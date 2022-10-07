Read full article on original website
Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant
A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
foxla.com
More than 250 pounds of meth seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in San Bernardino after what started as a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday. According to the San Bernardino Police department, officers recently pulled over person they believed was transporting "large quantities of illegal narcotics into the City of San Bernardino." When police searched his car, they found 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.
Man strikes co-worker with cleaver at Chino Hills grocery store after ongoing dispute: Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County […]
2urbangirls.com
Suspect arrested in assault, robbery at Culver City homeless encampment
CULVER CITY, Calif. – A 35-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man at a homeless encampment in Culver City. Officers were called to a Shell Gas Station at 3801 Sepulveda Blvd., near Tellefson Park, at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man with a wound to the head, according to the Culver City Police Department.
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
newsantaana.com
Repeat DUI driver who killed a retired Register editor while street racing facing up to live in prison
Louie Robert Villa, 31, Santa Ana, a repeat DUI driver who killed 67-year-old Gene Harbrecht, a retired O.C. Register editor and Santa Ana resident, while street racing in 2020 has been found guilty and faces up to life in prison. Villa previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in...
2urbangirls.com
Man dies after shootout with LAPD in Wilmington
WILMINGTON (CNS) – A suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with police officers early Tuesday in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Quay Avenue near the Port of Long Beach where officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Division responded to a call for assistance for a possible stolen vehicle that lead to a foot pursuit when the suspect fled the car.
OC man gets 8 years in prison for beating, burning, suffocating girlfriend
A 45-year-old man was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for beating, suffocating with a pillow and burning his girlfriend with cigarettes over a three-day period in Santa Ana as he prevented her from leaving. Gavin John Duffy was convicted July 18 of corporal injury on a spouse or...
Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI
A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Coachella, accused of child endangerment, as well as driving under the influence. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say deputies responded to a crash near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 just after 12:30 a.m. They say they found a truck that had crashed into a light post and fence. The post Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
2urbangirls.com
Gang-related attack leaves three stabbed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
orangecountytribune.com
Woman is fatally hit by truck
An elderly woman walking through a crosswalk in Westminster this morning (Monday) was struck by a truck and fatally injured. According to Sgt. Phuong Pham of the WPD, the incident took place in the area of Hope Street and Bolsa Avenue. Around 9:55 a.m., police were summoned to that location...
onscene.tv
DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park
10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
oc-breeze.com
In-custody death of inmate from the Intake Release Center
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft. Luna was pronounced deceased at the hospital after...
Dozens arrested for alleged mail fraud totaling $5 million in losses
Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators “allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into numerous bank accounts,”...
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are searching for a Skechers robber
On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1432 hrs., the suspect entered the business (Skechers – 15251 Beach Blvd.), filled a large trash can with approximately 20 pairs of shoes from the storage room and then fled out to the parking lot. Suspect 1: Male, 5’08”, 160 lbs., wearing a...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in South Gate
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was killed Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate and sheriff’s detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they...
17-year-old Fullerton girl dies from accidental fentanyl overdose, mother says
Chrisa Cornejo is mourning the death of her 17-year-old daughter, Trinity. The Fullerton mother believes her daughter died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
oc-breeze.com
Suspect in 2019 murder in unincorporated Anaheim arrested in Texas
Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28. Just after 9:30...
