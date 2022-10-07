Read full article on original website
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cooper Rush Leads the Cowboys to a Fourth WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Residents Have Until Tuesday to Register to Vote in Midterm ElectionLarry LeaseTexas State
Detroit Pistons: Kemba Walker refuses to go away. So what now?
Kemba Walker’s tenure with the Detroit Pistons was supposed to be a formality, some paper work that would see the 32-year-old guard bought out and sent on his merry way. Walker came as a salary dump in a trade with the Knicks, and it was widely reported that he would be bought out.
3 Lakers whose stock has plummeted this preseason
The Los Angeles Lakers have played four preseason games thus far and are two-thirds through the games that do not count before the regular season begins. Los Angeles is 1-3 in the four preseason games and have shown some positive signs throughout. However, it has not been all positive for...
Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut
The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
The Detroit Pistons’ biggest roster weakness is obvious
The restoration of the Detroit Pistons is getting closer but there are still some major roster needs that Troy Weaver needs to address. We talk a lot about the Pistons’ lack of shooting, which has been in full display in the first two preseason games, as they have hit just 30 percent of their 3-point shots. Even after adding Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, it’s pretty clear that Detroit will need better shooting (and better shooters) if they are going to continue to shoot 45 from long range per game on average.
Dallas Cowboys need Dak Prescott to be contenders
There is a lot of hullabaloo around the play of Cooper Rush recently and whether or not the Dallas Cowboys should stick with him as their QB1. The simple answer is absolutely NOT. While Rush has not played in a game the Dallas Cowboys have lost, he has not really done much for the Dallas Cowboys to win. This is an important distinction to make.
NFL・
Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Barr likely the odd man out at LB
When the Dallas Cowboys signed former Pro Bowler, Anthony Barr, to a sweetheart deal this summer, Cowboys Nation rejoiced. The Cowboys were thin at the LB position and were unsuccessful in many of their offseason “haggles” up to that point. Barr’s signing was especially significant for the potential...
LeBron James urges Lakers to sign this standout preseason star
LeBron James might not be the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers but he seemingly has the pull that a GM would have. Throughout his career, LeBron has had a big say in what his respective teams do, coining the nickname “LeGM”. We have seen it in...
This former Blackhawks fan favorite is back with the team
The Chicago Blackhawks have had some good goaltenders during their run of dominance in the 2010s. With Corey Crawford as the main guy, the backup situation has been mostly good for them. One of them sticks out above the rest. Scott Darling was the local kid that grew up a...
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Thunder odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Oct. 11
The Detroit Pistons will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, looking for their first win of the preseason. There hasn’t been much to get excited about for Detroit fans so far, as the team has turned in two subpar performances with plenty of turnovers and missed 3-point shots.
The Chicago Blackhawks make another “tanking” waiver claim
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League this season. They have Patrick Kane and Seth Jones at the top of the roster with the potential of Jonathan Toews to have a good year. Outside of that, the players are either...
