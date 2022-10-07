Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Bug Locks A Portion Of Owned Heroes For Some Players
Overwatch 2's launch continues to be bumpy, and this time--Blizzard has taken Bastion and Torbjorn offline in order to fix bugs in their kits. Bastion will completely be unavailable in any modes, but players can still select Torbjorn in Quick Play. Blizzard didn't state what exact character bugs it's fixing,...
Brett Young brings new-country mix of sunshine soul and effortless back-porch pop
Country singer Brett Young will perform in Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Dec. 1.
14 People Who Had A Pretty Horrendous Week
"Today, whilst out shopping, I tried on a beautiful jacket. It was the jacket of a customer trying on another jacket and now I can never go shopping again."
Comments / 0