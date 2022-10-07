ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The Midnight Club’ Review: Mike Flanagan Subverts Death Itself in Cheesy Anti-Horror Stories

By Ben Travers
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtUaJ_0iPwYlvT00

In 2017, a little-known Australian author published an unforgettable book about dying — not death, mind you, but dying. Diagnosed with Stage IV cancer, Cory Taylor’s memoir isn’t about how she “fights” for her life or “battles” a disease; it’s about grounding an experience that, one way or another, we’ll all share. “Dying: A Memoir” acknowledges the dread and sadness surrounding our ultimate fate, but the author steers her story toward advocacy over despair. She wishes more people could acknowledge the simple reality of death with empathy, acceptance, and an open dialogue. After all, it’s far more acceptable to reject news of a loved one’s damning diagnosis — “You’ll beat this thing” or “Don’t talk like that” — than to face the fear together via a real, practical exchange. And for those soon departing, spending your last days hoping and searching for a miracle isn’t necessarily the best use of limited time.

“Dying: A Memoir” comes to mind early and often while watching Mike Flanagan ’s latest Netflix series, “ The Midnight Club ,” but it’s less of a companion piece than a vastly superior delivery device of a similar message. Co-created by Flanagan and Leah Fong (with Flanagan a co-writer on every episode, save for one entry penned only by his brother, Jamie Flanagan) the 10-episode series is adapted from Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel of the same name (as well as the author’s other works). It follows a group of ’90s era college-aged teenagers who live in a hospice for terminally ill youths. The house mission is simple: Brightcliffe provides space for the dying to transition on their own terms — meaning the founder, Dr. Georgina Stanton (Heather Langenkamp), aims to help each patient appreciate life again, rather than spend their final days terrified of death. But the kids’ secret ambition is a little more elaborate, if not antithetical to her teachings: Whoever dies next will give the remaining Midnight Club members some sort of sign from the beyond — to prove it exists, and the end facing the group isn’t really the end after all.

Like Flanagan’s previous programs, “The Midnight Club” reexamines and subverts horror tropes standard to a show involving cults, haunted houses, and death lurking around every corner. Instead of watching patients get picked off one by one or some supernatural journey to deliver a message from the afterlife, the series invests in its characters’ emotional perils. Each episode sees them learning to reorient their expectations of Brightcliffe, which then reframes what the audience should expect from “The Midnight Club.”

By now, prospective viewers should be familiar with Flanagan’s brand of horror — more moody than menacing, more gracious than gory — but even for established fans, his latest is his least successful in terms of marrying admirable ambitions with an entertaining story.”The Midnight Club” aspires to change the conversation around death, perhaps for an entire generation of viewers, but such heady (and necessary) ideas aren’t well-embodied by what quickly devolves into a cheesy, scattered, and frustrating tale.

Meet Ilonka (Iman Benson). Introduced while coloring her hair with streaks of red — the dye ominously flooding her white bath tub like blood from an open wound — Ilonka is a hard-working high school senior who’s so excited for college, she skips her classmates’ shindigs to go to a frat party. It’s there, during some awkward flirting, she coughs up actual blood, runs to the bathroom, and sees chilling visions of a mysterious house. From there, events play out in quick succession: She’s diagnosed with thyroid cancer, the treatments don’t work, and her doctors tell her to face the inevitable: It’s time to prepare for the end.

For Ilonka, that means moving to Brightcliffe. She finds the house online (recognizing it from her visions) and pushes her foster father to let her move in. He relents (far too easily, but whatever — “no parents” is baked into the premise), and Ilonka meets her new housemates. There’s Spencer (Chris Sumpter), a typically buoyant presence despite being ousted by conservative parents who can’t accept their gay son; Natsuki (Aya Furukawa), a creative writer who struggles with her mental health; Sandra (Annarah Cymone), a devout Christian whose trust in God helps her cope; Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota), a fast-talking, quick-witted video game nerd with a heart of gold; Cheri (Adia), an eccentric type the group can’t quite get a read on, but who claims to be the daughter of famous Hollywood actors; Kevin (Igby Rigney), a supportive member of the group and boy-next-door type; and Anya (Ruth Codd), an Irish rebel who’s ready with a sarcastic retort or stubborn rebuttal to any assertion whatsoever.

