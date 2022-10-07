ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Affordable Housing Trust Meets for the First Time

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's Affordable Housing Trust had its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, starting its journey to create and preserve accessible housing in the community. "There's just not housing for the people that need to be in Berkshire County," Chair Betsy Sherman said. "We need to attract young...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCC to Host Community Tag Sale Oct. 23

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold a community tag sale of surplus inventory on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, Nov. 6). The sale will take place in the North parking lot on the main campus, located at 1350 West Street, Pittsfield.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams to Hold Special Town Meeting Nov. 15

ADAMS, Mass. — Town meeting members will be asked to approve additional money for repairs and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant at a special town meeting to be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Memorial Building. The warrant is open for citizen's petitions until 5...
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Big Y to Support Hurricane Ian Relief

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Big Y is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Through Wednesday, Oct. 19, Big Y customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to American Red Cross Disaster Relief at all Big Y locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. Donation containers for cash donations will be available at all Big Y registers, with the ability to donate with credit or debit at the register or via the myExpress Checkout app.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

The Clark to Screen Zurbarán and His Twelve Sons

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m., the Clark Art Institute screens Zurbarán and His Twelve Sons, the third presentation in its five-part Film and Art series, which runs through November. The free showing is open to the public and takes place in the Clark’s...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Clark Art to Host Spooky Pumpink Painting Oct. 30

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m., celebrate the Halloween season with a pumpkin painting event at the Clark Art Institute. The free program is open to the public and takes place on the Clark’s Fernández Terrace. Embrace the spirit of Halloween...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lenco Named Employer of the Year by MassHire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — MassHire has recently recognized Lenco Armored Vehicles, the leading designer and manufacturer of tactical armored security vehicles for law enforcement, fire and rescue and government entities worldwide, was named MassHire’s manufacturing employer of the year. "Lenco Armored Vehicles has been a strong supporter of MassHire’s...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

McCann Tea Room Opens for the Semester

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Students in McCann Technical School's Culinary Arts Department opened the McCann Tea Room for its 61st year on Thursday morning, with plans to open the kitchen several more times throughout October, November and December. The tea room operates on select days inside the school from...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Residents File New Litigation Over Cell Tower

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Shacktown neighborhood residents have filed new litigation against the city in relation to a Verizon cell tower at 877 South St. On Wednesday, they filed a suit to disqualify Donovan O'Connor & Dodig law firm from representing the city and a request for default after the defendants did not answer a suit filed in July.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Extremist Graffiti Found on Williams College Monument

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College on Monday reported that the school's Soldier's Monument on Main Street was defaced with apparent white supremacist graffiti. President Maud Mandel sent an email to the college community reporting that a local resident reported to the school the presence of a Confederate flag and the painted word "Rebel" on the base of the Civil War statue, located outside the school's Griffin Hall.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Taconic Boys Shut Out Gateway

HUNTINGTON, Mass. -- Eric Quaidoo and Reynaldo each scored a pair of goals Monday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 5-0 win over Gateway. Ezra Ezan scored with an assist from Job Vengalil. The Thunder (12-0-1) goes to Pioneer Valley Christian on Wednesday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Easthampton Boys Edge Mount Everett

SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Easthampton’s Mateo Navarro registered a natural hat trick Monday to lead the Easthampton boys soccer team to a 3-2 win over Mount Everett. The hosts took a lead in the first minute when Tyler Candelari scored with an assist from Jordi Peck. Navarro answered 15...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Wahconah's Kaley Birdies Last Hole to Win Berkshire Classic

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. -- Tim Kaley finished five strokes ahead of most of best high school golfers in Berkshire County. And one stroke ahead of the guy he really wanted to beat. Kaley, a sophomore at Wahconah, carded a 4-over round of 75 on Sunday to win the Berkshire Classic. His...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williams College Field Hockey Hammers Conn College

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Emily Batchelor had a hat trick Saturday to lead the Williams College field hockey team to a 7-0 win over Conn College. Carson Stephenson and Gates Tenerowicz split time in Williams' goal, combining for seven saves. Williams (7-3, 3-3 NESCAC) goes to Wesleyan on Saturday. Football. MIDDLEBURY,...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Hoosac Valley Boys Tie Commerce

CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Commerce boys soccer team Monday converted a free kick in the 74th minute to thwart a second half comeback by Hoosac Valley and earn a 2-2 tie against the Hurricanes. Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey each scored second half goals for Hoosac Valley to erase...
CHESHIRE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mount Greylock Volleyball Sweeps Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. — Jackie Brannan had 10 kills Friday to lead the Mount Greylock volleyball team to a three-set win over Chicopee High. Brannan also registered three blocks in the 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 win. Celina Savage had seven kills and five aces, and Emily Mole recorded five kills and...
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

McCann Tech Boys Edge Mount Everett

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Fourteen hours after earning its best result of the fall, the McCann Tech boys soccer team went one better. Jake Touponce scored one goal and assisted on another, and Jesse Brazee made 16 saves Saturday as the Hornets beat Mount Everett, 2-1. The morning win came...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Cornell Goal Lifts Drury Boys to Tie on Road

HUNTINGTON, Mass. - Steven Cornell scored in the 59th minute Friday to erase a one-goal deficit and send the Drury boys soccer team on to a 1-1 tie at Gateway. Jorge Bond set up Cornell for the equalizer after Gateway took a lead into half-time. “Great competitive game under the...
HUNTINGTON, MA

