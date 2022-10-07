ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US News and World Report

SEC Scrutiny Into Wall Street Communications Shifts to Investment Funds - Sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's scrutiny of how Wall Street handles work-related communications on personal devices and apps such as WhatsApp has expanded beyond broker-dealers to investment funds and advisers, according to four people familiar with the inquiry. Late last month, the SEC and the Commodity Futures...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Banks Seen Building $5 Billion in Reserves as Recession Risks Grow

(Reuters) - The six biggest U.S. banks are expected to set aside nearly $5 billion in the third quarter to cover future loan losses, Wall Street analysts said, as lenders brace for a potential global recession. Profits at big banks got a boost last year as they released funds reserved...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

BNY Mellon to Offer Crypto Services

(Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp is adding cryptocurrencies to assets that it holds as a custody manager, as it looks to attract a diverse set of investors and traders by tapping into the popularity of bitcoins and ethers. Trading in cryptocurrencies has skyrocketed worldwide, drawing many traditional...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Rail Union BMWED Members Reject Contract Deal With U.S. Railroads

(Reuters) - A union representing employees who build and maintain tracks said on Monday its members rejected the tentative contract deal with a committee representing major U.S. freight railroads. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes (BMWED), which represents more 11,000 workers, said the rejection results in a "status quo"...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

FedEx's Reduced Holiday Forecast No Surprise to Skeptical Contractors

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - FedEx Corp stunned investors last week by signaling that it was bracing for a further decline in the number of e-commerce packages it will handle in the year-end holiday season. Many of its FedEx Ground delivery contractors were not surprised - they have not been adding...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Explainer-How a U.S. Rule on Independent Contracting Will Affect Workers, Businesses

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor. The line between when a worker is considered a company's employee,...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Exxon Mobil in Talks to Buy Oil & Gas Producer Denbury -Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp is considering a takeover of oil and gas producer Denbury Inc and the talks are at a preliminary stage, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of Plano, Texas-based energy company Denbury jumped as much as 12% earlier on Monday, before...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