Long before Ilonka showed up, this crew kept up an unofficial Brightcliffe tradition: a secret society called, you guessed it, The Midnight Club. At the stroke of 12 a.m., each teen sneaks out of their room and gathers in the library to tell (mostly) scary stories (despite Dr. Stanton giving strict orders to mind the curfew). These meetings start out innocently enough, but as Ilonka spends her days combing through the hospice’s history — tracking down miracle cures and seeking out former guests — the nighttime gatherings become more than a hobby. They’re part of a greater mission.

That doesn’t mean they’re always that interesting. Structurally, “The Midnight Club” could be split into two shows: There’s a serialized story about Ilonka’s journey through the hospice, but there’s also an episodic element, built from the campfire stories told during the Midnight Club. Starring the kids as alternate versions of themselves (as well as a few of Flanagan’s favorite thespians from past productions), the one-off fables tend to provide bits of insight into the teller’s backstory and state of mind, but oh boy are they a drag on the overall show.

Like most episodic anthologies , certain stories are better than others, but a) as homages to various movie genres, they’re all equally bland, and b) each 20-30 minute break from Ilonka & Co.’s reality brings their broader narrative to a screeching halt. Just when it feels like there’s a little momentum behind Ilonka’s investigation into Brightcliffe and her burgeoning relationships there, we’re thrown into a ’90s-era serial killer movie or 1940s film noir spoof. Honestly, I’m still not sure if these stories are supposed to be good or bad; each kid is creating them on their own, so maybe the sloppy storytelling, clichéd trajectories, and grating dialogue are meant as an accurate reflection of how hard it can be to make up a good story on the spot. But that doesn’t make them any easier to sit through, nor would it explain why some of these same issues pop up outside the Midnight Club’s get-togethers.

Because the show’s episodic half is nearly so bad it’s funny, and the entire show’s general goal is to lessen our collective anxiety around death, “The Midnight Club” could be considered Flanagan’s first anti-horror story. In the past, certain viewers have complained that his interpretation of an ever-widening horror genre simply isn’t scary enough. Such arguments are usually useless — since such an objection really comes back to, “This isn’t what I thought it was,” which is only a problem if you only ever want to watch what that you’ve already seen — but they’ll certainly crop up again. “The Midnight Club” barely tries to be frightening. An early Midnight Club yarn uses so many jump scares the characters call out the storyteller for being lazy. Other narrators are chastised for repeating themselves or screwing up the big reveal. Such choices are intentional and help set the show apart from typical horror stories — making clear that the success of “The Midnight Club” doesn’t rest on how much terror it evokes.

But it doesn’t elicit another substantial reaction instead. Predictable twists undermine any suspense, overstretched plot lines create too much slack, and saccharine character arcs undermine any emotional impact. “The Midnight Club” feels so focused on overthrowing conventions that Flanagan neglected to center the series around a story as clear and commanding as its message.

Grade: C

“The Midnight Club” premieres all 10 episodes Friday, October 7 on Netflix.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Friend of the Family’: Opening Moments Mark Compelling Change for True Crime Stories

The premiere episode of Peacock’s limited series “A Friend of the Family” starts differently than other true crime genre series. Instead of a disclaimer emphasizing how these are based on true events, it starts on a soundstage, with the real Jan Broberg Felt sitting in a director’s chair. She tells the audience that the events in the series may sound shocking and preposterous but they’re true and they happened to her. It’s not something commonly seen on television today, especially in the era of peak true crime television with creatives often adapting magazine articles and documentaries rather than going to victims...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Rosaline’ Review: Meet Romeo’s Ex-Girlfriend (Yes, She’s Mad)

Rosaline is mentioned 10 times in William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” her name invoked at moments when it seems opportune to remind Romeo that, indeed, his heart did love before he set eyes on charming Juliet, and yes, his ability to drop face-first into ill-fated love affairs is kind of his thing. And while Rosaline lurks at the margins of Shakespeare’s play, she doesn’t get a single line to speak, instead reduced to jilted has-been and cautionary tale. But Romeo’s ex has not been forgotten in the intervening centuries, and her side of the story has been dramatized plenty, including the 1966 film...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jennifer Lawrence ‘Lost a Sense of Control’ Because Early Success Made Her Feel Like a ‘Commodity’

