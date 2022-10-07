Read full article on original website
Related
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Andy Reid comments on blown Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on the controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty on Monday night. Even if you missed Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, chances are you still heard about what happened. We’re not talking about the...
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
NFL・
Packers fans were rudely reminded about the saddest Aaron Rodgers stat during London game
The Green Bay Packers inability to draft a first-round wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers is one of the NFL’s most inescapable stats. Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Green Bay Packers have never drafted a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft while Aaron Rodgers has been the starter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers fans want Mike Tomlin fired before halftime of Bills blowout
Pittsburgh Steelers fans were furious at head coach Mike Tomlin, as his team looked unprepared to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. For those who pay attention to happenings in Vegas, the Bills were favored by over two touchdowns against the Steelers this week, which was a low point for the Pittsburgh franchise.
Packers’ loss in London sparks division within the locker room
Going into week six, the Green Bay Packers are sitting tied for second in the NFC North with the Chicago Bears, one game back of the Minnesota Vikings. Being in this scenario early in the NFC North is not too alarming, but as the season goes on, the division will shape up to be a close race till the end, so every game from here on out is going to be pivotal.
How the Chiefs came back from a 17-point deficit, explained by experts
The Kansas City Chiefs shocked absolutely no one with yet another comeback win. Here’s how they did it, according to experts. The Kansas City Chiefs went down 17-0 and ended up winning 30-29. Are we surprised? This is the same team that went down by 24 against the Texans in the 2020 playoffs and ended up winning 51-31. It seems like the Chiefs play their best when they give opponents a huge head start. It’s sickening.
Miami Dolphins free fall in latest NFL power rankings
The Miami Dolphins are not the number one team in the NFL anymore and after losing to the Jets in week 5, they free fall out of the top 10. The Buffalo Bills are once again considered the best of the NFL with a number one rank on NFL.com and the still undefeated Eagles dropped one spot, apparently, coming close to losing was enough to convince the rankers that they don’t deserve it.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Miami football message boards want Mario Cristobal to do the right thing and resign
Some Miami football fans have seen enough out of Mario Cristobal and want him to resign. We are only six games into the Mario Cristobal era of Miami football and some fans want the former Hurricanes offensive lineman … to resign?!. It was never going to be easy for...
FanSided
290K+
Followers
549K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0