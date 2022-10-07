ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Packers’ loss in London sparks division within the locker room

Going into week six, the Green Bay Packers are sitting tied for second in the NFC North with the Chicago Bears, one game back of the Minnesota Vikings. Being in this scenario early in the NFC North is not too alarming, but as the season goes on, the division will shape up to be a close race till the end, so every game from here on out is going to be pivotal.
How the Chiefs came back from a 17-point deficit, explained by experts

The Kansas City Chiefs shocked absolutely no one with yet another comeback win. Here’s how they did it, according to experts. The Kansas City Chiefs went down 17-0 and ended up winning 30-29. Are we surprised? This is the same team that went down by 24 against the Texans in the 2020 playoffs and ended up winning 51-31. It seems like the Chiefs play their best when they give opponents a huge head start. It’s sickening.
Miami Dolphins free fall in latest NFL power rankings

The Miami Dolphins are not the number one team in the NFL anymore and after losing to the Jets in week 5, they free fall out of the top 10. The Buffalo Bills are once again considered the best of the NFL with a number one rank on NFL.com and the still undefeated Eagles dropped one spot, apparently, coming close to losing was enough to convince the rankers that they don’t deserve it.
