NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Big Y is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Through Wednesday, Oct. 19, Big Y customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to American Red Cross Disaster Relief at all Big Y locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. Donation containers for cash donations will be available at all Big Y registers, with the ability to donate with credit or debit at the register or via the myExpress Checkout app.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO