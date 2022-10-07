Read full article on original website
‘The Challenge’: Johnny Bananas on Returning for ‘Ride or Dies’ Feeling Like an ‘Outsider’
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is back on The Challenge after taking off a couple of seasons following his Total Madness win, and while Ride or Dies, given the drama and betrayal so prevalent on the MTV competition, might sound impossible, he doesn’t think so. “We’ve said in the...
Watch: 'M3gan' trailer introduces new James Wan horror film
"M3gan," a new horror film produced by James Wan and Jason Blum, will open in theaters in January.
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 10-16): ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘The Rings of Power’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 10-16.
Marvel Studios Pauses ‘Blade’ Movie Amid Search for New Director (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios is going to take some extra time to sharpen its Blade feature project. In the wake of parting ways with director Bassim Tariq two weeks ago, the studio is pressing pause on the vampire adventure thriller that is to star Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. Marvel is temporarily shutting down production-related activities in Atlanta, where the project was to have shot starting in November, while it conducts a search for a filmmaker and further develops it.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)Mahershala Ali Says He Was "Losing Sleep" Over Blade Voice Cameo in 'The Eternals''Blade': Delroy...
‘Quantum Leap’: NBC Orders 6 More Episodes of Reboot’s First Season
NBC is throwing more support behind Quantum Leap with the order of six more episodes, bringing Quantum Leap Season 1’s episode total to 18. The network announced the additions on Monday, October 10. The reboot is currently the No. 1 new show in the 18-49 demo and is one of the highest-rated new shows of the Fall 2022 season.
'DWTS' Pro Britt Stewart on the Challenges of Performing with a Deaf Partner (Exclusive)
Britt Stewart is only in her third season as a pro on Dancing with the Stars, and truth be told, it’s actually more like her second season because last year when she was paired with Martin Kove, they were voted out in week 2, due to no fault of her own. It was obvious that Martin was having second thoughts about signing up for the dance competition and didn’t really give it his all.
Netflix to Open “Immersive” Shopping Experience at The Grove
Netflix is coming to The Grove. The streaming giant says that it will be opening an “immersive retail experience” at the shopping and entertainment complex called “Netflix at The Grove” featuring products from its original shows and experiential elements. The shop will open to the public Oct. 13 and admission will be free.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Unveils Slate of Six Originals From ThailandIn a U.K. First, Netflix Teams With Vue, Cineworld to Bring 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to CinemasNYCC: 'Wednesday' Trailer Unveils Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci Roles in Netflix Series Programs like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Cocomelon...
Bunny and the Bull: an underrated comedy from the minds behind the Mighty Boosh and Paddington
Director Paul King and writer and actor Simon Farnaby are bringing us a new look at Roald Dahl’s beloved confectioner in Wonka next year, having already delighted the entire world with their stewardship of the Paddington Cinematic Universe. But there’s another movie in their catalogue that’s worth watching: 2009’s Bunny and the Bull, a bittersweet travelogue told with imaginative visual flair and a lot of heart.
Kathy Najimy Was Afraid "Hocus Pocus" Would Be Offensive To Real Witches — "They Were Health Care Workers And Midwives"
"I just feel supportive of all groups. You know, wether they're women's groups, or gay groups, or racial groups. And I know there are groups of witches out there."
14 People Who Had A Pretty Horrendous Week
"Today, whilst out shopping, I tried on a beautiful jacket. It was the jacket of a customer trying on another jacket and now I can never go shopping again."
