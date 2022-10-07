A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Coachella, accused of child endangerment, as well as driving under the influence. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say deputies responded to a crash near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 just after 12:30 a.m. They say they found a truck that had crashed into a light post and fence. The post Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI appeared first on KESQ.

COACHELLA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO