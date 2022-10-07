The Arizona Cardinals host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. Here's how you can watch.

The time for kickoff is nearly here, and the Arizona Cardinals desperately are in search for a win at home.

It's been nearly an entire calendar year since the Cardinals last won at State Farm Stadium, and with the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles coming to town, some don't fancy their chances. Arizona is +5.5-point underdogs on SI Sportsbook , and an overwhelming amount of analysts believe Philadelphia will emerge from Glendale with a win.

However, the game of football isn't played on paper, as upsets happen every week in the NFL. The Cardinals look to continue that trend when they defend their home turf.

Here's how you can watch, stream and listen:

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals Host Eagles in Week 5 Showdown

Location: State Farm Stadium

Date: Sunday, Oct. 9

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial by clicking here )

The game can also be heard locally on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

