Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

Man accused of killing 2 in southwest Miami-Dade after months-long feud

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Homestead man Sunday afternoon after they accused him of shooting and killing two men in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade the evening prior. Police also detained a 15-year-old boy for questioning. Bryan Ariel Aviles, 27, is accused of shooting and...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Man taken to hospital after being shot twice in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. The incident happened near Northwest 54th Street and Second Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Monday. According to Miami Police, a 30-year-old man was in a white Lexus when he was shot twice. The...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Homestead, FL
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Homestead, FL
Leisure City, FL
Click10.com

Man with autism reported missing from group home in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 30-year-old man with autism who was reported missing from a group home in Oakland Park. According to detectives, Demetrius Wiggins was last seen around 7 a.m. Sunday near the 800 block of Northeast...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Detectives seek information about fatal hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver who struck a pedestrian last week in the city of Miami and then fled the scene. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace. Miami police and City of Miami...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Lake Wales Man Arrested, Accused of Defrauding Bank in Plantation

A 43-year-old man from Lake Wales is facing charges for trying to withdraw over $200,000 from a bank in Plantation, court records show. Jason Teal was arrested Oct. 6 two days after he came into the bank and withdrew two cashier’s checks worth $9,800 each or a total of $19,600 from a business account opened at a bank in Tampa, according to the arrest report.
PLANTATION, FL
WSVN-TV

3 injured in Brownsville shooting; 1 in custody

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through the Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood of Brownsville, sending three people to the hospital and leading police to take one of these patients into custody. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

2 Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Lauderhill

Lauderhill Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of 40th Avenue in Lauderhill. Officers are still investigating this shooting, but neighbors told NBC 6 that two people were taken...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

2 people killed in fiery Coconut Creek crash

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a fatal car crash in which the vehicle caught fire. It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of Lyons Road in Coconut Creek. According to police, the crash involved just the one vehicle. Local 10...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NBC Miami

Suspect Arrested After 2 Men Shot in Tamarac Saturday: BSO

A suspect has been arrested following a shooting in Tamarac Saturday that left two men hospitalized, according the Broward Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. when deputies responded to a reported shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5600 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard, BSO said.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Off-duty corrections officer accused of holding family at gunpoint during road rage incident

TAMARAC, Fla. – A 53-year-old Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested last week following a road rage incident in Tamarac, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Eric Harris was in his personal vehicle Oct. 3 when he was cut off by another vehicle in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Diesel tank explosion injures 1 in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A diesel tank explosion at a Doral warehouse injured one person Tuesday morning, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. According to an MDFR spokesperson, crews responded to the 8800 block of Northwest 35th Lane just after 7:45 a.m. and found multiple hazardous materials inside the two-story warehouse.
DORAL, FL

