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh apparently indicates an October release date for 2020's Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on Steam, and also hints about further reveals to come.
Gamespot
Get The Apple TV 4K Box For Just $79 In This Prime Day Deal
Although the majority of Smart TVs feature plenty of apps that'll get you hooked up to your favorite streaming service, you'll typically enjoy a much-improved experience with a dedicated streaming device. The Apple TV box is a great example of this, as this little gadget will hook directly into your internet and beam crisp 4K footage into your TV screen for you to enjoy.
Gamespot
Hypogean (ALSQ Studios)
Latest on Hypogean (ALSQ Studios) ,Sign In to follow. Follow Hypogean (ALSQ Studios), and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#478) - October 10, 2022
It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. To start out the week, players are met with a challenging Wordle. The word itself isn't uncommon, but the spelling of it will surely have players searching for hints after a few guesses. If you haven't started the October 10 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you're likely in need of some help.
Comments / 0