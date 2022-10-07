Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WJCL
Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
New task force looks to solve South Carolina's teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's new task force aimed at solving the state's teacher shortage met for the first time Monday. For the remainder of the school year, the task force will meet and discuss ways to recruit teachers, keep them from leaving the field, and encourage college students to apply to education programs.
power98fm.com
2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World
Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
coladaily.com
South Carolina State Fair returns Wednesday, here’s what you need to know
The 153rd South Carolina State Fair returns Wednesday, bringing a full lineup of traditional favorites and a variety of new rides, foods and entertainment. General Fair Manager Nancy Smith recently sat down with 93.1 The Lake morning host Brent Johnson and shared more details about this year's fair. Your browser...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXII 12
A place to call home: 'I hope that somebody will like me and adopt me,' 16-year-old girl pleads
N.C. — A teenager in foster care is waiting for an adoptive family to provide a safe, stable and loving environment. “I hope that somebody will like me and adopt me, because I’ve been waiting on adoption for a while," said 16-year-old Lindsay. A fear of the unknown...
‘Devastation’: Garden City ice cream staple total loss in Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Perched on the corner of Atlantic Ave. and Waccamaw Dr., The Yum Yum Shop saw extensive flooding and devastation during Hurricane Ian. When owner Bryon Busbin came into his shop on Saturday morning after the storm, what he saw was heartbreaking. “Devastation,” Busbin said. “Everything was totally washed everywhere.” Freezers […]
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas
When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
holycitysinner.com
SC Public Radio Uncovers Local Legends and Investigates Reported Hauntings in New “South of Spooky” Podcast
South Carolina ETV and SC Public Radio announced that episodes of the new podcast “South of Spooky,” will be available for streaming starting on October 7th. The weekly podcast is a lighthearted exploration of history and culture through the lens of local legends and their impact on communities across our region. “South of Spooky” will be available for streaming on the SC Public Radio website, YouTube channel and major podcast apps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgac.com
Best Shrimp And Grits In The World – Most Are in South Carolina
As with any food or specialty dish, there are certain places that just do it better. Whether it’s the best pizza, burgers, Mexican food, or in this case… the best shrimp and grits. Obviously, everyone has different tastes. So your favorite may not be the same as someone else’s. But one website created a list of the best shrimp and grits in the WORLD.
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next month
If you've been looking for another option for doing your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more.
WLTX.com
Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
SCDNR warns residents to look out for escaped, released exotic pets
COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD)- South Carolina wildlife officials are urging residents to keep an eye out for exotic pets that have escaped or been released across the state. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the agency has received close to 250 reports of sightings of at least 30 nonnative reptiles and amphibian […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
One dead and another injured in weekend crash
One person is dead and another is injured after a weekend wreck in the Upstate. The single vehicle crash happened just after 6:30 Saturday night on Fairmont Road near Baron Court in Spartanburg County.
Charleston City Paper
Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election
We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
Dominion Energy customers could start paying more starting Nov. 1, here's why.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dominion Energy's South Carolina customers could see another increase in their bills starting Nov. 1. Dominion Energy South Carolina is asking the State's Public Service Commission to approve a 13.97% increase to its electricity rate. If approved, the monthly bill of a residential customer using 1,000...
Comments / 0