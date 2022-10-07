Read full article on original website
Related
Biden Is Still Seeking Potential Life Sentences for Distributing Weed, Even As He Pardons for Possession
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he is pardoning every U.S. citizen and lawful resident convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession. That is a very fortunate announcement for the several thousand people convicted at the federal level of simple possession, but it still leaves thousands of other federal cannabis offenders facing draconian sentences for larger quantities.
CNET
Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
Missouri governor will not grant mass pardons for marijuana offenses after Biden request
Missouri's governor will not grant a blanket pardon to those convicted on minor marijuana offenses after President Joe Biden pardoned federal convictions and urged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Mike Parson said Biden's declaration Thursday "does not implicate state law in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
As US pardons cannabis convictions Tories call for it to be classified the same as heroin
Tory police chiefs have called for cannabis to be classified the same as heroin – the same week US president Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of possessing the drug.While the US has led the way in legalising cannabis the UK has cracked down harder than ever, with penalties of five years in prison on the books for simple possession.But Conservative police and crime commissioners this week urged the government to go further and reclassify cannabis as a 'Class A' drug."There are so many crimes linked to drugs that, actually, by addressing this, by giving us this clarity, it...
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly
California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
Here's who is not eligible for Biden's marijuana pardon
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he's pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime.
RELATED PEOPLE
Portlanders are taking precautions to avoid being attacked in response to rising crime
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland residents fear being assaulted or encountering people experiencing a mental health crisis while walking around town, according to a recent survey, but those Fox News spoke with had mixed opinions about safety in the city. "I walk around all the time and during the day...
Biden pardons those with federal marijuana convictions; potential first step in path towards legalization
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-The Biden administration announced pardons for thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. Biden’s move also covers those convicted in Washington D.C. The pardons don’t cover those who possessed marijuana with intent to distribute it or those who produce it. “Criminal records...
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
Biden pardons all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession in first major steps toward decriminalization
President Joe Biden is taking his first major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana, fulfilling a campaign pledge to erase prior federal possession convictions and beginning the process of potentially loosening federal classification of the drug.
IN THIS ARTICLE
President Biden to Pardon Felony Marijuana Possession, Casper Business Owners Respond
On Thursday, President Biden announced his plans to pardon all prior federal offenses of marijuana possession. The president made this announcement on Twitter, with both a video and a thread of his plans and hopes for the future of marijuana in America. "As I've said before, no one should be...
NBC Washington
‘Let Them All Out': Man Sentenced to 90 Years for Cannabis Offenses Reacts to Biden's Pardon Plan
A man described as the longest-serving cannabis offender, originally sentenced to 90 years in prison for pot charges, is commenting on President Joe Biden’s plan to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law. Richard DeLisi, who served 32 years in prison...
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
IFLScience
President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession
US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden's pot pardon will help reverse War on Drugs harm to Black people, advocates say
President Biden announced this month an executive order to pardon federal, simple marijuana possession charges for thousands of Americans – an important first step, advocates say, to reversing decades of uneven drug enforcement policy that has historically burdened Black communities. "Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended...
KOCO
Oklahoma advocates hope to see pardons for simple marijuana offenses at state level
OKLAHOMA CITY — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he's pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. But the president didn't stop there. Biden also challenged governors to follow his lead and issue pardons for those convicted of simple marijuana crimes at the state level.
Still unclear whether Washington Sen. Patty Murray will agree to 2nd debate
It is still unclear whether Sen. Patty Murray will appear on stage for a second debate with Tiffany Smiley as the Washington State Debate Coalition, a nonpartisan organization that has handled debates across the state since 2016, said it has yet to receive a confirmation from Murray. KIRO 7 is...
POLITICO
The new marijuana normal
Programming Note: We’ll be off this Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day but will be back in your inboxes on Tuesday. BIDEN GOES BIG ON MARIJUANA — President Joe Biden made a historic move in U.S. drug policy on Thursday by granting pardons to all people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 2