Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Man accused of killing 2 in southwest Miami-Dade after months-long feud
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Homestead man Sunday afternoon after they accused him of shooting and killing two men in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade the evening prior. Police also detained a 15-year-old boy for questioning. Bryan Ariel Aviles, 27, is accused of shooting and...
WSVN-TV
Man taken to hospital after being shot twice in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. The incident happened near Northwest 54th Street and Second Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Monday. According to Miami Police, a 30-year-old man was in a white Lexus when he was shot twice. The...
Click10.com
1 dead, 3 injured during drive-by shooting targeting northeast Miami-Dade home
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after four people — one killed and three injured — were shot Sunday night in northeast Miami-Dade. The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. outside a home in the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street. According to authorities, the victims...
WSVN-TV
4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
BSO: Man detained after barricading himself inside home during domestic dispute
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken a man into custody after they say he barricaded himself inside a home near Fort Lauderdale Monday night. The scene was still slightly active Tuesday morning after deputies were called to the home along Northwest Ninth Court. Deputies...
WSVN-TV
Family of man found shot dead inside NW Miami-Dade apartment demands answers
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving South Florida family shared their pain, days after their loved one was shot dead. According to Miami-Dade Police, a friend discovered the bodies of 25-year-old Mark Cine and a co-worker inside an apartment unit near Northwest 25th Avenue and 92nd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday night.
Click10.com
Family members hope for justice after 2 young men found shot to death in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of two shooting victims are desperate for information that will lead to an arrest in the case. Police say the two young men were shot and killed last week. They have been identified as 25-year-old Mark Cine and his roommate, 25-year-old Eric Watters.
Click10.com
Man with autism reported missing from group home in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 30-year-old man with autism who was reported missing from a group home in Oakland Park. According to detectives, Demetrius Wiggins was last seen around 7 a.m. Sunday near the 800 block of Northeast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Detectives seek information about fatal hit-and-run in Miami
MIAMI – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver who struck a pedestrian last week in the city of Miami and then fled the scene. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace. Miami police and City of Miami...
Click10.com
Neighbor accidentally crashes into home across the street, deeming it ‘unsafe’
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A home in Coral Springs has been deemed “unsafe” after a neighbor accidentally crashed into it on Monday. According to Michelle Rodriguez, her neighbor from across the street was getting out of his driveway when he accidentally plowed into her home. The SUV was still inside the home late Monday.
NBC Miami
Lake Wales Man Arrested, Accused of Defrauding Bank in Plantation
A 43-year-old man from Lake Wales is facing charges for trying to withdraw over $200,000 from a bank in Plantation, court records show. Jason Teal was arrested Oct. 6 two days after he came into the bank and withdrew two cashier’s checks worth $9,800 each or a total of $19,600 from a business account opened at a bank in Tampa, according to the arrest report.
WSVN-TV
‘I want to find my babies’: Woman injured in Pembroke Pines crash says 2 dogs riding in car are missing
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was seriously injured in a crash in Pembroke Pines said two of the four dogs that were riding in her van took off running after the impact and are still missing. Wearing a neck brace as she lay in her hospital bed, Gwen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
3 injured in Brownsville shooting; 1 in custody
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through the Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood of Brownsville, sending three people to the hospital and leading police to take one of these patients into custody. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue...
NBC Miami
2 Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Lauderhill
Lauderhill Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of 40th Avenue in Lauderhill. Officers are still investigating this shooting, but neighbors told NBC 6 that two people were taken...
Click10.com
Lauderhill police investigating altercation that led to double shooting
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Two people were shot on Sunday afternoon in Lauderhill. According to police, officers responded to the 1100 block of North State Road 7 shortly after 4 p.m. after receiving calls of shots being fired. Investigators determined that at least two men were involved in some kind...
Click10.com
2 people killed in fiery Coconut Creek crash
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a fatal car crash in which the vehicle caught fire. It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of Lyons Road in Coconut Creek. According to police, the crash involved just the one vehicle. Local 10...
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested After 2 Men Shot in Tamarac Saturday: BSO
A suspect has been arrested following a shooting in Tamarac Saturday that left two men hospitalized, according the Broward Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. when deputies responded to a reported shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5600 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard, BSO said.
Click10.com
Off-duty corrections officer accused of holding family at gunpoint during road rage incident
TAMARAC, Fla. – A 53-year-old Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested last week following a road rage incident in Tamarac, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Eric Harris was in his personal vehicle Oct. 3 when he was cut off by another vehicle in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue.
WSVN-TV
15-year-old boy recovering after arriving at JMH with gunshot wound
MIAMI (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy is recovering in a Miami hospital after he was shot in the leg. According to City of Miami Police, the teen arrived at Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives said the boy told them he was shot at the...
Click10.com
Diesel tank explosion injures 1 in Doral
DORAL, Fla. – A diesel tank explosion at a Doral warehouse injured one person Tuesday morning, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. According to an MDFR spokesperson, crews responded to the 8800 block of Northwest 35th Lane just after 7:45 a.m. and found multiple hazardous materials inside the two-story warehouse.
Comments / 3