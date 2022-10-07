Read full article on original website
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
whbc.com
GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
Warren Family Mission sees increased food, clothing need
Warren Family Mission is hosting its annual winter clothing drive this Friday, Oct. 14 from 1-3 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Chaney High School receives $10,000 grant on behalf of Ohio dairy farmers
Chaney High School received a $10,000 grant from the American Dairy Association Mideast and the Cleveland Browns. The school partnered with the "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network, and received this year's Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant. The grant is sponsored by the American Dairy...
WFMJ.com
Two local school districts hosting annual canned food contest
Two local school districts are kicking off the season of giving early. David Anderson High School in Lisbon and United High School are hosting their annual "Clash of the Cans" contest Friday night during their Friday night football game. Each school's student council is challenging their student body to donate...
Customers win big in giveaway at new Hot Dog Shoppe
A big giveaway is happening Monday to celebrate a new place to eat in Boardman.
WFMJ.com
Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley looking for grant recipients
The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley is offering grants to support children and adults with an Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families. The 9th Annual Mike Hull Memorial Family Mini-Grant is offering up to $500 in grants through October 26. The focus of this project is to reach out...
mahoningmatters.com
Haunted houses, corn mazes, trick-or-treating: Find Halloween fun, frights in the Valley
It’s the season for chills in the air, and not just because the leaves and temperatures are falling. Scares and thrills can be found throughout the Mahoning Valley as Halloween approaches. Haunted houses, corn mazes, pumpkin carving and community trick-or-treating are just a few of the ways to get...
'I want to rebuild': Pizza shop owners devastated after fire in Akron
The Pavona's Pizza Joint sign is still standing and the words "We Love You" are written in chalk on the brick facade, but the green roof has crumbled and just about everything below it is in ruins.
Ground broken on new plaza in Boardman
The ground was broken Monday on a new $3 million plaza in Boardman.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
Winner announced in Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off in Canfield
The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers held its 27th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off at the Parks Garden Center.
Woman life-flighted after hand gets caught in machine at Mondi
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
WFMJ.com
Veterans can get a free oil change in Salem on Veterans Day; here's how
This Veterans Day, a Salem auto repair shop, and insurance agency are teaming up to offer local veterans a free oil change on Friday, November 11 (Veterans Day). In order to claim this offer, you must go to The Agent Insurance Services Salem office (620, Columbia St., Salem) between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Veterans Day and present your VA card.
Nonprofits hold raffle to benefit stray cats, kittens
Cats are People, Too! and Empathy for Animals are hosting their annual raffle this weekend.
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings
Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings this month.
ideastream.org
Upriver on the Mahoning, Trumbull County residents say hands off our dam
The Mahoning River looks different in rural Trumbull County. In Mahoning County, people built mills on the riverbank. Here, they built houses. On a 3.7-mile stretch between county metroparks, the river still flows north before turning south toward Youngstown. Some homeowners appear to be co-existing peacefully with the river, but it has waged war on others, even commandeering docks and boats. Some of the houses look dangerously close to the bank.
Mutual aid called for propane, forklift fire in Sebring
Mutual aid was called Sunday evening after a propane tank and forklift caught fire in Sebring.
Section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County reopens
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there are downed wires resulting from a possible crash along SR 305 at Elm Road.
WFMJ.com
Fire safety taught to kids and adults in time for colder winter weather
Home fires can happen any time of year, but there are more during the fall and winter months when temperatures drop. That's why New Middletown Fire Department invited the community in for an open house during National Fire Safety week. On Saturday kids were taught fire safety with actions like...