Few movie stars have ascended to Hollywood’s highest heights as fast as Jennifer Lawrence did. After earning an Oscar nomination for her first major film role in “Winter’s Bone,” Lawrence was cast in two of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, playing Mystique in “X-Men: First Class” and Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games.” The latter role turned her into a bona fide superstar and she quickly followed that by winning an Oscar for her performance in David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook.” From that point on, she was one of Hollywood’s most coveted (and highly compensated) actresses. But according to Lawrence, the success wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Trailer: Jennifer Coolidge Finds Love (and Murder) Under the Sicilian Sun

Welcome to the White Lotus. We hope you enjoy your stay. Season 2 of critically acclaimed HBO series “The White Lotus” is back, with Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge, as cool as ever, reprising her scene-stealing role of filthy rich, flighty Tanya. Now with beau Greg (Jon Gries) in tow, Tanya embarks on another luxe vacation, this time at the White Lotus Sicily. Her fellow vacationers include couple Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) who are double dating with Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Cameron Babcock (Theo James), and three generations of the Di Grasso family, played by F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, and Adam...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Langenkamp
Person
Randall Park
Person
Iman Benson
IndieWire

‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ Review: Javier Bardem Muscles Some Magic Into Silly Musical

Whatever associations you may have with Lyle the crocodile, you probably didn’t imagine him crooning like Shawn Mendes. Based on Bernard Waber’s beloved children’s book originally published in 1965, the existence of a “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” movie proves nothing is sacred in Hollywood — especially nostalgic childhood storybooks. If a CGI crocodile with the dulcet tenor of a pop idol seems at odds with Waber’s freehand illustrations, Javier Bardem is perfectly in step as eccentric showman Hector P. Valenti, star of stage and screen. Bardem’s lesser-seen playful side is on full display in “Lyle,” as he hoofs his way across New...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Exits ‘Devil in the White City’ Hulu Series for Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

Updated, October 7: Keanu Reeves will not be leading the upcoming Hulu series “Devil in the White City.”. The “John Wick” actor was cast as Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. The series was set to follow Burnham’s career parallel to Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jessica Chastain ‘Stopped Eating’ to Play Painkiller-Addicted Singer Tammy Wynette

Jessica Chastain flexed her singing chops and tightened her belt — literally — to play late country singer Tammy Wynette. The Academy Award winner stars opposite Michael Shannon in the Paramount limited series “George & Tammy” based on the tumultuous love story between music duo Wynette and George Jones. Abe Sylvia created the series. Lead star Chastain worked with vocal coach Ron Browning for months to sing like Wynette, calling a live performance in front of hundreds of extras “the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Eva Mendes Says She Didn’t Quit Acting, She Just Didn’t Want to Play a Stereotype

Eva Mendes is shutting down rumors that she “quit” Hollywood. Mendes shared an Instagram video clapping back at claims she gave up on her film career. Her last film role was in partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014 directorial debut “Lost River,” and Mendes revealed the “dream project” was a “tough act to follow,” especially when she was only being offered “stereotypical roles.” “I never quit acting,” Mendes wrote in the caption. “I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would.” She added, “Also, I was not excited about the stereotypical roles...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midnight Club#The Midnight#Horror Stories#Australian
IndieWire

Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris Are Already Eyeing an ‘Entergalactic’ Season 2

Although they’ve both embraced the medium tenfold, “Entergalactic” creators Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris did not originally envision their TV event being animated. “We got convinced by some Netflix execs, Mike Moon, Elizabeth Porter, maybe this is something for animation,” Barris told IndieWire over Zoom. “And we started talking about how we both loved ‘Heavy Metal,’ we loved ‘Bambi’ and ‘Moana,’ and those things live forever. And so when you sometimes bring those together, it could be something amazing.” What started as an idea for anthology series where, according to Mescudi, “the throughline, the theme through every episode, was...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Showtime’s ‘Lincoln Project’ Doc Is a Waste of Time

It’s a weird time to watch politics on television, and I’m not just talking about political discussions that take place nightly on CNN or Fox News. If you watch stuff like “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” or “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” they’d tell you since Trump left office there’s been little respite. Our COVID deaths remain high, women’s reproductive rights are being demolished, and police brutality still happens, nothing’s changed. But to watch political limited series or documentaries, there’s a feeling some type of wall has been breached. Like “Gutsy,” “The Lincoln Project” feels too simplistic in...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

How ‘Werewolf by Night’ Honors Universal Monsters and Brings Gnarly Kills to the MCU

