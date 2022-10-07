ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Lakers whose stock has plummeted this preseason

The Los Angeles Lakers have played four preseason games thus far and are two-thirds through the games that do not count before the regular season begins. Los Angeles is 1-3 in the four preseason games and have shown some positive signs throughout. However, it has not been all positive for...
Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut

The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
The Detroit Pistons’ biggest roster weakness is obvious

The restoration of the Detroit Pistons is getting closer but there are still some major roster needs that Troy Weaver needs to address. We talk a lot about the Pistons’ lack of shooting, which has been in full display in the first two preseason games, as they have hit just 30 percent of their 3-point shots. Even after adding Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, it’s pretty clear that Detroit will need better shooting (and better shooters) if they are going to continue to shoot 45 from long range per game on average.
Dallas Cowboys need Dak Prescott to be contenders

There is a lot of hullabaloo around the play of Cooper Rush recently and whether or not the Dallas Cowboys should stick with him as their QB1. The simple answer is absolutely NOT. While Rush has not played in a game the Dallas Cowboys have lost, he has not really done much for the Dallas Cowboys to win. This is an important distinction to make.
Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Barr likely the odd man out at LB

When the Dallas Cowboys signed former Pro Bowler, Anthony Barr, to a sweetheart deal this summer, Cowboys Nation rejoiced. The Cowboys were thin at the LB position and were unsuccessful in many of their offseason “haggles” up to that point. Barr’s signing was especially significant for the potential...
