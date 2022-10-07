Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenCharlemont, MA
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence Carmela PaolaSalisbury, CT
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Affordable Housing Trust Meets for the First Time
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's Affordable Housing Trust had its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, starting its journey to create and preserve accessible housing in the community. "There's just not housing for the people that need to be in Berkshire County," Chair Betsy Sherman said. "We need to attract young...
iBerkshires.com
BCC to Host Community Tag Sale Oct. 23
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold a community tag sale of surplus inventory on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, Nov. 6). The sale will take place in the North parking lot on the main campus, located at 1350 West Street, Pittsfield.
iBerkshires.com
Adams to Hold Special Town Meeting Nov. 15
ADAMS, Mass. — Town meeting members will be asked to approve additional money for repairs and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant at a special town meeting to be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Memorial Building. The warrant is open for citizen's petitions until 5...
iBerkshires.com
Big Y to Support Hurricane Ian Relief
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Big Y is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Through Wednesday, Oct. 19, Big Y customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to American Red Cross Disaster Relief at all Big Y locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. Donation containers for cash donations will be available at all Big Y registers, with the ability to donate with credit or debit at the register or via the myExpress Checkout app.
iBerkshires.com
The Clark to Screen Zurbarán and His Twelve Sons
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m., the Clark Art Institute screens Zurbarán and His Twelve Sons, the third presentation in its five-part Film and Art series, which runs through November. The free showing is open to the public and takes place in the Clark’s...
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art to Host Spooky Pumpink Painting Oct. 30
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m., celebrate the Halloween season with a pumpkin painting event at the Clark Art Institute. The free program is open to the public and takes place on the Clark’s Fernández Terrace. Embrace the spirit of Halloween...
iBerkshires.com
Lenco Named Employer of the Year by MassHire
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — MassHire has recently recognized Lenco Armored Vehicles, the leading designer and manufacturer of tactical armored security vehicles for law enforcement, fire and rescue and government entities worldwide, was named MassHire’s manufacturing employer of the year. "Lenco Armored Vehicles has been a strong supporter of MassHire’s...
iBerkshires.com
W.E.B. Du Bois Center to Explore Black Roots at Benefit Concert
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The W. E. B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy and Dewey will present Exploring Black Roots Music with Jake Blount on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Dewey Memorial Hall in Sheffield. The concert is a benefit for the Du Bois Freedom Center,...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tea Room Opens for the Semester
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Students in McCann Technical School's Culinary Arts Department opened the McCann Tea Room for its 61st year on Thursday morning, with plans to open the kitchen several more times throughout October, November and December. The tea room operates on select days inside the school from...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Residents File New Litigation Over Cell Tower
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Shacktown neighborhood residents have filed new litigation against the city in relation to a Verizon cell tower at 877 South St. On Wednesday, they filed a suit to disqualify Donovan O'Connor & Dodig law firm from representing the city and a request for default after the defendants did not answer a suit filed in July.
iBerkshires.com
Extremist Graffiti Found on Williams College Monument
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College on Monday reported that the school's Soldier's Monument on Main Street was defaced with apparent white supremacist graffiti. President Maud Mandel sent an email to the college community reporting that a local resident reported to the school the presence of a Confederate flag and the painted word "Rebel" on the base of the Civil War statue, located outside the school's Griffin Hall.
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Shut Out Gateway
HUNTINGTON, Mass. -- Eric Quaidoo and Reynaldo each scored a pair of goals Monday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 5-0 win over Gateway. Ezra Ezan scored with an assist from Job Vengalil. The Thunder (12-0-1) goes to Pioneer Valley Christian on Wednesday.
iBerkshires.com
Easthampton Boys Edge Mount Everett
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Easthampton’s Mateo Navarro registered a natural hat trick Monday to lead the Easthampton boys soccer team to a 3-2 win over Mount Everett. The hosts took a lead in the first minute when Tyler Candelari scored with an assist from Jordi Peck. Navarro answered 15...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah's Kaley Birdies Last Hole to Win Berkshire Classic
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. -- Tim Kaley finished five strokes ahead of most of best high school golfers in Berkshire County. And one stroke ahead of the guy he really wanted to beat. Kaley, a sophomore at Wahconah, carded a 4-over round of 75 on Sunday to win the Berkshire Classic. His...
iBerkshires.com
Williams College Field Hockey Hammers Conn College
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Emily Batchelor had a hat trick Saturday to lead the Williams College field hockey team to a 7-0 win over Conn College. Carson Stephenson and Gates Tenerowicz split time in Williams' goal, combining for seven saves. Williams (7-3, 3-3 NESCAC) goes to Wesleyan on Saturday. Football. MIDDLEBURY,...
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Boys Tie Commerce
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Commerce boys soccer team Monday converted a free kick in the 74th minute to thwart a second half comeback by Hoosac Valley and earn a 2-2 tie against the Hurricanes. Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey each scored second half goals for Hoosac Valley to erase...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock Volleyball Sweeps Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. — Jackie Brannan had 10 kills Friday to lead the Mount Greylock volleyball team to a three-set win over Chicopee High. Brannan also registered three blocks in the 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 win. Celina Savage had seven kills and five aces, and Emily Mole recorded five kills and...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Boys Edge Mount Everett
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Fourteen hours after earning its best result of the fall, the McCann Tech boys soccer team went one better. Jake Touponce scored one goal and assisted on another, and Jesse Brazee made 16 saves Saturday as the Hornets beat Mount Everett, 2-1. The morning win came...
iBerkshires.com
Cornell Goal Lifts Drury Boys to Tie on Road
HUNTINGTON, Mass. - Steven Cornell scored in the 59th minute Friday to erase a one-goal deficit and send the Drury boys soccer team on to a 1-1 tie at Gateway. Jorge Bond set up Cornell for the equalizer after Gateway took a lead into half-time. “Great competitive game under the...
