Harvest Fest Oct. 8 and 9

Are you ready for the pumpkins? Stillwater Harvest Fest is finally here, Oct. 8 and 9. Giant pumpkins, pie-eating contest, chili cook off, kids costume parade, scarecrow contest, pumpkin regatta, giant pumpkin drop and beer garden are among a few of the events Stillwater Harvest Fest has in store for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 2022! Local Twin Cities band Free & Easy will be playing from 6 -8 p.m. on Saturday.

Located in North Lowell Park there will be activities for all age groups for both participating and watching. Everyone has a chance to cast their vote for the best chili made by local restaurants and enjoy a beer, soda or hard cider at this Summer Tuesdays, Inc. event.

Locally grown, the giant pumpkins will also be a huge crowd draw. “The giant pumpkin drop is always a smashing good time!” says event coordinator Cassie McLemore.

Local food purveyors, including Hopper’s Mini Donuts, Henry’s Gyros, KCM Egg Rolls, Candyland and more will also be available in the market, providing a variety of delicious options for food and treats throughout both days. Other activities around Stillwater during the event will include bingo, pull tabs, vendor market, live music, kiddie tractor pull, kids inflatables and more.

There will be live music both days. And don’t forget to stick around for the Pumpkin Regatta on Sunday at 2 p.m.

At 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, there will be a Giant Pumpkin Drop from a 100-foot high crane in the middle of the park. A spectacular smattering of pumpkins and seeds is sure to occur. You can run and get a seed to start your own giant pumpkin for next year.

For ticketing information or to learn more about the event, please visit www.harvestfeststillwater.com. Summer Tuesdays, Inc., a 501c3, continues to provide free, family-friendly fun thanks to the many local sponsors, supporters, and volunteers. please visit www.harvestfeststillwater.com website for more information and follow Stillwater Harvest Fest on Facebook or @stillwaterharvestfest on Instagram.