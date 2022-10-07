ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Is Still Seeking Potential Life Sentences for Distributing Weed, Even As He Pardons for Possession

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he is pardoning every U.S. citizen and lawful resident convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession. That is a very fortunate announcement for the several thousand people convicted at the federal level of simple possession, but it still leaves thousands of other federal cannabis offenders facing draconian sentences for larger quantities.
CNET

Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
The Independent

As US pardons cannabis convictions Tories call for it to be classified the same as heroin

Tory police chiefs have called for cannabis to be classified the same as heroin – the same week US president Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of possessing the drug.While the US has led the way in legalising cannabis the UK has cracked down harder than ever, with penalties of five years in prison on the books for simple possession.But Conservative police and crime commissioners this week urged the government to go further and reclassify cannabis as a 'Class A' drug."There are so many crimes linked to drugs that, actually, by addressing this, by giving us this clarity, it...
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly

California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
IFLScience

President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession

US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
POLITICO

The new marijuana normal

Programming Note: We’ll be off this Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day but will be back in your inboxes on Tuesday. BIDEN GOES BIG ON MARIJUANA — President Joe Biden made a historic move in U.S. drug policy on Thursday by granting pardons to all people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.
