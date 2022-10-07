ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

Harvest Fest Oct. 8 and 9

Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wvb3p_0iPwYjA100

Are you ready for the pumpkins? Stillwater Harvest Fest is finally here, Oct. 8 and 9. Giant pumpkins, pie-eating contest, chili cook off, kids costume parade, scarecrow contest, pumpkin regatta, giant pumpkin drop and beer garden are among a few of the events Stillwater Harvest Fest has in store for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 2022! Local Twin Cities band Free & Easy will be playing from 6 -8 p.m. on Saturday.

Located in North Lowell Park there will be activities for all age groups for both participating and watching. Everyone has a chance to cast their vote for the best chili made by local restaurants and enjoy a beer, soda or hard cider at this Summer Tuesdays, Inc. event.

Locally grown, the giant pumpkins will also be a huge crowd draw. “The giant pumpkin drop is always a smashing good time!” says event coordinator Cassie McLemore.

Local food purveyors, including Hopper’s Mini Donuts, Henry’s Gyros, KCM Egg Rolls, Candyland and more will also be available in the market, providing a variety of delicious options for food and treats throughout both days. Other activities around Stillwater during the event will include bingo, pull tabs, vendor market, live music, kiddie tractor pull, kids inflatables and more.

There will be live music both days. And don’t forget to stick around for the Pumpkin Regatta on Sunday at 2 p.m.

At 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, there will be a Giant Pumpkin Drop from a 100-foot high crane in the middle of the park. A spectacular smattering of pumpkins and seeds is sure to occur. You can run and get a seed to start your own giant pumpkin for next year.

For ticketing information or to learn more about the event, please visit www.harvestfeststillwater.com. Summer Tuesdays, Inc., a 501c3, continues to provide free, family-friendly fun thanks to the many local sponsors, supporters, and volunteers. please visit www.harvestfeststillwater.com website for more information and follow Stillwater Harvest Fest on Facebook or @stillwaterharvestfest on Instagram.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mprnews.org

Giant pumpkins draw big crowds in Stillwater, Minn.

Competitive pumpkin growers gathered at the Stillwater Harvest Fest this weekend for its popular pumpkin weigh-off. Tanner Conway, from Austin, estimates his entry this year may be about 1,500 lbs. But getting the huge fruit there isn’t easy. He said other drivers can get really distracted as they pass him...
STILLWATER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota

The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stillwater, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Stillwater, MN
Society
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Volunteers#Parade#Beer Garden#Pumpkin#Hopper S Mini Donuts#Kcm Egg Rolls#Candyland
Bring Me The News

Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Monday is a #Top10WxDay, but big changes arrive midweek

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you haven't yet gotten out to see the fall colors, the next couple of days will provide perfect weather for it. Monday, in particular, will be a #Top10WxDay!A warming trend will bring temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average to start the work week. That means a high of 70 on Monday. Mild temperatures, a lot of sunshine and a slight breeze will make it a #Top10WxDay. Expect a high around 78 on Tuesday in the metro, with southwestern Minnesota likely reaching the 80s.We're in for a big change midweek, though, when showers, thunder and wind will cool things down. That will likely happen Tuesday night and Wednesday.On Thursday, highs will plummet, with the Twin Cities topping out at 48 -- a full 30 degrees cooler than the high on Tuesday. Flurries are also possible on Thursday, along with other nuisance-type precipitation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
mygateway.news

Community mourns the death of District Chief Reid Berger

BALDWIN, WI – The community and family is mourning the loss of United Fire and Rescue Active District Chief Reid C. Berger, P.A. who died peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Chief Burger passed away at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to...
BALDWIN, WI
Bring Me The News

Girl missing in Bloomington is found safe

Police say the girl has been found safe. Police in Bloomington are seeking the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. The girl, named Lily, was last seen at Walmart in Bloomington on Sunday morning. Police claim she is a runaway with special needs. She is described as about...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured

HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
HASTINGS, MN
KIMT

House fire in Oronoco Township Saturday night sends one firefighter to the hospital

ORONOCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Pine Island Fire Department responded to a house fully engulfed in flames Saturday night. The Pine Island Fire Department said on Saturday around 11 p.m. they were dispatched to the 12800 block of 44th Ave. NW in Oronoco Township for a report of a house on fire after a passing motorist called to report they saw smoke coming from the property.
ORONOCO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Welna’s Ace Hardware Damaged by Fire

Welna Ace Hardware in downtown Robbinsdale is cleaning up after a fire damaged some of the building’s exterior. Owner Mark Welna says he got a phone call early Sunday morning that a fire that started in a garbage can had spread to his building. Cleanup has begun and the store’s hours have not been altered.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater, MN
242
Followers
315
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Stillwater Gazette is the St. Croix Valley’s weekly news source since 1870 and publishes Fridays. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.stillwatergazette.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/stillwater_gazette/

Comments / 0

Community Policy