When Gael García Bernal finally turns into the titular “Werewolf by Night,” audiences may be surprised by how much of the actor’s face can be seen behind the practical makeup and prosthetics/ that is the core of what director Michael Giacchino wanted to do with the Marvel special. “I wanted to make sure you could see the face because that’s the human part of it, the eyes and his facial features. I didn’t want to lose that,” Giacchino told IndieWire. “A CG werewolf has been done and done great, but I didn’t think we were going to improve on what has...
MOVIES
IndieWire

For the Best Horror TV Right Now, Look Beyond the Stories Told in English

It’s long been likely — and in the past year closer to an almost certainty — that Netflix’s true TV strength lies in its international series. Aside from the rare organic word-of-mouth runaway sensation, these shows rarely get the publicity or attention that their star-studded, algorithm-optimized counterparts enjoy. For other streaming services with a similar wealth in their libraries, those international series also tend to be afterthoughts. Yet, with fall upon us and the annual search for stories that pair well with chillier nights and decor the color of dying leaves, it’s also a perfect time to sample the global TV...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘Watchmen’ Creator Alan Moore Warns That Adults’ ‘Infantile’ Love of Superhero Movies Can Lead to Fascism

Over the past several decades comic books have gradually evolved from a niche hobby into the most valuable intellectual property in Hollywood. One person who has been around the industry during every step of that evolution is Alan Moore, who wrote landmark comics like “Watchmen,” “V for Vendetta,” and “Batman: The Killing Joke.” While Moore was an essential figure in the artistic legitimization of comic books, that doesn’t mean he’s thrilled to see what the industry has turned into. In a new interview with The Guardian, Moore expressed his concerns about our culture’s newfound obsession with superheroes. “I said round about 2011 that...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’

Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Producer of ‘Wild’ and ‘Gone Girl’ Gets Real About Telling Women’s Stories: ‘It Is Hard Every Time’

Loving books by and about women has created an extraordinary career for producer Bruna Papandrea, one that includes “Wild,” “Gone Girl,” the Emmy-winning “Big Little Lies,” “The Nightingale,” “The Dry,” “The Undoing,” and “Roar.” Her production company, Made Up Stories, just opened a UK outpost run by Sarah Harvey, which joins offices in Los Angeles and Sydney, in her native Australia. What none of those offices have, she told IndieWire, are book scouts. Had she used scouts, she said, “I probably would’ve missed ‘Wild’ because [the report] would’ve said, ‘a woman hikes 1,200 miles after the death of the mother’ and I...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

‘Violent Night’ Trailer: David Harbour Is a Bad Santa Out for Blood

There are few stranger things than David Harbour being a bad Santa. The “Stranger Things” actor stars as Santa Claus in “Violent Night,” in theaters December 2. But this year, Santa is giving out season’s beatings. Per the official synopsis for “Violent Night,” when a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (Harbour) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint. The gang is out to steal $300 million in a family’s vault, but Santa coming...
MOVIES
IndieWire

David Gordon Green Defends ‘Halloween Kills’ Ending: ‘Unresolved Chaos’ Is ‘Part of the Fun’

[Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “Halloween Kills.”] David Gordon Green is carving out a new path with his “Halloween” revival trilogy. Following the backlash to sequel installment “Halloween Kills,” the co-writer/director now says that the feature was “100 percent” the movie he set out to make and that he’s “extremely proud of its kind of insanity.” “To me, psychologically, the whole point of that movie is kind of unraveling things and not resolving things,” Green told SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar). “There’s a lot of people that when they see an ending like that, or that kind of unresolved chaos, they get...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Devil in the White City’ Loses ‘TÁR’ Director Todd Field Days After Keanu Reeves Departs

After over a decade in development, it looked like Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese’s long-gestating television adaptation of Erik Larson’s “The Devil in the White City” was finally starting to take shape. The series, which had been in the works at Hulu since 2019, announced that Keanu Reeves was set to play legendary Chicago World’s Fair architect Daniel H. Burnham, with “TÁR” director Todd Field executive producing and directing all episodes.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Blockbuster’ Trailer: Randall Park Owns the Last Blockbuster on Earth in Netflix Sitcom

Netflix sitcom “Blockbuster” is just salt in the wound of the ol’ tale of streaming killed the video store star. Randall Park leads the series as Timmy Yoon, an “analog dreamer living in a 5G world” per an official description, where he is operating the last remaining Blockbuster Video store in the country. Per the official synopsis, Timmy and his staff employees, including his long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero), then must fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection. The series also stars Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy