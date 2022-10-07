ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

KTLA

Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant

A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

More than 250 pounds of meth seized in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in San Bernardino after what started as a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday. According to the San Bernardino Police department, officers recently pulled over person they believed was transporting "large quantities of illegal narcotics into the City of San Bernardino." When police searched his car, they found 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect arrested in assault, robbery at Culver City homeless encampment

CULVER CITY, Calif. – A 35-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man at a homeless encampment in Culver City. Officers were called to a Shell Gas Station at 3801 Sepulveda Blvd., near Tellefson Park, at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man with a wound to the head, according to the Culver City Police Department.
CULVER CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man dies after shootout with LAPD in Wilmington

WILMINGTON (CNS) – A suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with police officers early Tuesday in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Quay Avenue near the Port of Long Beach where officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Division responded to a call for assistance for a possible stolen vehicle that lead to a foot pursuit when the suspect fled the car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI

A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Coachella, accused of child endangerment, as well as driving under the influence. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say deputies responded to a crash near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 just after 12:30 a.m.  They say they found a truck that had crashed into a light post and fence.  The post Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang-related attack leaves three stabbed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
PALMDALE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Woman is fatally hit by truck

An elderly woman walking through a crosswalk in Westminster this morning (Monday) was struck by a truck and fatally injured. According to Sgt. Phuong Pham of the WPD, the incident took place in the area of Hope Street and Bolsa Avenue. Around 9:55 a.m., police were summoned to that location...
WESTMINSTER, CA
onscene.tv

DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park

10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
BUENA PARK, CA
oc-breeze.com

In-custody death of inmate from the Intake Release Center

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft. Luna was pronounced deceased at the hospital after...
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

Dozens arrested for alleged mail fraud totaling $5 million in losses

Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators “allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into numerous bank accounts,”...
newsantaana.com

The Westminster Police are searching for a Skechers robber

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1432 hrs., the suspect entered the business (Skechers – 15251 Beach Blvd.), filled a large trash can with approximately 20 pairs of shoes from the storage room and then fled out to the parking lot. Suspect 1: Male, 5’08”, 160 lbs., wearing a...
WESTMINSTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was killed Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate and sheriff’s detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they...
SOUTH GATE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Suspect in 2019 murder in unincorporated Anaheim arrested in Texas

Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28. Just after 9:30...
ANAHEIM, CA

