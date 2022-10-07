ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Forks, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

New task force looks to solve South Carolina's teacher shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's new task force aimed at solving the state's teacher shortage met for the first time Monday. For the remainder of the school year, the task force will meet and discuss ways to recruit teachers, keep them from leaving the field, and encourage college students to apply to education programs.
EDUCATION
power98fm.com

2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World

Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Five Forks, SC
State
Louisiana State
City
Greer, SC
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas

When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
GREENVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

SC Public Radio Uncovers Local Legends and Investigates Reported Hauntings in New “South of Spooky” Podcast

South Carolina ETV and SC Public Radio announced that episodes of the new podcast “South of Spooky,” will be available for streaming starting on October 7th. The weekly podcast is a lighthearted exploration of history and culture through the lens of local legends and their impact on communities across our region. “South of Spooky” will be available for streaming on the SC Public Radio website, YouTube channel and major podcast apps.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Medicine#Forks#Hobbies#Medical Services#General Health#Medical Group#Islamic
wgac.com

Best Shrimp And Grits In The World – Most Are in South Carolina

As with any food or specialty dish, there are certain places that just do it better. Whether it’s the best pizza, burgers, Mexican food, or in this case… the best shrimp and grits. Obviously, everyone has different tastes. So your favorite may not be the same as someone else’s. But one website created a list of the best shrimp and grits in the WORLD.
CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR warns residents to look out for escaped, released exotic pets

COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD)- South Carolina wildlife officials are urging residents to keep an eye out for exotic pets that have escaped or been released across the state. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the agency has received close to 250 reports of sightings of at least 30 nonnative reptiles and amphibian […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election

We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy